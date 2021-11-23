Cooks' Exchange: Time to get that turkey out of the basement

November reminds me of growing up many decades ago when Daddy brought home a live turkey to keep down in the basement for us to feed every day until it was time to end its life, at which point Mother would prepare a feast to enjoy with her father, Grandpa Kovacs, and the rest of the family.
Being an animal lover, it wasn’t necessarily my favorite time of the year knowing of the bird’s destiny, but I assumed it was what everyone else in the neighborhood did preparing for a Thanksgiving Day dinner.
While searching for special Thanksgiving Day recipes, I reached for "Favorite Recipes from Diana’s Confection Connection Cookbook," from a favorite restaurant once located on West Main Street in Sun Prairie. Gifting us with delicious memories of everything customers enjoyed there through the years, owner Diana Konkle finally gave in to her good friend, Bev Otis, who insisted on compiling a cookbook to share with others.
Hot Pecan Appetizer
It’s always nice to have a few favorite appetizers to enjoy before the meal is served and this one is a 25-year favorite to serve with crackers or vegetables in Diana Konkle’s home.
8 ounces cream cheese
½ cup sour cream
½ small onion, grated
¼ cup diced green pepper
3 ounces finely chopped dried beef
1 tablespoon milk
½ cup roasted pecans
Combine all ingredients in medium bowl. Blend until smooth. Pour into a 9-inch deep baking dish and bake at 350 F for 20 minutes
Konkle’s Party Meatballs
Diana’s perfect “old-fashioned” make ahead recipe.
2 pounds ground beef
1 cup ketchup
1 cup potato flakes
2 eggs
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ cup diced onion
Combine all ingredients. Shape into 24 bite-sized balls on baking sheet. Bake at 350 F for 20 minutes. Transfer baked meatballs to a 9x13-inch baking pan. Prepare cranberry sauce.
Cranberry Sauce
1 can whole cranberry sauce
2 tablespoons brown sugar
12 ounces chili sauce
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Combine all sauce ingredients. Spoon mixture over meatballs. Bake at 350 F for 15 minutes.
Yield: 24 meatballs
Cranberry Fiber-full Fruit Salad
Here is a November recipe shared by Mary Jean Hlavac, of McFarland.
Dressing
6 tablespoons orange juice
3 tablespoons salad oil
2 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon grated orange peel
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
Salad
1 large red apple, cored and diced
1 large pear, cored and diced
1½ cups cranberries, coarsely chopped
3 tablespoons golden raisins
2 tablespoons sugar
6 cups spinach, coarsely chopped
½ small red onion, finely chopped
2 tablespoons sliced almonds
2 medium oranges, peeled and sectioned
2 tablespoons pumpkin or sunflower seeds
In medium bowl combine apple and pear with ¼ cup dressing. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours. Combine cranberries, raisins and sugar. Set aside 2 hours. Just before serving, toss spinach and onion with remaining dressing. Arrange on platter or dish. With a slotted spoon arrange apple and pear in center. Surround with cranberry and raisin mixture. Add oranges. Sprinkle with nuts and seeds.
Pumpkin Pie Spice
Here is Konkle’s special pumpkin pie spice to use especially at this time of the year.
4 teaspoons cinnamon
½ teaspoon ginger
½ teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon cloves
Combine ingredients together. Stir in an airtight container.
Pumpkin Pie
Konkle’s mother’s favorite recipe.
9-inch pie shell
¾ cup sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (see recipe)
2 cups canned pumpkin
1½ cups evaporated milk
2 eggs
In large bowl, combine all filling ingredients and blend well. Pour into unbaked pie shell. Bake at 425 F for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 F and bake an additional 40-50 minutes or until knife inserted near center of pie comes out clean.
Fresh Cranberry Apple Sauce
If “sides make the meal," why not add an apple in this year’s sauce for another special touch.
12-ounce package fresh cranberries
1 large Red Delicious or Cortland apple, peeled
1¼ cups sugar
¾ cup orange juice
¼ cup Karo Light or Dark Corn Syrup
Place cranberries in sieve; rinse with cool running water. Drain well. Discard any soft or discolored berries. In 2½-3-quart saucepan, combine cranberries, diced apple, sugar, orange juice and Karo. Stirring frequently, bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, 5 to 8 minutes or until slightly thickened. Refrigerate until cool, stirring occasionally, about 2 hours.
Streusel-Topped Pumpkin Pie
A Betty Crocker favorite traditional pumpkin pie recipe is described as being easy when using a refrigerated pie crust. If there’s nothing else to do today, give thoughts to serving it tomorrow topped with whipped cream.
Crust
1 Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust from a 15-ounce box, softened as directed on the box.
Filling
2 eggs, beaten
½ cup granulated sugar
16-ounce can of pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
12-ounce can evaporated milk
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground ginger
⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
Topping
½ cup quick-cooking oats
½ cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup butter, softened
Heat oven to 425 F. Place pie crust in 9-inch glass pie plate as directed on box for One-Crust Filled Pie. In a large bowl, beat all filling ingredients with hand beater or wire whisk until blended. Pour filling into pie crust-lined pie plate. Bake 15 minutes. Remove pie from oven; reduce oven temperature to 350 F. Cover crust edges with 2- to 3-inch wide strips of foil to prevent excessive browning. Bake 35 minutes.
Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix topping ingredients with fork until crumble; set aside. Bake about 10 minutes longer or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on cooling rack 30 minutes. Refrigerate about 4 hours or until chilled before serving. Store pie covered in refrigerator.
Serves: 8
Turkey Puttanesca
Perhaps it is time to give thought to leftover ingredients from Thanksgiving recipes. Cooked turkey meat freezes beautifully in zipper freezer bags and can remain in the freezer for up to a month. Turkey Puttanesca is a popular Italian turkey recipe relating to “night life” in Italy and is delicious served over spaghetti.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small yellow onion, coarsely chopped
2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
3 anchovy fillets, rinsed, patted dry and chopped
3½ cups canned or fresh pureed tomatoes
⅔ cup chopped black olives
2 teaspoons dried basil or 1 cup fresh basil leaves, loosely torn
4 tablespoons drained capers
4 to 5 cups cubed cooked turkey
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté briefly until translucent, then add garlic and anchovies and sauté until garlic begins to turn golden. Add tomatoes and stir with a wooden spatula. Bring sauce to a simmer and cook for 2 minutes. Add olives, basil (if dried) and capers. Simmer uncovered for approximately 3 to 5 minutes to reduce slightly. Add turkey. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes. Add the basil (if fresh) and serve.
Serves: 4 to 6
Happy Thanksgiving!
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.