Cooks' Exchange: 'Tis the season for this Italian seasoning that spices up pesto

Basil happens to be one of my all-time favorite herbs.
The beauty of its green leaves and flavor create a season to celebrate for many reasons, prompting a search through my vast collection of cookbooks to learn more.
Compiled, authored and published in 1996 by Suzanne Breckenridge and Marjorie Snyder, "Wisconsin Herb Cookbook" teaches that basil in Greece meant king, representing love, honor and devotion. During Middle Ages, newlyweds scattered sprigs of basil around their doors and windows to ensure fidelity. Elizabethans scattered basil on the floor to create a pleasant smell when crushed underfoot, and in India the plant is used in aromatherapy and brings enlightenment and harmony.
As for culinary use today, the scent of basil becomes a combination of clove and pepper with a hint of licorice often used in Italian food, is closely associated with tomato-based dishes, and goes well with eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, eggs, meat and poultry dishes. It is also known for pesto, a sauce that originated in Genoa, Italy, made from basil leaves, oil and cheese to drizzle over pasta and many other dishes.
Sweet Basil Pesto
Here is a perfect recipe to nurture my own passion for basil, from "Savoring the Harvest," an exceptional book written and published in 2013 by Irene Cash with incredible photographs by Victor Marsh detailing and describing Madison's beloved Dane County Farmers' Market in Downtown ranked as one of the top farmers' markets in the world.
2 cups tightly packed fresh basil leaves
2 garlic cloves
¼ cup walnuts
⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
½ cup grated Pecorino cheese
Combine basil, garlic and walnuts into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until coarsely chopped. Slowly drizzle the olive oil into the mixture, running the food processor on a low speed until smooth. Add a couple of pinches of salt and pepper to taste. Add cheese, pulse until just incorporated into pesto.
Winter Basil Pesto
If you happen to crave homemade pesto during the off season months, here is a wonderful alternative from "Wisconsin Herb Cookbook."
2-3 garlic cloves
2 tablespoons dried basil
2 cups parsley, stems removed
¼ cup Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons pine nuts or walnuts
1-1½ cups olive oil
Salt and pepper
In a food processor or blender with the motor running, pulse garlic until minced very fine. Add basil, parsley, nuts and cheese, whirl until smooth. Slowly add olive oil until the desired consistency is achieved. Taste and season. Store in refrigerator with a little film of oil on top. May also be frozen.
Mike Repas Pesto
While in the process of writing this basil column, longtime column reader Mike Repas happened to send his own favorite recipe for pesto to prepare on a warm summer evening that begins with a jar of pesto purchased at a market.
¼ cup good quality jarred pesto
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons half & half
Julienned pepperoni
Genoa salami
Mortadella
Lettuce
Combine pesto, Parmesan and half & half and blend until smooth. Mix with pasta of your choice and serve at room temperature. Embellish with pepperoni or salami or mortadella … or all three.
Mike also claims this is nice served with salad greens, a light vinaigrette and a dry white wine.
Red Wine-Basil Vinaigrette
Mentioning salad brings to mind a recipe from Marian K. Towne's Basil chapter in her wonderful "A Midwest Gardener's Cookbook" published in 1996.
2 medium cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard
½ cup red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 cup olive oil
½ cup slivered basil leaves
½ cup chopped parsley
In a small bowl whisk garlic, mustard, vinegar and pepper together. Pour oil into bowl in a slow stream, whisking constantly until vinaigrette is slightly thick. Fold in basil and parsley. Serve over mixed greens with fresh tomatoes and cucumbers.
Yield: 1½ cups dressing
Roasted Tomato Soup with Fresh Basil
Roasting brings out the flavor of tomatoes in this wonderful soup, claims Marie Forte, of Raritan, New Jersey. It has a slightly chunky texture indicating it's fresh and homemade, clipped from a Taste of Home June-July 2009 publication.
3½ pounds tomatoes (about 11 medium), halved
1 small onion, quartered
2 garlic cloves, peeled and halved
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
12 fresh basil leaves
Salad croutons and additional fresh basil leaves, optional
Place tomatoes, onion and garlic in a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan; drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with thyme, salt and pepper; toss to coat. Bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until tender, stirring one. Cool slightly.
In a blender, process tomato mixture and basil in batches until blended. Transfer to a large saucepan and heat through. Garnish each serving with croutons and additional basil if desired.
Yield: 6 servings
Sicilian Potato Salad
This is a mayonnaise-free Italian-inspired potato salad seasoned with fresh basil prepared by Sue Falk, of Warren, Michigan, and served to many a few years ago during a Labor Day gathering at Emily's Lunch in Webster, Wisconsin.
10 small russet potatoes, unpeeled
1 ½ teaspoons salt, divided
½ pound fresh green beans, cut into 1½ inch pieces
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 medium cucumbers, halved lengthwise and cut into ¼-inch pieces
½ pound cherry tomatoes, halved
1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves, divided
½ cup olive oil
4 tablespoons cider vinegar
3 garlic cloves, minced
Place potatoes and ½ teaspoon salt in a Dutch oven; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, until tender, 12-15 minutes. Drain; rinse with cold water and pat dry.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring 1 cup water to a boil. Add beans; cook, uncovered, just until crisp-tender, 3-4 minutes. Drain; immediately drop into ice water. Drain and pat dry. Peel and cube potatoes; sprinkle with remaining salt and the pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl. Add beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion and ¾ cup basil leaves. Whisk together oil, vinegar and garlic. Drizzle over vegetables; toss to coat. Sprinkle with remaining basil.
Note: Falk crossed out “peel” regarding the potatoes, so it's your choice.
Lemon-Basil Carrots
Seldom adding herbs in carrot recipes, here is a simple one from "The Keeper's House" and kitchen of innkeeper Judith Burke's aromatic place in Isle au Haut, Maine.
1 pound carrots, julienne
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 garlic clove, minced
Salt
Dash of pepper
½ teaspoon crushed dried basil
Cook carrots in a small amount of water for 20 minutes. In a different saucepan, melt butter. Stir in lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper and basil. Add carrots and toss.
Yield: 4 servings
Deer Creek Zucchini
Having purchased zucchini the size of hot dogs in the past, what does one do when a son gives his mother a giant freshly picked gift from his garden that weighs 2½ pounds? The search began with smiles and like magic, suddenly found a recipe that also called for “fresh garden herbs enhancing the dish” of which I had plenty. After removing ½ pound of zucchini flesh for another recipe, with plenty of basil on hand, this was made, enjoyed and will be made again sometime in the future.
2 medium onions, minced
2 tablespoons butter or olive oil
2 pounds zucchini, washed and cubed (unpeeled)
2 cups canned tomatoes
½ teaspoon salt
Dash pepper
2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh oregano, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
½ cup grated sharp cheese
Sauté onions in butter until golden. Add zucchini and cook over low heat 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add tomatoes, salt, pepper and herbs and simmer 10 minutes longer. Place in greased casserole, cover with cheese and bake at 375 degrees about 30 minutes until cheese browns.
Serves: 6
