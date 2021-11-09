Cooks' Exchange: The best cranberry recipes won't leave you minding the stove

A good cookbook for the modern American cuisinier is one that uses every time and labor saving device available in its recipe. It also takes for granted the fact that a host wants to serve not only nourishing, attractive meals, but meals that don't require minding the stove for hours leaving little or no energy to enjoy guests.
These words of advice (updated slightly for the 21st century) launched a small 35-cent, 125-page soft cover compilation titled, "Best Recipes of 1954," to receive the Modern Living Council Award promoting delicious new kitchen-tested melt-in-the-mouth family-style recipes using ingredients neither impossible to obtain, nor too expensive to be included in your everyday budget. Attached was a promise filled with “just right” dishes for every occasion for a quick snack or a sumptuous dinner.
With cranberries also in mind for the holidays ahead, here is a favorite cranberry bread recipe beautifully decorated on a Christmas card with green and red holly shared years ago by my good friends Tom and Lesley DiSalvo.
Cranberry Orange Bread
½ cup butter, softened
1 large egg
Juice from 1 orange combined with water to make 1 cup
2 cups all-purpose flour
1½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
Grated orange rind from 1 orange
Preheat oven to 350 F; spray 9x5x3-inch bread pan. Cream together butter and sugar. Add egg and juice mixture, mix well. Sift flour, baking powder and salt together; add to butter mixture. Fold in cranberries and grated orange to mixture. Pour into pan and bake for one hour. Remove from oven; let stand for 10 minutes before removing from pan. Cool on rack, then slice and enjoy.
Cranberry Chutney
Harvested between Labor Day and Halloween, the peak market for cranberries is from October through December and often found tightly packaged in 12-ounce plastic bags to be refrigerated for at least two months or frozen for later use. Also known as “bounceberries” due to how healthy ripe ones bounce, cranberries are best known as a traditional sauce served on Thanksgiving Day, and sweetened for chutneys, pies, cobblers and other desserts.
16 ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
1 cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup golden raisins
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1½ teaspoons ginger
½ teaspoon ground cloves
¼ teaspoon ground allspice
1 cup water
1 cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped celery
1 large baking apple, peeled, cored, and chopped
Combine cranberries, sugar, brown sugar, raisins, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, allspice, and water in a 2-quart saucepan. Simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently until cranberries burst and release their juices, 15 minutes. Reduce heat and stir in onion, celery, and apple. Simmer, uncovered, until thick, 15 minutes. Cover and refrigerate up to 2 weeks.
Makes 1 quart
Note: Placed First for Beverly Bodine, Onalaska, Wisconsin at the Warrens Cranberry Festival in Warrens in 2005
Cranberry Salsa
Dana Palmera, of Warr Acres, Oklahoma, took third place in a salsa contest at the Oklahoma State Fair in 2005. She notes that when cranberries are in season, substitute 12 ounces of fresh cranberries for the canned. Chop cranberries and add ⅔ cup sugar.
14-ounce can whole cranberries
8-ounce can crushed pineapple, drained
½ cup finely chopped green bell pepper
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
2 jalapenos, seeded and chopped
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
In a large bowl, toss cranberries, pineapple, green bell pepper, onion, jalapenos, salt, cilantro and cinnamon until well combined. Cover and chill for 2 hours to let flavors blend. Serve with chips or your favorite meat. Makes about 3 cups.
Cranberry Soufflé Salad
Here is a 1960 winning recipe of Mrs. DeWayne Martin, Madison from one of the Wisconsin State Journal’s Cookbook Contests.
1 package lemon-flavored gelatin
1 cup hot water
16-ounce can whole cranberry sauce
¼ cup mayonnaise
1½ ounces (half of 3-ounce package) cream cheese
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup mandarin orange sections
½ cup canned grapes
¼ cup chopped nuts
Dissolve gelatin in water. Heat cranberry sauce until melted. Strain to get one-half cup juice. Pour the half cup juice into dissolved gelatin. Blend mayonnaise and cream cheese. Add to gelatin mixture with lemon juice and salt. Blend thoroughly with beater. Turn into freezing tray of refrigerator and chill 20-25 minutes or until firm about 1 inch from edge but soft in center. Turn into bowl and whip with beater until fluffy. Fold in remaining cranberry sauce, fruit and nuts. Pour into oiled one quart mold. Chill until firm. Serve with additional mayonnaise if desired.
Serves: 6
Fruit Salad with Cranberry Dressing
The dressing can be made up to 3 days ahead before covering and refrigerating. Step 2 can be completed up to 2 hours ahead of serving. Refrigerate covered.
¾ cup bottled red wine vinaigrette
⅓ cup frozen cranberry juice cocktail concentrate
½ cup dried cranberries
1½ tablespoon honey, or to taste
2 each apples and ripe pears, quartered, cored, sliced in wedges
2 cups seedless grapes, cut in halves
2 bags (10 ounces each) European Blend Salad or other bagged blends or 1 pound of mesclun (mixed baby salad greens) may be substituted
Whisk ingredients in small bowl. Put fruits in a large bowl (not serving bowl).
Add half the dressing and toss to mix and coat. Put remaining dressing in a cruet or small pitcher. To serve: Place greens in serving bowl. Top with fruits and dressing from bottom of fruit bowl. Spoon fruits and lettuce on salad plates; pass dressing in cruet at the table.
Serves: 12
Cranberry Baked Chicken with Apple Cider
When serving only four give thought to its many possibilities of making this with all white meet (choosing bone-in breasts), or all dark meat (choosing thighs and/or drumsticks) … or use a mix of parts and satisfy chicken lovers of all parts.
1 cup apple cider
½ cup dried cranberries
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or white wine vinegar
1 cinnamon stick
1-inch slice peeled fresh ginger root, smashed with the flat side of a knife
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken parts, patted dry with paper towels
1½ teaspoons coarse kosher salt
2 tablespoons cold butter, cut into pieces
Cooked wild rice or of choice for serving.
Preheat oven to 450 F. Combine cider, cranberries, vinegar, cinnamon stick and ginger in a saucepan over medium-high heat, and season with the pepper. Bring the liquid to a boil. Lower heat and simmer until cranberries are very soft and liquid is reduced by two-thirds and has a syrupy consistency, about 20 minutes. Discard cinnamon stick and ginger.
Serves: 4
Cranberry Pie
Here is a traditional favorite from the Old Sturbridge Village Cookbook that celebrates a 19th century Thanksgiving celebration with great pride.
9-inch pie shell
1 pound whole cranberries, washed and sorted
2-3 cups brown sugar
2 cups water
¼ teaspoon nutmeg or cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 F. In large saucepan, combine cranberries, 2 cups of brown sugar, and water. Simmer until cranberries pop and syrup has thickened, about 10 minutes. Add spices and taste. Add sugar if mixture seems too tart. Spoon mixture into pie shell and bake for 30 minutes
9-inch pie shell
1 ½ cups flour
¼ teaspoon salt
⅓ cup shortening
3-4 tablespoons cold water
Mix flour and salt. Cut in shortening with a pastry blender, two knives or food processor. Combine lightly until mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle water over flour mixture, a tablespoon at a time and mix lightly with a fork, using only enough water so the pastry will hold together when pressed gently into a ball.
