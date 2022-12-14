Cooks' Exchange: ...

I happen to be a saver. Little things mean much more to me than one could ever imagine. As a child, I received a white two-story doll house as a Christmas gift that was placed on a short table at the end of my bed, allowing me to play with it before bedtime. Furnished over the years that followed, every room was cared for by the little artificial people who resided there in the same special way my mother cared for our house. Playtime also allowed pretend foods to be prepared in the doll house kitchen before friends arrived to celebrate occasions in their dining room for guests to enjoy just as we did.

It was a “let’s pretend” childhood that leaves me somewhat baffled at times, as the doll house still exists, but the little people and their furniture have disappeared, leaving only special childhood memories, like Guerilla cookies, a locally made favorite brought to my attention by my friend, well-known Madison writer Doug Moe, author of “Surrounded by Reality.” When he nonchalantly requested the recipe for Guerilla cookies a few years ago, I didn’t have a clue what they were and hoped the recipe was available.

Another good friend and former WSJ writer, George Hesselberg, once described the cookies as part of everything that happened in Madison during the 1960s and ‘70s. And then, like a gift from above, last month I received a recipe for the long gone, but never forgotten, Guerilla cookies.

Madison’s Guerillla cookie has been described as being loaded with honey, molasses, nuts, seeds, wheat germ and more, based on information gathered along the way. First created by Mary McDowell (UW MA ’67), who shared the recipe with ’64 UW graduate Ted Odell, who “tweaked the ingredients” and baked them for Quercus Alba Bakery, the cookies were sold in six- and 12-pack sleeves and sold through the Mifflin Street Co-op and other University of Wisconsin shops to become a “student staple.” Through the years, Karen McKim (UW MA ’77) wrote endlessly about cracking the Guerrilla cookie code, while Glen Chism satisfied student demands by somewhat changing the recipe to being “loaded with honey, molasses, wheat germ, nuts, raisins, seeds and a little brewer’s yeast.”

Here is today’s version of Ted Odell’s recipe, and that of Carl Korz, today’s dining services director for UW’s Wisconsin Union that comes close to what UW alums crave shared by Glen Chism:

Madison’s Guerrilla Cookies

3 cups old-fashioned oatmeal

½ cup Thompson seedless raisins

½ cup honey

3 tablespoons barley malt syrup

3 tablespoons molasses or sorghum

½ cup vegetable oil or melted unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon fresh-ground peanut butter

¼ cup unsalted toasted sunflower seeds

¼ cup walnuts

2 large eggs

1/3 cup dry milk powder or whey powder

1/3 cup wheat germ

2 tablespoons millet seeds

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon brewer’s yeast

1/3 cup, plus up to ½ cup more, whole wheat flour

Recipe results will vary depending on which of the “or” options you choose. Using sorghum instead of molasses makes a sweeter, slightly less pliable cookie. The variety of honey you choose changes the flavor. Adding extra flour to make the dough easier to work with yields a cakier/drier cookie. Using vegetable oil instead of melted butter alters the flavor and texture a bit and using whey protein instead of dry milk will too. Good Luck!

***

Following are three recipes from Paul Rubenstein’s “Feasts For Two” cookbook to prepare and serve when the temperatures begin to change.

Boiled Knackwurst

Important here is finding a good German delicatessen or butcher who carries real knackwurst, a delicious pork sausage that’s about twice as big around and a little shorter than a frankfurter. The best kind of sauerkraut is freshly made and stands in big wooden barrels in a good German delicatessen. However, acceptable substitutes are packaged in plastic bags or canned and available in supermarkets.

1 quart sauerkraut

3 tablespoons butter

3 strips of bacon, cut in 1-inch pieces

1 small, tart apple, not peeled, but cored and cut into 6 or 8 wedges

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon brown sugar

10 whole peppercorns

1 bay leaf

Combine all the ingredients in a fairly deep saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cover and simmer at low heat at least 30 minutes. More time is permissible. The sauerkraut may be kept hot and served anytime. The longer it cooks, the better it tastes. Serves 2.

***

Chicken Oregano and White Wine Sauce

3-lb. fryer

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon oregano

½ cup concentrated chicken broth

½ cup white wine

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon flour

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

Heat olive oil in large skillet, then brown the pieces of chicken over high heat. When browned on all sides, reduce heat to low, add oregano and 2 tablespoons of wine. Cover and simmer for 45 minutes. When the chicken is almost cooked, melt butter in the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Add the flour to the melted butter and stir with a wooden spoon until a paste is formed. Slowly stir in the wine, then the chicken broth a little at a time to form the sauce. Pour the sauce over the chicken in the skillet and stir into the juices. Transfer chicken and sauce into serving dish and serve hot. Serves 2.

***

Individual molds of Salmon Mousse

You will need two 1-cup molds or two large custard cups.

2 tablespoons minced onions

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup clam juice

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

4 tablespoons white wine

1 cup cooked salmon (boned) or canned salmon

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

¼ cup mayonnaise

Saute onions in butter until they are transparent, but not brown. Soften gelatin in the wine until all the grains are wet and soft. Add gelatin to the pan with the onions and then add clam juice. Bring to a simmer. Transfer the liquid to a blender jar, add all the remaining ingredients except the mayonnaise and blend for about a minute, until everything is well mixed and the mixture is smooth. Pour mixture into the molds and refrigerate. When set, unmold the mousse onto individual plates, garnish with mayonnaise and perhaps a wedge of lemon and serve.