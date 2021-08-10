Cooks' Exchange: 'Tis the season for this Italian seasoning that spices up pesto

Basil happens to be one of my all-time favorite herbs.

The beauty of its green leaves and flavor create a season to celebrate for many reasons, prompting a search through my vast collection of cookbooks to learn more.

Compiled, authored and published in 1996 by Suzanne Breckenridge and Marjorie Snyder, "Wisconsin Herb Cookbook" teaches that basil in Greece meant king, representing love, honor and devotion. During Middle Ages, newlyweds scattered sprigs of basil around their doors and windows to ensure fidelity. Elizabethans scattered basil on the floor to create a pleasant smell when crushed underfoot, and in India the plant is used in aromatherapy and brings enlightenment and harmony.

As for culinary use today, the scent of basil becomes a combination of clove and pepper with a hint of licorice often used in Italian food, is closely associated with tomato-based dishes, and goes well with eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, eggs, meat and poultry dishes. It is also known for pesto, a sauce that originated in Genoa, Italy, made from basil leaves, oil and cheese to drizzle over pasta and many other dishes.

Sweet Basil Pesto