Cooks' Exchange: Time to break out the spoons. It's National Soup Month!

If every country in the world can celebrate the succulence and pure enjoyment of soups and chowders during any minute of any day of the year, then it’s time for us to recognize February being National Soup Month with Feb. 4 as Homemade Soup Day to recognize and enjoy favorite recipes throughout the entire day including the evening hours as well.

When two exceptional soup recipes arrived in early January, I set them aside to explore more about their origin from "The DePaola Family Cookbook," compiled with recipes of Susan DePaola who was born in Syracuse, New York, in 1927. I also learned that she was the daughter of John and Elisa (Antonino) Angiolillo who were born in Mirabello Sannitico, a small village near Campobosso, Italy.

In 1948 Susan Angiolillo and Nicolas DePaola were married and blessed with 10 children, one being my good friend, Rosario, who, with the help of family members, were able to piece together the recipes their mother prepared for them, with love at home and family gatherings in a family cookbook dedicated to her on Mother’s Day 2020.

The preface in the book recalls Susan seldom using a measuring cup or spoons so amounts given are close approximations of Susan’s original recipes, having been prepared hundreds of times with delicious results. Also, if a recipe calls for sifted flour and you don’t have a sifter, spoon flour lightly into the measuring cup and level flour by drawing a flat edged knife across the top edge of the cup. Add flour to other dry ingredients and whisk to blend. Grated cheese can be Parmesan or Romano or a mixture of both.

Pasta and Ceci (cheech or garbanzo beans)

This is a DePaola family recipe Ross’s mother, Susan, made often during the winter months and described as being a great winter soup dish with good Italians roots.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1½ cups onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

3-4 Roma tomatoes finely chopped, or a 15-ounce can of petite diced tomatoes

15-ounce can of garbanzo beans, drained

½ medium potato, diced

4 cups vegetable broth

½-¾ cup ditalini pasta, uncooked

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh basil or parsley, finely chopped

Heat oil in a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and sauté 5-7 minutes until onion has softened. Add garlic, sauté for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Add tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes. Add chickpeas, potato and broth, bring to a boil. Add pasta, cook according to directions (usually around 9-10 minutes). Season, if desired, with salt and pepper. Garnish each serving with Parmesan and basil or parsley. Serve with crusty Italian bread.

Serves: 6-8

Hearty Cabbage Soup

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 celery stalks with leaves, diced

1 cup carrots, peeled and diced

1½ cups onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

2½ cups diced potato

2 pounds cabbage cut into ¾-inch pieces

8 cups vegetable stock

1 cup tomato sauce

15-ounce can of garbanzo beans, drained

⅓ cup wild rice, washed

½ cup chopped parsley

1 teaspoon thyme

1 bay leaf

Parmesan cheese

Sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large pot, add potatoes, onions, garlic, celery, carrots, rice and bay leaf and sauté for about 10 minutes. Stir in the cabbage and remaining oil, mix well and continue cooking for about 10 minutes until the cabbage softens. Add vegetable stock, garbanzo beans, tomato sauce, parsley, thyme, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer for about 30 minutes. Top soup with sour cream and parmesan cheese.

A presidential soup

"The Best Tomato Soup In The History of the World" is the title of a soup recipe recently discovered in "The Clinton Presidential Center Cookbook" published in August 2003.

¾ cup butter, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, sliced

2 fresh thyme sprigs (or ½ teaspoon dried thyme)

4 fresh basil leaves (or ½ teaspoon dried basil)

Salt and pepper to taste

3½ pounds tomatoes, peeled and chopped

3 tablespoons tomato paste

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3¾ cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon sugar

1 cup heavy cream

In Dutch oven, melt ½ cup butter over medium-high heat. Add oil, onion, thyme, basil, salt and pepper. Sauté onion until golden brown. Add tomatoes and tomato paste, stirring constantly, 10 minutes. In large mixing bowl, combine flour and 1 cup broth and mix well. Add remaining broth, stirring until flour is smooth. Add flour mixture to tomato mixture; cook 30 minutes, stirring well.

Add sugar and cream and stir 5 minutes. Add remaining ¼ cup butter, stirring until butter melts.

A Simple Soup

This is good as is, garnished with some grated parmesan or would serve as a great “base” soup to which you can add small meatball, browned chunks of Italian sausage (sweet or hot) and torn baby spinach or chopped escarole. Buon appetito!

26-ounce jar of a good marinara sauce

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 large carrots, sliced

1 can cannelloni beans, drained and rinsed

4 cups of low-sodium chicken broth

¼ teaspoon pepperoncino (red pepper flakes)

½ teaspoon salt

Pinch each of basil and oregano

1 heaping cup of ditalini (or other small pasta)

Sweat the onion in a soup pot with a little olive oil until it softens and becomes translucent. Add carrots and continue to sweat until color of carrots intensifies. Add garlic and sweat until garlic takes on a tan color. Add broth, sauce, spices and pasta. Stir and bring to a quick boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until pasta “blooms.”

German Sauerkraut

Outside temperatures and ethnicity might have everything to do with whatever the cook decides to prepare for a meal in cold weather served later in the day in large bowls with crackers, biscuits or bread.

6 slices of smoked bacon

1 medium onion, chopped

14-ounce can of sauerkraut

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

2 cups Riesling wine

4 cups peeled and diced red potatoes

1 quart chicken stock

In a 6-quart stock pot, fry bacon until crisp. Remove and set aside. Drain all but 1 tablespoon of bacon fat from the stock pot. Sauté chopped onion in the stock pot until it is slightly browned. Add sauerkraut, including any juice, salt, black pepper, thyme, caraway seeds and wine. Bring to a boil as you dice the red potatoes. Add potatoes and chicken stock and bring to a boil once again. Cover and cook over medium heat for 1 hour, until potatoes are soft. Crumble bacon and stir into the soup.

Serves: 8

Hungarian Pork Stew

Recipe from The Stew Pot, a great restaurant in Aspen, Colorado.

3 pounds boneless pork

2 tablespoons oil

1 onion, diced

1 garlic, diced

2 carrots, chopped

4 celery stalks, chipped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 quart chicken stock

1 teaspoon dry mustard

3 tablespoons sweet Hungarian paprika

Salt and pepper

1 pound fresh mushrooms, quartered

3 potatoes, peeled and cubed

3 tomatoes, peeled and cut-up

⅔ pint sour cream

Cut pork into cubes and remove fat. Heat oil in skillet, and dredge pork in flour and add to pan with chopped onion and garlic. Brown above on all sides and then place into a pot with carrots, celery, green pepper, chicken stock and seasonings. Add enough water to cover and cook for 1½ hours at medium heat. Add mushrooms, potatoes, and tomatoes and cook another hour. Serve with a tablespoon of sour cream on top.

