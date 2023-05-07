Curried chicken soup with coconut and kale

Servings: 4

Ingredients

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and chopped

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 ½ teaspoons table salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus extra for seasoning

8 ounces kale, stemmed and chopped

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into ½-inch chunks

2 cups water

1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk

1 tablespoon lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving

Directions

Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add onion and bell pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and beginning to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Add ginger, curry powder, salt and cayenne; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in kale, chicken, water and coconut milk and bring to boil, scraping up any browned bits.

Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until chicken is cooked through and kale is tender, about 15 minutes. Off heat, stir in lime juice and season with salt and extra cayenne to taste. Serve with sliced scallions and lime wedges.