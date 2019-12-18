Cooks' Exchange: The season calls for homemade cookies

Cookie cutters have a long history. According to “The History of Food In 101 Objects,” published by Media Lab Books in 2017, cookie cutters can be found as far back as 2000 B.C. when the Ancient Egyptians used wooden and ceramic molds for baking.
When the 16th century began, cutters became essential to the Christmas season with one of the most unequaled cutters, invented by Queen Elizabeth I, with gingerbread men designed in the likeness of her dignified guests.
Because gingerbread houses were already a special item in Germany, gingerbread men and houses became special holiday season items prompting Europeans to bring their beloved Christmas traditions to the United States where cookie cutters were designed in a variety of shapes.
Ethnic neighborhoods throughout the country introduced Americans to new favorites, one from Germany called pfeffernusse, meaning peppernuts and seasoned with many spices, enjoyed by Norwegians as pepperkaker, by Swedish families as pepparnotter, and in Danish gatherings as pebernodder.
Reader Marv Nonn’s memories of pfeffernusse, also spelled pfeffernuesse, put the spotlight on his Aunt Ida Hensen and the pfeffernusse she gave to the family each Christmas. He’s forgotten if she made them herself or bought them at a St. James’ Christmas Bazaar, yet remembers they were not “overly spicy and without any glaze.” He also wondered if there was a St. James recipe to share with readers. Unfortunately, their recipe is not available, but here are two other favorite recipes for the treat.
Almost like St. James pfeffernusse
1 ½ cups dark syrup
1 ¼ cups molasses
1 ½ cups shortening, melted
½ cup butter
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
½ teaspoon anise oil (use less if desired)
3 tablespoons baking soda dissolved in 2 tablespoons vinegar
1 teaspoon each of cinnamon, ground cloves, nutmeg, allspice and salt.
8 to 10 cups of flour
Mix all ingredients together to make a stiff dough. Roll peanut-size pieces of dough into round balls and place on greased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees, without flipping, for 6 to 14 minutes (cooking time varies depending on the size of the dough ball, so watch closely).
When this column began 26 years ago, readers began sharing favorite Christmas cookie recipes including pfeffernusse. About five years ago Deb Bowar Krembs shared her favorite recipe with memories about her Cross Plains grandparents, Lawrence and Eva Bowar, making them when her father, Gordon Bowar, was serving overseas during WWII along with three brothers and a sister, all who would receive their homemade pfeffernusse packed in 3-pound coffee tins. She also recalls her grandfather adding a few small cookie balls to his cup of morning coffee, then removiing with a spoon to enjoy while sipping.
Through the years that followed, Deb and her husband, Mike, also recall the difficulty in stirring the dough when the last of the flour was added and how many wooden spoons cracked in half during the process. Deb continues to make these to enjoy each holiday season and often rolls the logs to wrap in plastic wrap and freeze until December arrives.
Dark pfeffernusse aka peppernuts
2 cups dark Karo syrup
2 cups sugar
2 cups butter
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
Warm water
2 eggs beaten
1 teaspoon each of cinnamon, ground cloves, allspice, and nutmeg
4 teaspoons anise seeds, or more according to taste
1 cup or more of crushed walnuts
8-10 cups of flour or until stiff enough to handle
Heat to dissolve Karo syrup, sugar and butter, but do not boil. Cool. Dissolve baking soda and baking powder in enough warm water to dissolve. Add beaten eggs, spices, crushed walnuts and flour until stiff enough to handle.
Roll dough into “cigars” to make thin logs before cutting into ¼-inch sections. Bake at 325 degrees for 8-10 minutes.
Karen Kroll recently found some special recipes she had clipped from a December 1997 “Good Housekeeping” magazine. A favorite was a recipe for crescent cookies a bit different from many others having a filling. Because the recipe made 6 dozen cookies, it became a classic holiday favorite and welcomed gift.
Almond crescents
1 cup blanched almonds
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup granulated sugar
1 cup butter (2 sticks), softened
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon almond extract
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
¾ cup confectioners’ sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place almonds in 9” by 9” metal baking pan. Bake almonds 8 to 10 minutes, until lightly toasted. Cool completely. Turn off oven.
In food processor with knife blade attached, blend almonds with salt and ¼ cup granulated sugar until almonds are very finely ground.
In a large bowl, with mixer at low speed, beat butter and remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar until blended, occasionally scraping bowl with rubber spatula. Increase speed to high; beat until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. Reduce speed to low; gradually beat in flour, almond and vanilla extracts, and ground-almond mixture until blended. Divide dough in half; wrap each with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour or until dough is firm enough to handle. (Or, place dough in freezer 30 minutes.)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Working with half of dough at a time, with lightly floured hands, shape dough by rounded teaspoons into 2” by ½” crescents. Place crescents, about 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake cookies 20 minutes or until lightly browned around the edges. Transfer cookies to wire rack. Immediately sprinkle confectioners’ sugar through sieve over cookies until well coated; cool completely.
Repeat with remaining dough. Store cookies in tightly covered container, placing waxed paper between layers if necessary.
Makes about 6 dozen cookies.
Jerry Paulson has shared one of his favorite Christmas recipes from the “Idun Lodge Sons of Norway Cookbook.”
Easy julekake (Christmas bread)
5 tablespoons butter
3 eggs
1 cup sugar
1 ½ cups milk
½ cup chopped citron
1 cup dark or golden raisins
5 cups flour
2 tablespoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cardamom (See:Note)
Melt butter in small pan and set aside. In mixing bowl, beat eggs well with sugar. Add milk and melted butter, citron and raisins. Mix well. Sift dry ingredients together, add to liquid mixture and stir until smooth. Divide batter between two well-greased loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until toothpick comes out clean in center. Spread with butter and enjoy. Also very good toasted for a breakfast item.
Note: Paulson uses a little more cardamom because he “loves the smell and taste.”
Recent requests: Governor’s chicken similar to those served in Madison’s Chinese restaurants; brown-eyed Susan cake recipes and New Year’s Eve favorites.
