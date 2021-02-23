Cooks' Exchange: Sweet Potato Day calls for sweet potato recipes

Monday was Sweet Potato Day, prompting me to learn much more about why the day should be recognized and celebrated. After much searching, I learned about Christopher Columbus exploring the West Indies and discovering a tuber which is now called the sweet potato. Intrigued about it being eaten in a great variety of ways as a vegetable, he transported it back to Spain on his ship in 1493 to be propagated there. And, as they say, the rest is history.

Often regarded as an inferior yam, we know today that the sweet potato is a true potato and real ancestor of the white potato. The fondness for the Caribbean sweet potato known as batatas that Columbus brought to Queen Isabella spread throughout Europe to become better understood through the years. And, although they lose their delicate flavor if stored too long, they remain more nutritious than yams.

Sweet Potatoes Topped with Brandy and Raisins

Here is a recipe from "Potluck! Home Cooking from Wisconsin’s Community Cookbooks" written by local author Toni Brandeis Streckert, and published in 2007 with the help of many friends who created a keeper to refer to often including this recipe submitted by Dee Witcraft, Recipes and Memories, Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale.

½ cup seedless raisins

¼ cup brandy