Seven cool things about Seven Acre Dairy, a new boutique hotel in Paoli

  • 0

Seven Acre Dairy in Paoli is a former dairy plant that was converted into a boutique hotel and restaurant using locally sourced food.

Seven Acre Dairy Company is a boutique hotel, a restaurant, a soon-to-be butter maker and a lifeline for local farmers looking to sell their milk, meat and vegetables. It has modern touches, but features that honor the long history of Paoli and agriculture in Wisconsin.

You can read all about Seven Acre Dairy Company, how it came to be and what it means to the region in this story. And here are seven fun facts about the new establishment.

1. They made art out of milk bottles

Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli

Photographs by Madison-based artist Nicole Hansen of vintage milk bottles add a colorful splash to the end of a hallway in the hotel wing of Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli.

An Andy Warhol-like glass wall of art that includes photos of vintage milk bottles. The bottles were collected by founder Nic Mink who scoured antique and resale shops while the photos were taken by Nicole Hansen, a Madison-based food photographer.

2. You can see hints of the past

Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli

The floor in this part of the seating area for the restaurant and cafe at Seven Acre Dairy Company shows where circular vats used to make large wheels of Swiss cheese once stood.

In one of the seating areas for the Dairy Café and The Kitchen, which share the space, faded round circles remain on the floor from when starting in the 1930s the dairy plant made 400 pound wheels of Swiss cheese.

3. Butter and milk comes from local farms

Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli

Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli

The Kitchen, is the open concept restaurant at Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli. It has been holding chef's tastings that have been sold out …

Much of the food is being sourced from local farms. The milk for soft serve ice cream and butter comes from a farm that can be seen from the dairy while beef and greens from other farms are also being used.

4. And you'll soon see them making their own butter

Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli

Butter production will return in March to the building that is now home to Seven Acre Dairy Company. For now, the butter, which sells for $26 per pound, is being produced in an off-site facility by the cheesemakers at Landmark Creamery.

At one time the building that houses Seven Acre Dairy Company was home to some of the best butter production in the country. Seven Acre is reviving butter production and its first 200 pound batch, made off-site, nearly sold out within a few weeks, despite its $26 per pound price. In March, butter production will move to Seven Acre and be produced by the cheesemakers at Landmark Creamery.

5. You can gather on the river

Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli

The $11.2 million renovation of a former dairy plant into Seven Acre Dairy Company is the most expensive transformation in Paoli's long history and is located across the Sugar River from a historic mill. The project also included the restoration of an oak savanna and social gathering spaces along the Sugar River.

Located along the Sugar River in a community known for its small shops, artisans and restored grist mill, Seven Acre Dairy Company fits right in. A restored oak savanna and social gathering spaces along the river help add to the ambience.

6. The headboards are locally made, too

Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli

The Creamery Room, one of eight rooms and suites inside The Inn of Seven Acre Dairy Company, features an eight-foot circular window where a milk tank once stood. All of the rooms reflect the history of the property.

Some of the furniture and all of the headboards for the beds in the eight-room inn have been made with wood reclaimed from the property.

7. The decor tells the history of cheese and life in Paoli

Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli

Historic photos echoing the history of Seven Acre Dairy are displayed on a wall of the boutique hotel, restaurant and micro-dairy in Paoli. This photo shows the cast of the Paoli Drama Club's 1933 production of Les Miserable.

The 21,000-square-foot building is home to a hotel, restaurant and café but is also a history museum. The hallways and rooms are decorated with photos of cheesemakers and life in Paoli while in the Milk Hauler’s Lounge, just off the lobby, a historic timeline runs the length of a wall and tells the story of the building and the businesses.

Related to this story

