Cooks' Exchange: The creamier the coleslaw, the better, according to readers

The definition of coleslaw in my "Dictionary of Culinary Terms" describes the recipe as being a salad of finely cut cabbage and dressing; its name derived from the Dutch words for cabbage and salad.

Within the confines of an office packed to the ceiling with cookbooks, I’ve become very aware of coleslaw recipes with ethnic touches. Local readers sharing their own favorite coleslaw recipes have suggested the best recipes have everything to do with being “creamy.”

Nana’s Southern Coleslaw

1 head cabbage, finely shredded

2 carrots, finely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

½ cup mayonnaise

⅓ cup white sugar

¼ cup milk

¼ cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

Mix cabbage, carrots and onion in a large salad bowl. Whisk mayonnaise, sugar, milk, buttermilk, lemon juice, vinegar, salt and black pepper in a separate bowl until smooth and the sugar in dissolved. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and mix thoroughly. Cover bowl and refrigerate slaw at least 2 hours (the longer the better). Mix again before serving.

Serves: 8

Hearty Garlic Slaw

This favorite of reader Mike Repas, though not a sweet or mayo-heavy slaw, will become a favorite slaw recipe for longtime reader Isabel Hubbard due to the addition of avocado. While the dressing is rich and creamy, the sunflower seeds give it a great crunch.

3 hard-boiled eggs, grated

1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

⅓ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons mashed garlic

½ teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

8-ounce package shredded cabbage

⅓ cup Greek yogurt

1 onion, finely chopped

1 cup sunflower seeds, or more to taste

¾ cup finely chopped broccoli florets

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, or to taste

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Mash eggs, avocado, olive oil, garlic and lemon pepper seasoning together in a bowl until sauce is smooth. Add cabbage and Greek yogurt to sauce and toss until evenly coated. Mix onion, sunflower seeds and broccoli into cabbage mixture until evenly coated. Mix lemon juice, salt and pepper into slaw. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

Serves: 8

Nancy’s Caraway Coleslaw

My son, Bob, also known as Raven, has gifted me with exceptional cookbooks through the years, one being "Sun, Sandwich and Sausage Pie … and Beach House Memories" by Sally Holbrook. First printed in 1992, it contains a coleslaw recipe that immediately drew my attention while sharing fond memories of family weekends during the roadside Burma Shave sign days when her family and twin sister, Nancy, enjoyed weekends at their family summer beach house on Newport Beach.

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup chopped green onion

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sweet pickle juice

½ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

¾ teaspoon caraway seeds

A few drops of lemon juice

4 cups shredded cabbage

Mix first eight ingredients until well blended. Add lemon juice and mix. Add shredded cabbage and stir. Refrigerate several hours or overnight, stirring occasionally.

Serves: 6 to 8

Note: For extra flavor, add chunks of pineapple, apple or mandarin oranges and toasted slivered almonds. Garnish with slices of avocado and hard-boiled eggs.

Sausage Pie

Another Holbrook beach house weekend favorite was the family’s sausage pie.

1 cup white rice, uncooked

1 package frozen corn, thawed

½ green pepper, diced

½ red pepper, diced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 to 5 medium tomatoes, peeled and diced

1 cup (about 4 ounces) sharp cheddar cheese, diced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

About 1 cup buttered breadcrumbs

Link sausages, 3-4 per person

Cook rice according to package directions. Saute peppers in oil about 3 minutes. Add to rice along with corn, tomatoes, cheese and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well. Place in shallow casserole. Top with buttered breadcrumbs. Bake sausages on rack inn oven until lightly browned. Place on top of casserole. Bake in 350 F oven for about 30-40 minutes.

Serves: 6 to 8

Cottage Oatmeal Cookies with Raisins or Chocolate Chips

Another Holbrook favorite.

1½ cups sifted flour

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup brown sugar, firmly packed

¾ cup sugar

1 cup shortening (butter or Crisco)

2 eggs, unbeaten

1 teaspoon hot water

1 teaspoon soda

2 cups raisins or chocolate chips

2 cups rolled oats (oatmeal)

1 cup chopped nuts

1 teaspoon vanilla

Sift flour and salt. Cream shortening and sugars. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each and add to cream mixture. Dissolve soda in hot water and add to creamed mixture alternately with dry ingredients. Add nuts, raisins or chips, vanilla and oats. Drop by teaspoons onto greased cookie sheets. Bake in 350 F oven for 12 to 15 minutes.

Yield: About 7 dozen

Note: Using butter rather than Crisco makes these cookies a little richer; however, using Crisco will make them crispier.

Spring Salad

Back in 1993, a cookbook with favorite recipes was compiled by the East Towne Boston Store Sunshine Committee including two recipes belonging to Diane Redmann. Recently, while John Redmann was “clutter-cleaning”, he wondered, despite the size of my own cookbook collection, if I might enjoy having a copy from his wife’s “East Towne Days.”

Here is one of the recipes Diane had checked off as being “good” and shared by fellow employee, Sandy Allhands.

10 ounces fresh or frozen peas

1 cup diced celery

1 head broken lettuce

2 cups chopped cauliflower

½ cup diced green onion

½ cup crisp cooked, crumbled bacon

1 cup chopped cashews

½ cup sour cream

1 cup or more ranch dressing

Rinse peas in hot water (steam if fresh); drain. Combine vegetables, lettuce, nuts, and bacon with sour cream. Pour dressing over and toss.

4th of July Dessert for Two

6 tablespoons bourbon

¼ cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced

Vanilla ice cream

Combine first 5 ingredients in heavy medium skillet over medium-low heat. Stir until sugar dissolves. Add peaches and stir until heated through. Scoop ice cream into bowls. Top with peaches and sauce.

2 servings; can be double or tripled

Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.