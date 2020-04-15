Cooks' Exchange: Try these savory salads for spring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When I was growing up, supper was served every work day at 5:30 p.m.Five minutes earlier, Mother was putting the finishing touches on another delicious meal while Daddy rubbed the inside of the salad bowl with halves of garlic buds.It was a special touch he had learned from his mother, my grandmother Caterina DiMaio Tripolino, who told him it would add a special flavor to the olive oil and vinegar he’d be adding. My Sicilian nonna passed away a week before I was born, so never had the opportunity to learn more about about her Old World cooking.

Mother and my maternal grandparents were born in Budapest, Hungary, and many years later, as Madison residents, we were blessed on Sundays and holidays with hearty Hungarian-German meals using carrots they grew under the back porch and old world baked items my grandmother Margaret Kovacs made with the light-colored raisins kept in a jar in the refrigerator.

I love and appreciate living in a four-season state like Wisconsin that inspires many recipes to prepare at different times of the year, like seasonal salads celebrating spring.

Gloria Simley recently shared one of her favorite salad recipes as a being “exceptional and easy to make.”

Bok choy Chinese salad

4 tablespoons of butter