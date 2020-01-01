Cooks' Exchange: Welcome new year with flavors from the past

Welcoming a new year also becomes a time to reflect on the past. Much like reading a book, we wonder what the next chapter in life might offer.
Along the way, food-related memories offer comfort by returning us to good times and flavors shared long ago. For longtime Madisonians, those old favorites may have once been served up at Rennebohm Drug Stores. Once located throughout Madison, many offered spin-around stools along marble counters or wooden booths to settle in during all kinds of weather, after classes near campus, and throughout neighborhoods to enjoy some of “Rennies” favorite recipes.
Newcomers to town might question the word Rennebohm and the answer would include how brothers Oscar and Edwin Rennebohm established their first drug store, known as Badger Pharmacy, in 1919 on University Avenue and from 1948 to 1950, Oscar served as Wisconsin’s Governor. In 1986, the grand total of 21 Rennebohm Drug Stores, including one on campus at State and Lake known as the “The Pharm”, were sold to Walgreens.
Those of us who grew up or lived in Madison during those periods of time will always remember ”Rennies” cold cherry Cokes, warm grilled danish, hot fudge Mary Janes, brownies, cherry and pecan pies, banana cake, “Bucky burgers” and other favorite menu items requested and enjoyed through the years.
What a great way to celebrate this New Year’s column by remembering those special times in our lives and the joys created with favorite recipes captured in writing by Dorothy Jones, who worked in the Rennebohm kitchen and commissary for 14 years. Jones earlier shared these recipes from her commissary notebook in a 1995 column.
Happy New Year!
Rennebohm’s brownies
1 ½ cups sugar
½ cup butter
3 eggs
3 squares of baking chocolate, melted
¾ cup flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
Pinch of salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup nut meats, chopped
Cream together sugar and butter. Beat in eggs, one at a time, mixing well. Add melted baking chocolate. Mix together dry ingredients and add to batter. Stir in vanilla and fold in nuts.
Batter will be very stiff. Grease and flour 9x12 inch pan. Bake at 300 to 325 degree degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Use your oven as your baking guide.
Note: For a hot fudge Mary Jane, top a brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzle with hot fudge.
Rennebohm’s cherry pie
4 cups pitted cherries
½ cup sugar
2 tablespoons powdered, unflavored gelatin
9-inch pie shell
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, sprinkle sugar over cherries and let stand overnight. Drain well the next morning, reserving the juice and adding enough water to make 1 2/3 cups. In small saucepan, bring the juice to a boil and add gelatin. Cook until thick and clear. Pour over cherries and stir to coat fruit with the glaze. Pour into pie shell and bake for 15 minutes, then reduce heat to 375 degrees and bake 25 to 30 minutes longer until crust is golden brown.
Rennebohm’s classic pecan pie
3 eggs, slightly beaten
1 cup Karo, light or dark
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 ½ cups pecans
1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust
In large bowl, combine first five ingredients until well blended. Stir in pecans. Pour into pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes, or until knife inserted halfway between center and edge comes clean. Serves 8.
Rennebohm’s banana cake
1 ½ cups sugar
½ cup butter
2 eggs, well beaten
5 tablespoons sour milk
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 ¾ cups flour
1 cup mashed bananas
Cream together sugar and butter. Add well-beaten eggs. Mix together sour milk and baking soda and add to batter. Add flour, then mashed bananas. Preheat oven and bake in 2 greased and floured layer cake pans, or a 9x12-inch pan at 325 to 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until done, using your oven as your baking guide. If layers are baked, cool on rack and put together with filling of your choice, then frost.
Another round of delicious memories was shared in the past by Martha Winterble Erickson with a heartwarming memory thanking me for my columns and remembering returning home from Carleton College and meeting friends at elegant tearooms in Madison ... claiming no other city could ever beat “old Madison” and the chocolate torte served at the Chocolate Shop.
Note that this recipe uses uncooked eggs. To avoid the risk of salmonella, use pasteurized eggs.
Madison’s Chocolate Shop’s chocolate torte
16 graham crackers
1 cup powdered sugar
½ cup butter
3 egg yolks
1 package German Sweet Chocolate
12 marshmallows
1 cup whole salted pecans
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 egg whites
Butter flat pan. Crush graham crackers and use about 2/3 of them to line bottom of pan (use remaining 1/3 on top). Cream powdered sugar and butter. Add 3 egg yolks and beat hard. Add melted chocolate. Fold in cut marshmallows, vanilla, and cut pecans. Lastly fold in 3 egg whites which have been beaten stiff. Cover with remaining cracker crumbs. Chill for 24 hours. Serve with whipped cream and garnish with maraschino cherry.
Recent requests: A very old shortcake recipe, the one shared by either a Sauk Prairie woman or from the UW Extension that a reader has misplaced.
