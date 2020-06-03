Cooks' Exchange: You might already have these ingredients

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The month of June stirs wonderful memories that sprout and blossom overnight like favorite perennials.

Sometimes the supper you enjoyed last is already slipping from your thoughts while games of hopscotch, kick the can, hide and seek, and tag decades ago in yards or streets seem to have happened just yesterday. The end of classes prompted hollering “school’s out, school’s out, teachers let the monkeys out” from one block to the next, hailing the arrival of summer vacation, which also included playing jacks on the sidewalk and shooting marbles any moment before the sun set on another fun-packed day.

Life seemed so kid-oriented back then. It didn’t matter the side of town you lived on. If you had a few pennies, a sweet treat was waiting at the local drug store. If you had a nickel, you could take the bus uptown. When the temperatures rose, there were picnics in nearby parks, lakes welcoming a quick dip or daylong swim, climbing apple and cherry trees to join the birds and pick the fruit. Time sure flies ...

Today, as time continues to fly, prepare as many simple recipes as possible using ingredients on hand. If you happen to have rope sausage or kielbasa on hand, here is a recipe my family loves.

Quick baked beans with smoked garlic sausage