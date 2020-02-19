Cooks' Exchange: The perils of buying used cookbooks

Last year, while attending an outdoor celebration up north, I purchased five used cookbooks as part of a fundraiser. The following week, while paging through one of them, I noticed that a page was missing which prompted searching through the rest of the 300 pages discovering other pages had also been removed.

Wondering why anyone would consider doing something like that before donating their cookbooks for the event, I decided to bring it to the attention of those in charge, hoping they might mention it in the announcements and prevent it from happening again.

Then this fall, I attended a local fundraising festival and purchased another used cookbook only to discover later, that again, certain recipe pages were missing. Continuing to wonder why the person who donated the book couldn’t have jotted down the ingredients on index cards, I decided to avoid used book sections in the future. This is despite of the fact that I had fallen in love with the newly purchased old book, a 1994 edition of “The Madison County Cookbook,” a truly exceptional 500 page hardcover book featuring Winterset, Iowa, located in the heart of Madison County, Iowa. Compiled by members of St. Joseph’s Church, the book is a lovely “patchwork of history” with recipes, anecdotes, stories and traditions dedicated to the Rev. Frank Palmer in appreciation for his support where the simple values of faith, family, and friends have not been forgotten.