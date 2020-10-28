Cooks' Exchange: The trick to the best Halloween treats

While wondering how Halloween will soon be celebrated in my beloved Madison during COVID-19, I opened a Burnett County Sentinel, read editor Jonathan Richie’s front page article about saving the date in Grantsburg for a new way to trick-or-treat and … smiled.

I remember this time so well from childhood, when I became a Native American princess wearing a beautiful feather in her hair. Life will temporarily change everywhere Oct. 30, especially in Burnett County in Grantsburg when its main street becomes excitingly sweet for area pre-school children to trick-or-treat with their parents or guardians from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Businesses along the avenue plan to offer candy within reach outside of their shops. Also featured during the four-hour time span will be a business costume contest with votes for the best made online at the Sentinel’s website.

Also applauding Grantsburg’s clever idea is my good friend, Sandy Bonanno Hunter, who recently shared the love and affection she has had for Halloween since childhood when the autumn season seemed to explode with apples, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, squash and the list goes on including favorite seasonings and special cookies she has mastered through the years.

Pumpkin Pie Snickerdoodles