Seaweed snack: Get the kids involved in making this easy, flavorful munchie

Nori is a mild-flavored seaweed used in all sorts of Japanese dishes. But it doesn’t grow in flat, even rectangles. To make nori sheets, moist, wavy, raw nori is cleaned, minced, pressed and dried into flat, crisp sheets. To up the crispness and make our nori chips sturdier, we fold each sheet in half before baking, using water to stick the folded sheet together. Painting each nori sheet with toasted sesame oil adds even more chip-like crunch and helps the sesame seed mixture stick.