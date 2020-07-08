Cooks' Exchange: Sweet recipes bring back memories

The slightest mention of the old Rennebohm Drug stores warms the hearts of so many of us who grew up with the popular stores.

It all began in 1919 when the Badger Pharmacy opened on University Avenue. With brothers Oscar and Edwin Rennebohm in command, the drug store was destined to become a chain with locations within walking distance for all. Known as “Rennies.” the most popular location was referred to as “The Pharm” at State and Lake Streets where UW-Madison students socialized, studied for exams, and nourished themselves with “Bucky Burgers” cherry cokes, and hot fudge Mary Janes.