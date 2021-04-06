Cooks' Exchange: Thoughts on new ingredients, longer recipes and reader requests

Vinegar-Egg Pastry

One never knows when entering a century-old house way up north from home what treasures await to be celebrated. Jolene Sullivan from Sandstone, Minnesota, was vacationing and overheard me asking Marilyn Meyer, owner of Emily’s in Burnett County, who was busy making breakfast for a customer, if she had a recipe for making pie crust using a small amount of vinegar. While trying to keep her customers all happy and well-fed, she admitted that she wasn’t sure, but after leaving the home built in 1897 in Webster, admitted that she had one belonging to a customer and a short time later, received the recipe in the mail. Emily’s has since closed and will be forever missed.