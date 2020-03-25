Cooks' Exchange: Welcome spring with chili recipes

During the grand finale of March when the weather can offer up anything from blizzard to spring bliss, the clothes we slip into each morning may have as much to do with what’s on the menu as with what’s outside the window.

Recently I received two chili recipes that prompted me to reach for a small personal cookbook labeled “Mother’s Favorites” that contains the recipe for the chili she used to make and kindly wrote down for me in 1962 to carry on as she did on a chilly days. See the notes at the end of the recipe.

Mother’s chili

3 slices of bacon

½ onion, chopped

1 pound of hamburger

1 garlic clove, chopped

½ teaspoon chili powder

2 cans of tomato sauce

16-ounce can of tomatoes, sieved or chopped, added with juice

10 cent can of red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 package Lipton’s dried onion soup mix

Salt to taste