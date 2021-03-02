Cooks' Exchange: Turning the corner on winter with some reader requests

In a 4-quart stock pot, heat oil over medium-high heat . Add two pieces of the chicken and cook until golden, about 4 minutes per side. Set aside and cook the other pieces. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the drippings.

Cook the onions and garlic in the drippings for 5 minutes. Add chicken broth, carrots, celery, turnip, red potatoes, ½ teaspoon salt and thyme. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove chicken, and skin it, being careful not to burn yourself. Cut meat from the bones and return the meat to the stock pot. Stir in the peas and turn the heat to medium high.

To make the dumplings, combine the flour, baking powder, salt and pepper in a medium-sized bowl. With a pastry blender, cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the milk just until combined. Drop batter by heaping tablespoons into the soup. You should have approximately 10 dumplings. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

Serves: 8

Soup Stock