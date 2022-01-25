Cooks' Exchange: Temperatures below zero call for recipes full of warm memories

While appreciating Wisconsin’s four season status for more than a few reasons, the chill of January 2022 found me counting days for the month to end while wondering what it must have been like when nearby Lone Rock recorded their temperature being 53 below zero in 1951.
A new favorite snack in my house during a recent below-zero cold spell was created when a very small handful of caramel corn was accidentally added to a big bowl of cheddar-cheese flavored popcorn which, for me, became a daily sweet treat beyond imagination.
Here are some other cold weather treats featuring old-fashioned ingredients from the holiday season.
Pumpkin Gingerbread
1 cup all-purpose flour, divided
¼ cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ cup canned pumpkin
¼ cup molasses
1 egg
2½ tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons milk
Topping:
⅓ cup chopped walnuts
1 tablespoon sugar
In mixing bowl, combine ½ cup flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and ginger. Add pumpkin, molasses, egg, butter and milk. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then on high for 2 minutes. Add remaining flour; beat on high for 2 minutes. Pour into two greased 4.5x2.5x1.5-inch loaf pans. (There will be a small amount of dough in each pan.) Combine topping ingredients; sprinkle over batter. Bake at 350 F for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pans before removing to wire racks. Cool completely.
Yield: 2 mini loaves
Bourbon Barbecue Sauce
This homemade barbecue sauce recipe using a few interesting ingredients prompted me to prepare it immediately for a pork loin roast waiting for attention. The claim was accurate and the meal was exceptional. Here it is to satisfy your own curiosity.
3 slices of bacon
1½ cups ketchup
¼ cup full-flavored molasses
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons bourbon
2 tablespoons strong brew coffee
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
½ small red onion, minced
Cook bacon until crisp, then drain and mince. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer 30 minutes.
Cauliflower Cake
Accompanying warm memories from the past, here is a favorite recipe Karen and Peter Foye prepare every Christmas to welcome a brand new year. When shopping for cauliflower, choose heavy, white heads that have not turned grayish at the tips. Store in the refrigerator no more than 4 or 5 days.
1 large head of fresh cauliflower
Boiling salted water
¼ cup vegetable oil
½ cup flavored Italian bread crumbs
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan or Romano cheese
4 eggs
Break cauliflower into florets and cook in water until tender. Drain well. Put half the oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet. Spread half the bread crumbs, which have been mixed with half the cheese, over oil in skillet. Beat two of the eggs and pour over bread crumbs. Spread cooked cauliflower evenly over bread crumbs and cook over low heat until eggs set, at least 5 minutes. Turn upside down on plate large enough to cover skillet. Put remaining oil in skillet. Spread remaining bread crumbs, mixed with cheese, over oil. Add two beaten eggs. Slide cauliflower into skillet from plate, cauliflower side down. Cook over low heat again until eggs set again, at least 5 minutes. Turn out on plate and cut into wedges. Serve warm.
Great to serve with meat.
Serves: 8-10
Creamy Pasta, Shrimp and Cauliflower Salad
Keeping cauliflower in mind, here are a few more recipes to appreciate and enjoy.
Half of a medium head of cauliflower
1 cup cooked shrimp
1 cup small shell or macaroni pasta, cooked and drained
½ cup diced celery
1 green pepper diced
¼ cup chopped green onions
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup sour cream
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ teaspoon dill weed
Salt and pepper
Separate cauliflower into bite-size florets. Steam or boil until tender-crisp. Plunge into cold water to stop cooking. Drain. Toss ingredients in a bowl with cauliflower. Chill for 2 hours.
Serves: 6
Tuscan-Style Cauliflower Soup
Continuing with fresh cauliflower in mind, here is a favorite soup recipe shared by longtime reader Mike Repas claiming this to be “great for winter evenings when the winds are howling and the snow is flying.”
4 cups fresh cauliflower florets
2 14-ounce cans chicken broth
2 cups water
2 garlic cloves
1 pound bulk Fraboni’s Italian sausage
8 ounces fresh button mushrooms, sliced
1 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried marjoram
¼ teaspoon black pepper
½ pound bacon, rendered and crumble, for garnish
3 or 4 scallions, thinly sliced and chopped, for garnish
Chunks of hard-crusted bread for dipping
Combine first 4 ingredients in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer until cauliflower is tender, about 13-15 minutes. In a skillet, cook sausage and mushrooms, breaking down the sausage into crumbles for 5-7 minutes or until sausage browns. Remove skillet contents with a slotted spoon to drain on paper towels. When drained, add sausage and mushrooms to the cauliflower mixture. Simmer combined mixes for about 5 minutes. Stir in cream and spices, cover and turn off heat allowing it to rest for about 3-4 minutes. Serve in bowls with bacon and scallions as a garnish.
Note: As a variation, cut the cauliflower portion to 2 cups and add 2 cups of fresh broccoli florets. For depth of flavor, substitute creminis for the button mushrooms. For a little “zing”, add a pinch of pepperoncino (red pepper flakes) with the cream and spices.
Creamy Broccoli and Cauliflower Salad
Described as being served often when families gather, it is also wonderful anytime as a delicious way to get your quota of two healthy vegetables.
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
½ teaspoon dried parsley flakes
½ teaspoon dried dillweed
½ teaspoon onion salt
½ teaspoon Beau Monde seasoning
1 bunch of broccoli
1 head of cauliflower
10 ripe olives
10 green olives
1 small onion, chopped
Combine first 6 ingredients; mix well and set aside. Trim off large leaves of broccoli, remove tough ends of lower stalks, and wash broccoli thoroughly. Remove florets and cut stems into thin slices. Remove outer leaves of cauliflower, break cauliflower into florets, and wash thoroughly. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. When it is boiling rapidly, add broccoli and cauliflower. Boil for two minutes. Drain, and immediately place in a bowl of ice water. Drain, and combine vegetables and olives in a large bowl. Spoon dressing mixture over the top; toss gently to coat. Refrigerate 8-10 hours or overnight.
Makes: 8-10 servings
Herb-Roasted Potatoes Poupon
Moving on from cauliflower, if you happen to have 6 medium red skin potatoes on hand, cut into chunks and consider serving this tonight.
⅓ cup Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 garlic clove, chopped
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
6 medium red skin potatoes (about 2 pounds) cut into chunks
Mix all ingredients except potatoes in small bowl. Place potatoes in lightly greased 9x13x2-inch baking pan or on shallow baking sheet: toss with mustard mixture. Bake at 425 F for 35 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender, stirring occasionally.
Serves: 4
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.