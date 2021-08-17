Cooks' Exchange: The rime of the ancient marinader

According to author Martin Elkort, seasoning was originally a way of saying “ripening,” or so he claims on the cover of his book, "The Secret of Food."
Described further as being a "Feast of Food and Drink History, Folklore and Fact," published in 1991, the introduction begins with Carl Sandburg's claim that “Life is like an onion. You peel it off one layer at a time; and sometimes you weep.”
All living creatures eat to live so the search for food begins at birth and lasts for the rest of our lives. Elkort's book happens to be a food-related gem for those who enjoy cooking, eating and guaranteed to inform and entertain anyone who plants, grows, gathers, hunts, stores, processes, purchases, cooks, serves, discusses, thinks and dreams about, or eats food. It is a fascinating historical 212-page softcover compilation and a gem to have within reach at all times.
Son, Bob, also known as “Raven” in Madison's music world, has gifted me with exceptional cookbooks through the years, one being author Jim Tarantino's compilation, "Marinades," published in 1992. Featuring dry rubs, pastes and marinades for poultry, meat, seafood, cheese and vegetables, the reader learns and understands that seasoning goes well beyond salt and pepper. Tarantino claims it all began when he would arrive on doorsteps with Ziploc bags of wet food for friends and ended with those same folks returning the favor and flavor with their own recipes, and that is what this column is all about.
Across continents, cultures and cuisines, marinating is one of the most traditional and eclectic methods for adding flavor to food. A marinade is any liquid, paste or rub that is applied to meats, fish or vegetables to add flavor. And … away we go!
Basic Fish Marinade
Following 40 extremely interesting pages covering every aspect of preparation including pantry stocking and cooking processes, here is the recipe Tarantino recommends for those who want an easy and delicious seafood marinade for either freshwater or ocean fish steaks or fillets because ”you can't go wrong with white wine, olive oil, and fresh herbs.”
1½ cups dry white wine or 1 cup dry vermouth
½ cup fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon lemon zest (or lime zest, if using cilantro)
¼ to ½ teaspoon tabasco
½ cup olive oil
3 garlic cloves, minced or pressed
3 to 4 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs such as parsley, mint, cilantro leaves, or basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
Kosher salt and fresh cracked black peppercorns, to taste
Combine wine, lemon juice, zest and tabasco in nonreactive mixing bowl. Whisk in the oil a little at a time. Add garlic and herbs.
Yield: 2½ cups
Basic Chicken Marinade
This combination of citrus, mustard and herbs is a favorite year-round recipes for chicken breasts and is perfect for the grill or skillet.
½ cup fresh orange juice
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire
¼ cup canola oil
2 to 3 garlic cloves, minced or pressed
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Kosher salt and fresh cracked black peppercorns, to taste
Combine orange juice, lemon juice, mustard, and Worcestershire in a nonreactive mixing bowl. Whisk in oil a little at a time. Add garlic, parsley, oregano, salt and pepper.
Yield: 1½ cups
Recommended cuts:
Chicken breasts (3 to 4 hours), chicken wings (4-6 hours)
Basic Beef Marinade
Here is Tarantino's all-around basic marinade that works well with round steak, flank steak and London broil. Marinate the beef at least overnight but not longer than 2 days or the marinade will overpower the meat. You can intensify the flavor of this marinade by bringing it to a simmer for about an hour, cooling it, and then adding it to the beef.
¼ cup sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar
½ cup dry red wine
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon sugar
½ cup pure olive oil
2 garlic cloves, sliced
Coarsely ground black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (any combination of rosemary, tarragon and thyme)
Combine vinegar, red wine, soy sauce, Worcestershire and sugar in a nonreactive mixing bowl. Whisk in the olive oil a little at a time. Add the pepper, parsley and herbs.
Yield: 2 cups
Recommended cuts: Beef and venison steaks and kabobs (6 to 8 hours), roasts and flank steak (10-12 hours)
Port Marinade for Game Fowl
Nut oils work especially well with fortified wines in marinades. A favorite of West Philadelphia's White Dog Cafe's Chef Kevin von Klaus balances the sweetness of port and raspberry vinegar with walnut oil. Marinate wild (or domestic) duck, pheasant, guinea hen, or quail in the refrigerator overnight in this marinade. It is great for any roasted or sautéed game bird.
½ cup raspberry vinegar
1 cup ruby port
¼ cup walnut oil
¼ cup chopped shallots
3 whole cloves
3 bay leaves, crumbled
1 tablespoon freshly cracked black peppercorns
1 tablespoon coriander seeds, lightly toasted and crushed
1 tablespoon allspice berries, crushed
1 tablespoon juniper berries, crushed
Combine vinegar and port in a nonreactive mixing bowl. Whisk in oil a little at a time. Add shallots, cloves, bay leaves, peppercorns, coriander, allspice and juniper berries.
Yield: 2 cups
Recommended cuts: Duck (8 hours to overnight); guinea hens, quail and pheasant (4 to 6 hours).
Asian Marinade
Here is a great all-purpose marinade brimming with Asian flavors for chicken or beef. This marinade works in Asian stir fries and in marinating skirt and flank steak for the grill.
½ cup lime juice
¼ cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
1 tablespoon honey or molasses
⅓ cup Asian or cold-pressed domestic peanut
2 tablespoons oriental sesame oil
1 to 2 star anise, ground or crushed
1 teaspoon five-spice powder
1 to 2 tablespoons grated ginger root
3 garlic coves, minced or pressed
3 to 4 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
¼ cup chopped scallions, white part removed
Combine lime, soy, hoisin and honey in a nonreactive mixing bowl. Whisk in oils a little at a time. Add anise, five spice powder, ginger, garlic, cilantro and scallions.
Yield: 1½ to 2 cups
Recommended cuts: Chicken breasts (3 to 4 hours); beef and pork tenderloins (6 to 8 hours), kabobs (6 to 8 hours), flank steak (overnight).
Basic Italian Marinade
Being Italian, I'd be remiss if this was not included today. This delicious marinade is a culinary catalog of some of Italy's distinct flavors. You'll find variations on this Italian-style marinade good on either vegetables or chicken and is also one of Tarantino's favorite fish marinades.
⅓ cup balsamic vinegar
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil
4 to 5 garlic cloves, minced or pressed
2 anchovies, mashed with a fork into a paste
1 teaspoon capers, drained
2 to 3 scallions, white part only, finely chopped
¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 to 2 tablespoons fresh cracked black peppercorns
Kosher or sea salt, to taste
Combine the balsamic vinegar and lemon juice in a nonreactive mixing bowl. Whisk in the oil a little at a time. Add garlic, anchovies, capers, scallions, parsley, pepper, and salt.
Yield: 1½ cups
Recommended cuts: Seafood (2 to 4 hours); chicken breasts (2 to 4 hours)
Tomato-Basil Marinade
Garden-fresh tomatoes and sweet basil are a great summertime combination. The balsamic vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil are clues to the marinade's Italian origin.
⅓ cup chopped fresh basil leaves
4 to 5 medium tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and coarsely chopped
⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
⅓ cup chopped scallions
3 garlic cloves, minced or pressed
Kosher salt and cracked black peppercorns, to taste. Combine all ingredients in a nonreactive mixing bowl.
Yield: 1½ cups
Recommended cuts: Fish steaks (2 to 4 hours).
Do you have a favorite marinade you would like to share?
