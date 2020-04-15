Cooks' Exchange: Try these savory salads for spring

When I was growing up, supper was served every work day at 5:30 p.m.Five minutes earlier, Mother was putting the finishing touches on another delicious meal while Daddy rubbed the inside of the salad bowl with halves of garlic buds.It was a special touch he had learned from his mother, my grandmother Caterina DiMaio Tripolino, who told him it would add a special flavor to the olive oil and vinegar he’d be adding. My Sicilian nonna passed away a week before I was born, so never had the opportunity to learn more about about her Old World cooking.
Mother and my maternal grandparents were born in Budapest, Hungary, and many years later, as Madison residents, we were blessed on Sundays and holidays with hearty Hungarian-German meals using carrots they grew under the back porch and old world baked items my grandmother Margaret Kovacs made with the light-colored raisins kept in a jar in the refrigerator.
I love and appreciate living in a four-season state like Wisconsin that inspires many recipes to prepare at different times of the year, like seasonal salads celebrating spring.
Gloria Simley recently shared one of her favorite salad recipes as a being “exceptional and easy to make.”
Bok choy Chinese salad
4 tablespoons of butter
4 bags of Ramen noodles
½ cup slivered almonds
¼ cup sesame seeds
4 pounds of Bok Choy cabbage, chopped fine
2-3 bunches of finely chopped green onions
Salad Dressing
½ cup cooking oil
1 cup sugar
¼ cup vinegar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
Mix dressing thoroughly. Break up noodles into small pieces. Slowly saute in butter the noodles, almonds and sesame seeds until lightly brown. Set aside to cool. Combine cabbage and onions. When ready to serve, add buttered noodles and salad dressing
This is a marinated vegetable salad that begins with a can of chicken broth, from “Cooking by the Calendar” by Marilyn Hansen.
Marinated vegetable salad
1 10-ounce can of condensed chicken broth
1½ cups sliced carrots
2 cups cauliflowerets
2 cups diagonally sliced zucchini
1 cup sliced mushrooms
¼ cup wine vinegar
1 6-ounce envelope of Italian salad-dressing mix
In quart saucepan bring chicken broth to boiling. Add carrots and return to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer covered, 2 minutes. Pour into bowl and cool to room temperature. Stir in remaining ingredients, toss to mix well. Cover with plastic wrap or foil. Refrigerate 3 to 4 hours. To serve, place in attractive serving bowl and serve with wooden picks, or arrange ½ cup drained vegetables on lettuce leaf and serve as an individual salad
Makes about 7 cups.
Local author and exceptional chef Terese Allen’s “Bountiful Wisconsin” compilation bursts with 110 favorite recipes, one from Cathy A. Wirtz, Presque Isle, Wisconsin, using dried cranberries and broccoli.
Dried cranberry broccoli salad
1 bunch (about 1 pound) broccoli, cut into bite-size pieces (keep stems separate from florets
cup finely diced red onion
½ cup dried cranberries
¼ cup sunflower seeds
¼ pound crispy fried bacon, crumbled for garnish
Dressing
½ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon sugar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Bring large pot of water to rolling boil; add broccoli stems, count to 20, and then add florets. Count to 20 again and then drain and rinse well with cold water. Drain. Dry broccoli on towels. Combine in large bowl with red onion, dried cranberries and sunflower seeds. Whisk dressing ingredients in small bowl until smooth. Toss with broccoli mixture and chill at least 1 hour in refrigerator. Serve salad sprinkled with crumbled bacon.
Makes four to six servings
Mrs. Russell Wendt, Windsor, has spent many years enjoying the recipes featured here on Wednesday and wondered whether there might be two or three recipes for cheesy hash browns to share. The first one, with a bit of a twist, was found in the April 2000 issues of Hometown Cooking with a title that put a smile on my face and a guarantee that “everyone will want to dig in for seconds!”
Truck stop potatoes
2 to 2½ lbs. small red potatoes, coarsely chopped, about 5 cups
1 large onion, chopped
8-ounce carton dairy sour cream
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese (4 oz.)
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese (4 oz.)
¼ cup butter, melted
½ teaspoon salt
¼ to ½ teaspoon ground red pepper
14-ounce can diced tomatoes, drained
½ cup dairy sour cream (optional)
Chopped fresh tomato, chopped avocado, and sliced green onion, optional
In a large covered saucepan, cook potatoes and chopped onion in a small amount of boiling water about 15 minutes or until tender; drain. Stir in 8 ounces sour cream, cheeses, melted butter, salt and red pepper. Stir in diced tomatoes. Spoon into a 2-quart rectangular baking dish. Bake in a 350-degree oven about 30 minutes or until heated through. Top with the ½ cup sour cream, fresh tomato, avocado and green onion if desired. Serves 10.
Considering the circumstances of not being able to visit my next door neighbor as I have during the past 55 years, I decided to call Carol Rohde and ask if she had a recipe for “cheesy hash browns” for this column. She was pleased to have one from an old CUNA Mutual cookbook initially shared by employees Jeannie Vincent, Goldie Brunner, Marlene Nedlose and Darlys Lawinger.
Potatoes deluxe
2 pounds frozen hash browns, defrosted
1 cup chopped onion
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup sour cream
1 stick butter
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated
2 teaspoons salt
1 small can dried onion rings
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix together all but last ingredient. Sprinkle dried onion rings on top. Bake 1 hour.
Optional: Topping may be made with 2 cups crushed Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, or bread crumbs, combined with ¼ cup melted butter and sprinkled on top.
Serves six.
Another “cheesy potato guaranteed to be a hit” recipe adding bacon was found in the “Gooseberry Patch Farmer’s Market Cookbook” and shared by Penny Frazier of Kokomo, Indiana.
Country potato bake
16-ounce packagei frozen hash browns
10-ounce can cream or chicken soup
8 ounces sour cream
4 tablespoons butter, melted
1 cup mild cheddar cheese, shredded
6 slices of bacon, crispy cooked and chopped
2.8-ounce can French fried onions
Spread hash browns evenly in the bottom of greased 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Mix together soup, sour cream and butter, Pour soup mixture over hash browns. Sprinkle with cheese, bacon and onions. Bake covered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Serves 12.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.
