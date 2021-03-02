Cooks' Exchange: Turning the corner on winter with some reader requests

Surviving being housebound during the coldest days of winter has everything to do with the comfort of a favorite chair in front of a radio or television set, a fireplace, stacks of books, favorite magazines and games within reach. As youngsters, we survived endless bitter cold hours with the fun and excitement of waiting in line to go tobogganing at Olbrich Park on the East Side and Hoyt Park on the West Side, and then with cocoa and cookies in a warm kitchen.
Recently, while reflecting on the past with fond memories, reader and good friend David Rizzo shared memories of how he and his wife, Barbara, celebrated Valentine’s Day when their children were youngsters. Preparing dinner — referred to as the “red meal” served on white plates over a red tablecloth — began by adding red food coloring to the boiling spaghetti water and to the bread machine for red bread to serve with red pasta, meatballs and marinara sauce further accented with strawberry gelatin. He also assured me that using green food coloring in the same manner on St. Patrick’s Day and served by candlelight over a green tablecloth would bring smiles.
Chicken and Dumpling Soup
Karen Assen requested a recipe like her Norwegian grandmother’s “best chicken and dumpling soup” back in the '40s and '50s. This recipe was found in Dot Vartan’s book, "Is It Soup Yet?" published in 1998 with a promise that "everyone will love this down-home thick, rich soup."
⅓ cup all-purpose four
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 pounds quartered fryer
3 small onions, quartered
2 garlic cloves, minced
8 cups chicken broth
4 carrots, sliced
2 stalks of celery, sliced
1 medium sized turnip, peeled and diced
4 small red potatoes, diced
¼ teaspoon thyme
10-ounce package frozen peas
Dumplings
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
Dash of freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons vegetable shortening
½ cup milk
Combine flour, ½ teaspoon salt and pepper in a large plastic self-sealing bag. Pat chicken dry and place it, one piece at a time, in the bag. Seal bag and shake well to coat the chicken. Remove chicken, shake off excess flour and set aside.
In a 4-quart stock pot, heat oil over medium-high heat . Add two pieces of the chicken and cook until golden, about 4 minutes per side. Set aside and cook the other pieces. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the drippings.
Cook the onions and garlic in the drippings for 5 minutes. Add chicken broth, carrots, celery, turnip, red potatoes, ½ teaspoon salt and thyme. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove chicken, and skin it, being careful not to burn yourself. Cut meat from the bones and return the meat to the stock pot. Stir in the peas and turn the heat to medium high.
To make the dumplings, combine the flour, baking powder, salt and pepper in a medium-sized bowl. With a pastry blender, cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the milk just until combined. Drop batter by heaping tablespoons into the soup. You should have approximately 10 dumplings. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
Serves: 8
Soup Stock
"Little Old Lady Recipes: Made with Love and Lots of Lard" was written by Meg Favreau and published in 2011. Featuring “comfort food and kitchen table wisdom," the small 150-page hard cover book wonders “what the heck happened to food” while mentioning that it is time we get back to cooking the comforting foods that made family dinners great with this recipe for making soup stock because, as a 72-year-old housewife claims that “cheap food will taste expensive if you know what to do with it.”
Shin of beef or other discarded beef meat and bones, or the leftovers of a carved turkey or chicken
2 celery stalks
A combination of carrots, carrot tops, potatoes, turnips or other vegetables
Put all the ingredients into a large pot with cold water, using about a quart of water per pound of meat, bone and vegetables. Cover and simmer for several hours. Strain to separate the liquid stock from the meat and veggies and skim the fat off the top of meaty stocks before using. Make stock in big batches and freeze until you are ready to use it.
Prune Bread
Another “Little Old Lady” recipe includes a prune-filled breakfast bread to enjoy while relaxing and “keeping yourself healthy” during the cold winter months. She also suggests “cutting the prune loaf into thick slices and slather on lots of butter or cream cheese.”
1½ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup sugar
2 eggs
1 tablespoon butter
½ cup buttermilk
1 cup prunes, chopped
Stir together flour, baking soda, salt and sugar. Crack in the eggs. Add butter and buttermilk and stir in the prunes. Pour into a greased loaf pan and bake for about 45 minutes in a 325 degree oven. Makes 1 loaf.
Bread Pudding
With a final recipe from the Little Old Lady cookbook, author Meg Favreau dedicated the book to her grandmother whose pie-making skills remain unrivaled, and to her mother who always believed in her. Here is a simple recipe with no fancy ingredients, but heart-warming flavor while suggesting not to feed the pigeons with the bread, and instead make this.
2 eggs
1 pint of milk
½ cup sugar
Nutmeg or cinnamon, optional
1 quart stale bread or cake cut into cubes
¼ cup seeded raisins, optional
Almonds, optional
Beat the eggs and then add milk, sugar, and gratings of nutmeg or cinnamon if desired; pour over the bread in a pudding dish, let stand until thoroughly soaked, and bake 30-40 minutes in a 350 degree oven. Add seeded raisins and almonds if desired.
Yield: About 12 helpings.
Black Bean Lasagna
Ruth Lillie recently saw a recipe for black bean lasagna, then misplaced it and wondered if I could help. Described as a “delicious vegetarian lasagna using corn tortillas instead of lasagna noodles layered with salsa, black beans and cheese, here it is, thanks to Mike Repas, who responded immediately to this column’s “Recent Request.”
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 onions, chopped
4 garlic cloves, chopped
½ green bell pepper, diced
½ red bell pepper, diced
14.5 ounce can chopped tomatoes
1 cup salsa
2 15-ounce cans black beans, drained and rinsed
Salt and black pepper to taste
2 avocadoes, peeled, pitted and mashed
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
12 6-inch corn tortillas, quartered
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in onions, 3 chopped garlic cloves, and green and red bell peppers. Cook until onions are soft and translucent. Stir in tomatoes, with juice, salsa, and black beans. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook about 3 minutes.
In a bowl, mash avocadoes with 1 garlic clove, chopped, and lemon juice. Place a layer of tortillas on the bottom of the baking dish. Spread ⅓ of the tomato and bean mixture on top. Spread ½ of guacamole on top, then sprinkle with ⅓ of cheese. For another layer or tortillas, top with half of the remaining tomato bean mixture, then spread remaining guacamole on top. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes, or until sauce is bubbly.
Serves: 8
