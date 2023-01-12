Seven cool things about Seven Acre Dairy, a new boutique hotel in Paoli

Seven Acre Dairy Company is a boutique hotel, a restaurant, a soon-to-be butter maker and a lifeline for local farmers looking to sell their milk, meat and vegetables. It has modern touches, but features that honor the long history of Paoli and agriculture in Wisconsin.

You can read all about Seven Acre Dairy Company, how it came to be and what it means to the region in this story. And here are seven fun facts about the new establishment.

1. They made art out of milk bottles

An Andy Warhol-like glass wall of art that includes photos of vintage milk bottles. The bottles were collected by founder Nic Mink who scoured antique and resale shops while the photos were taken by Nicole Hansen, a Madison-based food photographer.

2. You can see hints of the past

In one of the seating areas for the Dairy Café and The Kitchen, which share the space, faded round circles remain on the floor from when starting in the 1930s the dairy plant made 400 pound wheels of Swiss cheese.

3. Butter and milk comes from local farms

Much of the food is being sourced from local farms. The milk for soft serve ice cream and butter comes from a farm that can be seen from the dairy while beef and greens from other farms are also being used.

4. And you'll soon see them making their own butter

At one time the building that houses Seven Acre Dairy Company was home to some of the best butter production in the country. Seven Acre is reviving butter production and its first 200 pound batch, made off-site, nearly sold out within a few weeks, despite its $26 per pound price. In March, butter production will move to Seven Acre and be produced by the cheesemakers at Landmark Creamery.

5. You can gather on the river

Located along the Sugar River in a community known for its small shops, artisans and restored grist mill, Seven Acre Dairy Company fits right in. A restored oak savanna and social gathering spaces along the river help add to the ambience.

6. The headboards are locally made, too

Some of the furniture and all of the headboards for the beds in the eight-room inn have been made with wood reclaimed from the property.

7. The decor tells the history of cheese and life in Paoli

The 21,000-square-foot building is home to a hotel, restaurant and café but is also a history museum. The hallways and rooms are decorated with photos of cheesemakers and life in Paoli while in the Milk Hauler’s Lounge, just off the lobby, a historic timeline runs the length of a wall and tells the story of the building and the businesses.

