Cooks' Exchange: Sweet ways to celebrate late summer

There’s a saying dating back about a thousand years ago in an agricultural community in Italy that the first day of August is the first day of winter. With that in mind, the first recipe today has everything to do with rhubarb. While making certain that stalks from my once spectacular and beautiful rhubarb plants are being pulled, cleaned and chopped to freeze for recipes to enjoy throughout fall and winter months, a request appeared on my desk for a “simple” rhubarb jam recipe. Better late than never, here it is to begin August with another smile and a promise to make sure the reader has a nice rhubarb spread for toast in the chilly months ahead.
Rhubarb preserves
3 cups granulated sugar
½ cup cold water
4 cups fresh rhubarb, cut into small pieces
Boil sugar and water in a saucepan for 4-5 minutes. Add rhubarb; let simmer about 3 minutes. Pour syrup and rhubarb mixture into a sterilized jar. Refrigerate or freeze.
Makes about 1 pint.
Another reader asked for a hot fudge recipe made with cocoa. I reached for my Ghirardelli’s Original third edition of their “Chocolate Cookbook” filled with history that began in Rapallo, Italy, when Domingo Ghirardelli was introduced to the art of making chocolate at the age of 20. When he arrived in San Francisco in 1849, he opened a shop, became one of the chocolate barons of the world and today can be celebrated with many new chapters at Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco to enjoy a famous hot fudge sundae using their dark cocoa sauce.
Dark cocoa sauce
1 cup Ghirardelli unsweetened cocoa
1 ¾ cups sugar
½ cup hot water
½ up milk
Pinch of salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
In saucepan, blend cocoa with sugar. Stir in hot water and mix until smooth. Add milk and salt. Heat to boiling, cook for 2 minutes. Cool. Stir in vanilla. Serve over ice cream, cake or other desserts. Makes 2 cups sauce.
Here is another hot fudge sauce recipe shared by Alice Sorenson for reader Dorothy Baker.
Hot fudge
1 cup sugar
½ cup cocoa
2 tablespoons flour
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup boiling water
1 tablespoon butter
½ teaspoon vanilla
Blend sugar, cocoa, flour and salt. Add boiling water and butter. Cook until mixture thickens, stirring constantly, Add vanilla. (Note that cocoa has not been described as being unsweetened, but assume it is since 1 cup of sugar is used.)
In 1979, the exceptional “Compositions for Cooking-Opus II” was compiled by the Madison Symphony Orchestra League as a follow-up to their first book, “Compositions For Cooking.” On page 181 in the Opus II book is a hot fudge sauce shared by Mrs. John Toussaint (Carol).
Hot fudge sauce
¼ cup butter
1 ounce unsweetened chocolate
¼ cup cocoa
¾ cup sugar
½ cup half and half (or light cream)
Pinch of salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
Melt butter and chocolate until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and add vanilla. Stir, but do not beat. Recipe may be doubled; it stores well in the refrigerator. To reheat, warm over water or in a saucepan, again bring it just to a boil. May be reheated in microwave oven.
Serves 6
During a recent conversation with high school classmates, the mention of Devil’s Lake brought back of fond memories of parties held there. Not sure if this recipe was popular during my time or years following high school graduation, but here is a recipe discovered in “From Wisconsin...More than a COOKBOOK” by Laurie and Debra Gluesing who seasoned every page with everything one should know about the state we all love.
Devil’s Lake salad
1 bunch Romaine lettuce
½ cup olive oil
½ cup vinegar
¹⁄³ cup sugar
¼ teaspoon dry mustard
¼ teaspoon salt
¹⁄8 teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon powdered garlic
1 tablespoon Worchestrshire sauce
¹⁄³ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Garnish:
¼ cup sunflower seeds
¹⁄³ mandarin orange slices
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
Tear lettuce into a salad bowl. Combine oil, vinegar, sugar, mustard, salt, pepper, garlic, Worcestershire sauce and cheese in a pint jar; shake well. Pour dressing over lettuce just before serving and toss. Garnish with sunflower seeds, mandarin oranges and onion slices.
Serves 2 to 4
Found in the same “From Wisconsin” cookbook is this “prize-winning” brownie recipe.
Best-ever brownies
4 eggs
¼ cup butter
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
12-ounce can chocolate syrup
1 cup plus 1 tablespoon flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ cup coarsely chopped walnuts
Frosting
1 cup sugar
¼ cup shortening
½ cup milk
½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
Combine eggs, butter, sugar and vanilla; beat well. Blend in chocolate syrup. Add flour and baking powder; beat well. Fold in nuts. Spread into a greased and lightly floured 15x10-inch jelly roll pan. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven 20-25 minutes. To make frosting, bring sugar, shortening and milk slowly to a rolling boil; remove from heat. Add chips, stirring until melted. Beat until consistency to spread.
Makes about 6 dozen brownies
Recent requests: Dairy-free dessert recipes
Regarding requests and recipes shared, please attach a name and how you can be reached if there is a question needing an answer before including it in a column.
