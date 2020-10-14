Cooks' Exchange: What to make when you're wondering 'What happened to summer?'

I keep asking myself: “What happened to summer?”

Aside from everything one might expect when temperatures rise, picnics are planned and attempts are made to cook as much as possible outside in the backyard or nearby parks.

It can be a mystery to figure out which recipes might be best to cook at times in a four-season state where the weather and life don’t always cooperate. And for me, the mystery must be solved as soon as possible because many readers enjoy a little comfort from the past with an old favorite recipe or two.

Nika’s Blender Cheddar-Beer Dip

I decided to reach for Arthur Hettich’s wonderful 1976 cookbook, “The Best of the Best,” turned to a marked page and discovered another recipe using beer. Because many readers enjoyed a recent column featuring recipes using beer as an ingredient, here are a few more, the first one a favorite of Hettich, created by Nika Hazelton. Described as a nice change from the usual onion dip, he claimed this mixture is unbeatable with crackers.

8-ounce package of cream cheese

¾ cup milk

¼ cup beer

2 cups (8 ounces) diced, sharp cheddar cheese