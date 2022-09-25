 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
America’s Test Kitchen

Seaweed snack: Get the kids involved in making this easy, flavorful munchie

atk-nori-chips-20220907

Scrumptious seaweed is the basis of this crispy snack.

 Kevin White

Nori is a mild-flavored seaweed used in all sorts of Japanese dishes. But it doesn’t grow in flat, even rectangles. To make nori sheets, moist, wavy, raw nori is cleaned, minced, pressed and dried into flat, crisp sheets. To up the crispness and make our nori chips sturdier, we fold each sheet in half before baking, using water to stick the folded sheet together. Painting each nori sheet with toasted sesame oil adds even more chip-like crunch and helps the sesame seed mixture stick.

Tip

The less-shiny, rough sides of nori sheets stick together better than the very shiny, smooth sides.

Not sure which side is which? Run your hand lightly over the nori sheet to see if it feels rough or smooth.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.

Garlic sesame nori chips

Servings: 2 to 4

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons sesame seeds
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 (8-by-7 ½-inch) sheets nori
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

Directions

Adjust oven rack to middle position, and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, combine sesame seeds, garlic powder, salt and cayenne (if using). Stir until well combined.

Place 1 nori sheet, shiny side down, on the counter. Use a pastry brush to paint the bottom half of the nori sheet with water (nori should be wet but not soaked). Fold the top half toward you, and press firmly to seal.

Paint the top of the folded nori sheet lightly with sesame oil. Sprinkle ¼ teaspoon sesame seed mixture evenly over top.

Use kitchen shears to cut folded nori sheet in half crosswise (the short way) to make 2 squares.

Cut each square in half diagonally to make 2 triangles. Cut each triangle in half to make 2 smaller triangles. You should have 8 small triangles. Repeat steps 3 through 6 with the remaining nori, water, oil and sesame seed mixture.

Transfer nori triangles, seasoned side up, to the parchment-lined baking sheet.

Place baking sheet in oven. Bake until chips are slightly shriveled and sesame seeds are golden, about 8 minutes.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven, and let the chips cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes. Serve.

