When the first day of spring arrived, the very thought of the gift it suddenly becomes in a four-season state found me anxiously working my way through what had been clipped and saved over the years, ready to once again celebrate warmer temperatures that are soon to arrive. Reconnecting with recipes and food from backyard gardens also stirred childhood memories, of when Cho Chos were a nickel and Twinkies a mere dime. When World War II ended and penny bubble gum was once again available, we chewed each piece for at least five days and every night each wad was stuck to the bedpost to rest before the sun rose once again for another day of activity.

And now — after including a few childhood memories — let me share a letter recently received from Jan Van Vleck, who grew up in northern Ohio in the Cleveland area, where a common restaurant dish was Chicken Paprikash. Jan’s parents used to make the chicken dish using a whole chicken and dumplings and wondered if there was a recipe that could be shared for chicken paprikash. Here is one from “The Best of Ethnic Home Cooking” by Mary Poulos Wilde, published in 1981.

Chicken Paprikash

At the very heart of this classic Hungarian stew is the sweet, peppery paprika, so use the very finest. Containers labeled simply “paprika” probably contain a spice with no discernible flavor. However, the variety labeled “sweet Hungarian paprika”, available in many specialty stores, should be quite flavorful and exude a peppery aroma just right for a really delicious, authentic paprikash.

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 broiler/fryer chickens, cut into 8 pieces each (about 5 pounds in all)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped

2-3 tablespoons sweet Hungarian paprika

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ pound fresh mushrooms, cleaned and thickly sliced

2 green bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1 inch chunks

1 bay leaf

1 cup canned plum tomatoes, drained (reserve liquid)

1 cup water (or tomato liquid or chicken stock)

¼ cup instant blending flour

1 cup sour cream at room temperature

Chopped fresh parsley

Heat olive oil in large heavy skillet. Rinse chicken pieces under cold running water and pat dry. Salt lightly and add a few pieces at a time to the hot oil. Do not brown, just turn evenly in the oil until chicken skin turns yellow. Transfer pieces to a large flame-proof casserole until all chicken has been cooked. Tip the skillet and spoon off all but 3 tablespoons of fat.

Add onions to the fat in the skillet and saute until limp and golden. Add paprika, garlic, mushrooms, green pepper and bay leaf and saute stirring often for about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and 1 cup liquid and bring to a simmer. Cover loosely and cook for about an hour or until the chicken is tender when pierced with a fork. Using a large slotted spoon, transfer the chicken pieces to a warm serving dish. Remove the bay leaf and discard.

Bring the sauce to a boil. Add a ladleful of hot sauce to the flour, stirring to dissolve the flour. Add this to the sour cream along with another couple of spoonfuls of the hot sauce to warm the sour cream. Slowly pour the sour cream mixture into the boiling sauce, stirring continuously until the sauce is well-blended. Adjust seasonings. Pour some of the sauce over the chicken and dumplings and pass remaining sauce at the table. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley.

***

The remaining recipes were featured in “Best-Loved Food of the 50s.”

Hungarian Goulash Casserole

1 pound ground pork

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 cup sour cream, divided

1 tablespoon cornstarch

10-ounce can of cream of celery soup, undiluted

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon sweet Hungarian paprika

12-ounce package egg noodles, cooked and drained

2 teaspoons minced fresh dill, optional

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 3-quart casserole with nonstick cooking spray. Combine pork, salt, nutmeg and pepper in medium bowl. Shape into 1-inch balls. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add meatballs; cook 10 minutes or until browned on all sides and no longer pink in center. Remove meatballs from skillet; discard drippings.

Stir together ¼ cup sour cream and cornstarch in small bowl. Spoon into same skillet. Add remaining 3/4 cup sour cream, soup, milk and paprika. Stir until smooth. Spread cooked noodles in prepared dish. Arrange meatballs over noodles and cover with sauce. Bake 20 minutes or until hot. Sprinkle with dill.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

***

Skillet dishes are fast and easy meals. They require just a few ingredients and only use one pan, making cleanup a breeze and leaving plenty of time to enjoy your meal.

Spanish Rice and Chicken Skillet

1 tablespoon oil

4 chicken drumsticks (about 1 pound)

1 onion, chopped

½ medium green bell pepper, chopped

½ medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 package (about 4 ounces) Spanish rice mix

14 ounce can of diced tomatoes, undrained

1 ¼ cups chicken broth

Heat oil in medium skillet over high heat. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes or until lightly browned on all sides. Add onion and bell peppers; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in rice mix, tomatoes with juice and broth. Bring to a boil.

Cover and simmer over low heat 15 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 5 minutes.

Makes 4 servings.

***

Cheeseburger Macaroni

1 cup mostaccioli or elbow macaroni, uncooked

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

14 ounce can of Del Monte diced tomatoes with basil, garlic & oregano

¼ cup Del Monte Tomato Ketchup

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Brown meat with onion in large skillet; drain. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Stir in undrained tomatoes, ketchup and pasta; heat through. Top with cheese. Garnish, if desired. Cook time: 15 minutes.

Serves 4.