Cooks' Exchange: Sweet ways to celebrate late summer

There’s a saying dating back about a thousand years ago in an agricultural community in Italy that the first day of August is the first day of winter. With that in mind, the first recipe today has everything to do with rhubarb. While making certain that stalks from my once spectacular and beautiful rhubarb plants are being pulled, cleaned and chopped to freeze for recipes to enjoy throughout fall and winter months, a request appeared on my desk for a “simple” rhubarb jam recipe. Better late than never, here it is to begin August with another smile and a promise to make sure the reader has a nice rhubarb spread for toast in the chilly months ahead.