Cooks' Exchange: Welcome spring with chili recipes

During the grand finale of March when the weather can offer up anything from blizzard to spring bliss, the clothes we slip into each morning may have as much to do with what’s on the menu as with what’s outside the window.
Recently I received two chili recipes that prompted me to reach for a small personal cookbook labeled “Mother’s Favorites” that contains the recipe for the chili she used to make and kindly wrote down for me in 1962 to carry on as she did on a chilly days. See the notes at the end of the recipe.
Mother’s chili
3 slices of bacon
½ onion, chopped
1 pound of hamburger
1 garlic clove, chopped
½ teaspoon chili powder
2 cans of tomato sauce
16-ounce can of tomatoes, sieved or chopped, added with juice
10 cent can of red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 package Lipton’s dried onion soup mix
Salt to taste
Slice bacon in ½-inch pieces and fry with onion. When getting brown, add hamburger and garlic and continue sautéing. When done, grease can be removed, otherwise if there is only a small amount, leave in (full of flavor) and add chili powder, tomato sauce, tomatoes and juice, kidney beans and dried onion soup. Simmer, covered for about 20 minutes and taste. Salt can be added if necessary. Simmer for about 20 more minutes. Serve or store in refrigerator as the next day it will taste even better.
Note: Tomato sauce was described as being “2 c. of tomato sauce” which could mean “cups or comparable size cans“. Also, there are no more “10 cent” cans of kidney beans, so buy the smallest can available.
In the meantime, I’ve just learned that chili con carne is Spanish for “chili with meat”, a mélange of ground beef with chili powder that originated in Texas where it was commonly referred to as “a bowl of red,” and where it is considered a crime to add beans to the mixture. Beans, however, were eventually added in other parts of the country to become known as “chili con carne with beans.”
“The Madison County Cookbook” from Madison County, Iowa, has a “classic chili” recipe worthy of sharing, thanks to John M. Watts, Sr..
Classic chili recipe
1 pound ground beef
½ cup chopped onion
¼ cup chopped green pepper
16-ounce can of tomatoes, cut-up
8-ounce can of tomato sauce
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves, crushed
Shredded cheddar cheese, optional
15-ounce can chili style beans in chili sauce
In large skillet brown ground beef, onion, and green pepper until meat is browned and vegetables are tender. Drain off fat. Stir in tomatoes, beans with sauce, tomato sauce, bay leaf, and oregano. Bring to boil, then reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 3 minutes. Makes 5 ½ cups, about 4 servings. Top with optional shredded cheese.
If you’d rather have a vegetarian chili recipe on hand, here is an exceptional one shared by Ross DePaola who has been working on this for some time while using a plant-based meat substitute, Beyond Meat preferred.
Hearty vegetarian chili
1 cup dry pinto beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup dry kidney beans, rinsed and drained
½ cup dry black beans, rinsed and drained
10 cups water
2-3 teaspoons salt, to taste
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, cut into ¾-inch pieces
1 green bell pepper, cut into ¾-inch pieces
2 large garlic cloves, chopped
28-ounce can chopped tomatoes
1 tablespoon each of basil, oregano, and cumin
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 teaspoons smoke flavoring, pecan or hickory
1 teaspoon vinegar
½ cup uncooked rice, brown and wild mix preferred
1 pound plant-based meat substitute, Beyond Meat preferred
Rinse and drain beans. Place in large pot and add enough water to cover beans with 1-inch of water. Soak overnight or 8-10 hours. Drain. Add 10 cups of water to beans, add salt, bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer for 45 minutes. In separate pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil, saute onion, peppers, and garlic until onions are soft. Add tomatoes, spices, flavoring, vinegar, rice and sautéed vegetables to beans. Continue to simmer for 45 additional minutes. Stir occasionally.
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Here is another Mike Repas favorite, a slow-cooker recipe complete with the “heat scales” attached. His recipe will provide about a 2.5 on a heat scale of 0 to 5. To add a bit more heat, add a splash or two of Frank’s hot sauce and/or horseradish, not the creamy sauce-style. If you don’t like Zing-Zang or prefer a different Bloody Mary mix, Mike says...”go for it.”
Jammer’s ‘Zing-Zang’ chili
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
2-3 cloves garlic, minced or grated
1 to 1 ½ pounds ground chuck
8-ounce can tomato sauce
28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes
12-ounce “Zing-Zang” Bloody Mary Mix
1 “splash”” of Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 ½ tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon celery salt
½ teaspoon each of salt and black pepper
15- ounce can of pinto beans, drained and rinsed
Garnish choices, see below
Heat oil in a Dutch oven or heavy-duty skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring until softened. Add meat, break up, stirring into the onion and garlic and cook until meat is just pink. Transfer this mixture to a slow cooker, then add all of the other ingredients, except the beans, and cook on low for 3 to 4 hours. Add the beans, stir, then re-cover slow cooker and cook an additional 15 to 20 minutes.
When serving, add garnishes of choice...like chopped white or red onion or chopped scallions (both white and green parts), sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, shredded cheddar or cheese of choice.
A request for a salad recipe using a can of peach pie filling appeared here a few weeks ago, and a similar one arrived about the same time from BJ Massoth, clipped from “Taste of Home’s 10-Minute Cooking” back in January, 2004. After all the chili recipe ingredients, it’s time for something sweet.
Peachy fruit salad
21- ounce can of peach pie filing
20-ounce can of pineapple chunks, drained
11-ounce can of Mandarin oranges, drained
2 medium firm bananas, sliced
1 cup green grapes
1 cup mini-marshmallows
Combine all ingredients, stirring gently. Refrigerate until serving.
Serves 6-8
A note recently arrived from Shirley Hojnacki claiming the recent recipe for a chocolate cake made with a boxed cake mix and Hellman’s mayonnaise isn’t worth making, but one she’s had for 50 years from an original Hellman’s label, is a true winner.
Chocolate mayonnaise cake
3 cups unsifted all-purpose flour
1 ½ cups sugar
2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa
2 ¼ teaspoons baking powder
1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
1 ½ cups Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise
1 ½ cups water
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
Grease 2 (9x1 ½-inch) layer pans; line bottoms with waxed paper. Sift together dry ingredients into large bowl. Stir in mayonnaise. Gradually stir in water and vanilla until smooth and blended. Pour into prepared pans. Bake in 350 degree oven about 30 minutes or until cake springs back when touched. Cool completely. Remove from pans. Makes 2 layers. (The photograph shows this cake spread with chocolate frosting, but that’s just a Hellman’s suggestion.)
