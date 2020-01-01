Cooks' Exchange: Welcome new year with flavors from the past

Welcoming a new year also becomes a time to reflect on the past. Much like reading a book, we wonder what the next chapter in life might offer.

Along the way, food-related memories offer comfort by returning us to good times and flavors shared long ago. For longtime Madisonians, those old favorites may have once been served up at Rennebohm Drug Stores. Once located throughout Madison, many offered spin-around stools along marble counters or wooden booths to settle in during all kinds of weather, after classes near campus, and throughout neighborhoods to enjoy some of “Rennies” favorite recipes.

Newcomers to town might question the word Rennebohm and the answer would include how brothers Oscar and Edwin Rennebohm established their first drug store, known as Badger Pharmacy, in 1919 on University Avenue and from 1948 to 1950, Oscar served as Wisconsin’s Governor. In 1986, the grand total of 21 Rennebohm Drug Stores, including one on campus at State and Lake known as the “The Pharm”, were sold to Walgreens.

Those of us who grew up or lived in Madison during those periods of time will always remember ”Rennies” cold cherry Cokes, warm grilled danish, hot fudge Mary Janes, brownies, cherry and pecan pies, banana cake, “Bucky burgers” and other favorite menu items requested and enjoyed through the years.