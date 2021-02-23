Cooks' Exchange: Sweet Potato Day calls for sweet potato recipes

Monday was Sweet Potato Day, prompting me to learn much more about why the day should be recognized and celebrated. After much searching, I learned about Christopher Columbus exploring the West Indies and discovering a tuber which is now called the sweet potato. Intrigued about it being eaten in a great variety of ways as a vegetable, he transported it back to Spain on his ship in 1493 to be propagated there. And, as they say, the rest is history.
Often regarded as an inferior yam, we know today that the sweet potato is a true potato and real ancestor of the white potato. The fondness for the Caribbean sweet potato known as batatas that Columbus brought to Queen Isabella spread throughout Europe to become better understood through the years. And, although they lose their delicate flavor if stored too long, they remain more nutritious than yams.
Sweet Potatoes Topped with Brandy and Raisins
Here is a recipe from "Potluck! Home Cooking from Wisconsin’s Community Cookbooks" written by local author Toni Brandeis Streckert, and published in 2007 with the help of many friends who created a keeper to refer to often including this recipe submitted by Dee Witcraft, Recipes and Memories, Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale.
½ cup seedless raisins
¼ cup brandy
4 medium sweet potatoes
⅔ cup brown sugar
¼ cup butter
2 tablespoons water
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Mix raisins and brandy in small bowl. Let stand 20-30 minutes; drain raisins and set aside. Boil unpeeled, whole sweet potatoes uncovered until just tender, about 1 hour. Peel and slice into ¼-inch slices. Layer sweet potatoes in 9-inch square baking pan. Top with raisins. Mix brown sugar, butter, water and cinnamon in small saucepan. Heat to a boil. Pour over sweet potatoes. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, occasionally basting with pan juices.
Ono Sweet Potatoes
Here is an old favorite with a tropical taste discovered in "A Taste of Aloha," a 375-page collection of recipes shared by the Junior League of Honolulu and published in 1983.
24-ounce can sweet potatoes or yams, drained
3 ripe bananas
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
Brown sugar
¼ cup macadamia nut bits
¼ cup crushed corn flakes
¼ cup melted butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mash sweet potatoes and bananas with cinnamon and salt and place in a baking dish. Top with a thin layer of brown sugar. Mix nuts and corn flakes and spread over brown sugar. Pour melted butter over top. Bake for 45-50 minutes.
Sensational Sweet Potatoes
While sweet potatoes are great with turkey or chicken, it seems natural to include your favorite recipe for company to enjoy on Thanksgiving Day. "Some Enchanted Eating" is a wonderful 375-page collection of favorites recipes published in 1986 by the Friends of the West Shore Symphony Orchestra, Muskegon, Michigan.
¾ cup butter
½ cup sugar
½ cup orange juice
3 ounces Grand Marnier
2½ pound can of yams, mashed
2-3 medium apples, peeled and thinly sliced
2½ pound can of sliced peaches, drained
2½ ounces sliced almonds
Melt butter and sugar in saucepan over low heat. When butter is completely melted, add orange juice and bring to a boil. Remove pan from heat and stir in Grand Marnier.
Spread a thin layer of sauce on bottom of 2-quart souffle dish. Add layer of mashed sweet potatoes. Cover with layer of sliced apples and add a layer of peaches. Sprinkle with almonds, then sauce. Repeat layers, reserving peaches, apples, and almonds for top decoration. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
Serves: 6-8
Sweet Potatoes with Pecans
Described as being “very festive,” this can be made ahead of time and frozen. Thaw before baking.
3 cups mashed sweet potatoes
¾ cup sugar
1 cup milk
6 tablespoons butter
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup light brown sugar
1 cup flour
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1 cup chopped pecans
Combine potatoes, sugar, milk, butter, eggs, vanilla and cinnamon, and pour into a buttered 2-quart casserole dish. Mix flour and butter to sprinkle over potato mixture, then sprinkle with pecans. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes.
Serves: 8
Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallows
In "The Little Old Lady Cookbook: Made with Love and Lots of Lard," author Meg Faveau reminds the reader that Thanksgiving without marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes would cause the lady of the house to be very annoyed. Although you’ll see the recipe more often in November, she suggests trying it in the “cold depths of February” when you might need a little “non-holiday pick-me-up.”
5 or 6 sweet potatoes or yams
½ cup brown sugar
3-4 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon salt
Juice of ½ orange
½ teaspoon cinnamon
2 cups mini marshmallows
Peel, cube, and then boil the sweet potatoes until tender— or used canned sweet potatoes. Mash. Then add sugar, butter, salt, orange juice and cinnamon. Scoop into greased casserole dish. Sprinkle marshmallows on top and bake in a 350 degree oven until marshmallows look toasty. Serve hot.
Yield: 6-8 servings
Sweet Potato Salad
This recipe is “not to be believed until you taste it” as shared in "Carry-Out Cuisine," a 1986 compilation by Phyllis Meras. Including 330 recipes from America’s Foremost gourmet food shops, this was a favorite at the restaurant, Formaggio Kitchen, out East in Cambridge.
3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in ½-inch cubes
4 stalks celery, sliced
1 cup walnut halves
1 cup raisins
20-ounce can crushed pineapple, well drained
Dressing:
⅔ cup mayonnaise
1½ cups sour cream
Grated zest of 1 orange
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons chopped crystallized ginger
Cook the sweet potatoes in boiling salted water for 10-15 minutes until they are just tender. Drain and cool. Stir together the dressing ingredients. When the sweet potatoes are cool, mix them lightly with the celery, walnuts, raisins, and pineapple. Add the dressing gradually and toss carefully so as not to mash the potatoes.
Serves: 6-8
African American Sweet Potato Pie
With February also being Black History Month, this recipe appears in "The Flavor of Wisconsin," an exceptional book written by Terese Allen and the late Harva Hachten, then published in 2009 by the Friends of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
1½ cups butter, softened
3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled, cooked, and mashed
1½ cups sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon nutmeg
3 eggs
1 cup milk
2 unbaked 8-inch pie shells
Add softened butter to mashed sweet potatoes. Blend in sugar, salt, and nutmeg and mash until consistency of mush. Beat in eggs and milk. Pour into prepared pie shells. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees and continue baking 30 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
Auntie Blossom’s Sweet Potato Pie
"The Great Pie Book" by Judith Choate reminds us that some sweet potato pies can be served as a dessert, a side dish, or a part of breakfast for those of us who enjoy sweet treats any time of the day.
2 cups mashed cooked sweet potatoes
½ cup unsalted (sweet) butter, softened
3 eggs
1 cup milk
1 cup sugar
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon vanilla
¼ cup bourbon (or orange juice)
Mix all ingredients together, beating until well blended. Pour into unbaked 9-inch pie shell (or whole wheat pie shell) and bake as directed or until pie is set. Lower heat if crust starts browning too quickly.
