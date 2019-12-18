Cooks' Exchange: The season calls for homemade cookies

Cookie cutters have a long history. According to “The History of Food In 101 Objects,” published by Media Lab Books in 2017, cookie cutters can be found as far back as 2000 B.C. when the Ancient Egyptians used wooden and ceramic molds for baking.

When the 16th century began, cutters became essential to the Christmas season with one of the most unequaled cutters, invented by Queen Elizabeth I, with gingerbread men designed in the likeness of her dignified guests.

Because gingerbread houses were already a special item in Germany, gingerbread men and houses became special holiday season items prompting Europeans to bring their beloved Christmas traditions to the United States where cookie cutters were designed in a variety of shapes.

Ethnic neighborhoods throughout the country introduced Americans to new favorites, one from Germany called pfeffernusse, meaning peppernuts and seasoned with many spices, enjoyed by Norwegians as pepperkaker, by Swedish families as pepparnotter, and in Danish gatherings as pebernodder.