Cooks' Exchange: The oldest sweetener in the world still has a lot of pep in its step

Following weeks of Italian foods and salads to prepare, serve and enjoy on Father’s Day, and favorite rhubarb desserts to devour and appreciate on Mother’s Day, it’s time to share some mouth-watering recipes made with honey, the oldest sweetener known to man.

To do so, I reached for “The Wonderful World of Honey,” a sugarless cookbook studied, compiled and published in 1981 by Joe M. Parkhill, a professor of apiculture for over 18 years. Parkhill was awarded the Golden Bee Award for his lectures featuring the nutritional value for health, beauty and happiness in everyday living.

Honey, described as one of man’s earliest and healthiest foods, has been valued throughout successive civilizations and its popularity continues to increase as never before. Using honey, the sugar has already been digested in the bee’s stomach which will provide the answer of why sugar is absent in the following recipes shared in the sixth printing of Parkhill’s sugarless recipes.

Other tips to remember include covering honey tightly because it tends to lose aroma and flavor and absorbs moisture when exposed to air. Insects like it too. Honey may darken slowly after many months, but it will still be usable.

Carrot Raisin Salad

3 cups grated raw carrots (about 5 or 6)

1 cup seedless raisins

1 tablespoons honey

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

¼ cup milk

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

Toss carrots lightly with raisins. Blend remaining ingredients and stir into carrot mixture. Chill at least 30 minutes before serving.

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Summer Salad

A quick treat for all to enjoy any time of the year.

1 cup watermelon balls

1 cup cantaloupe or honeydew balls

¼ cup honey

Juice of 1 lemon

½ cup whipped cream

Cut balls with ball cutter or cube the fruit. Sprinkle with lemon juice, then honey and chill. Fold whipped cream into fruit just before serving on crisp lettuce. Serves 4 to 5.

Honey French Dressing for Vegetable Salad

A salad dressing that will keep indefinitely.

1 cup salad oil

½ cup ketchup

¹⁄³ cup vinegar

¹⁄³ cup honey

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon grated onion

1 garlic clove, halved

Measure ingredients into salad dressing bottle. Shake well. Let stand 10 minutes. Remove the garlic and use as needed.

Cole Slaw Dressing

1 cup sour cream

½ cup honey

Dash of salt

Juice of 1 lemon or lime

Beat all together until well blended. Chill. Makes about 1½ cups. Will keep several days in the refrigerator.

Oven Fried Chicken with Honey Butter Sauce

1 broiler/fryer, cut up

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons paprika

¼ cup butter

Honey-Butter Sauce

¼ cup butter (melted)

¼ cup honey

¼ teaspoon lemon juice

Combine flour, salt, pepper and paprika. Dip chicken pieces in mixture. Melt butter and roll chicken in butter. Lay in single layer, skin side up. Bake in 375 F oven 30 minutes. Turn chicken. Pour honey sauce over and bake another 30 minutes or until tender. Baste occasionally with sauce.

Honey Pork and Beans

Professor Parkhill describes this as being ”quick and just plain good.”

1 16-ounce can of pork and beans in tomato sauce

2 smokie sausages

½ small onion

1 tablespoon bacon fat

2 tablespoons of honey or more to taste

Fry the onion, diced, in bacon fat. Cut up smokies into bite-sized chunks and add to the onions along with the beans. Add the honey and heat through.

Serves: 2

Spareribs

1½-3 pounds small spareribs

1 cup canned, crushed pineapple, drained

¹⁄³ cup soy sauce

¼ cup honey

Cut spareribs into serving size pieces. Cover with water and parboil 15 minutes. Remove from water and drain thoroughly. Arrange in shallow pan. Brush both sides of ribs with soy sauce and honey. Spoon over ribs and continue baking for 30 minutes longer.

Yield: About 4 servings

Honey Nut Bread

Moving into another phase of honey, remember that honey retains moisture to a greater extent than sugar. Honey cakes and cookies will remain moist longer than those made with sugar. Honey will caramelize at a high temperature, so use a lower oven temperature (about 30 degrees lower) when baking with honey using regular recipes. In this way, a cake or bread cannot become too brown on top before it is done on the inside.

¾ cup honey

1 egg

1 cup milk

3 cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup nutmeats, chopped

Mix and put into a greased and floured loaf pan. Let stand about 1 hour. Bake in a slow oven for about 40 or 60 minutes.

Honey-Pineapple Tea Bread

After baking, cool this completely before slicing.

3 cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoons baking soda

1½ teaspoons salt

8½-ounce can of crushed pineapple, undrained

3 eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup honey

½ cup water

½ cup chopped nuts

Sift dry ingredients together. Beat eggs until thick and lemon colored, about 10 minutes. Combine oil, honey, water and undrained pineapple. Mix with eggs. Blend the two mixtures together. Fold in nuts. Pour into a well-greased 9x5x3-inch loaf pan. Bake at 325 F for 1½ hours or until center is done. Cool completely before slicing.

Honey Fruit Cookies

½ cup shortening

1 cup honey

1 egg

¼ cup sour cream

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup pecans

¾ cup each of raisins, cherries and dates

Cream shortening and honey. Add the egg, sour cream and flour which has been sifted with baking soda and salt. Add the nuts and fruit. Drop on greased pans and bake at 350 F for 15 minutes.

Honey Pecan Pie

Line pie pan with plain pastry, and chill while preparing the filling.

1 cup honey

3 eggs

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon butter, melted and cooled

Line pie pan with plain pastry and chill while preparing filling. Beat eggs with rotary egg beater. Beat in honey, vanilla, melted butter and salt. Add nuts. Bake 35-40 minutes or until a silver knife inserted in the center of the filling comes out clean, using a hot oven (400 F) for the first 10 minutes; 300 F for the next 20 minutes, and 250 F for the last 10 minutes.

