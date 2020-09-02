Cooks' Exchange: Sweet memories of Girl Scout days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It might be the beginning of September, but summer thoughts from the past continue to stir fond memories of my Girl Scout days back in the 1940s and overnight outings in the woods at Camp Brandenburg.

In a recent conversation with a reader, we reminisced about our Girl Scout days including selling crispy molasses cookies in stapled bags for 50 cents a dozen in familiar neighborhoods, attending a week in the woods, sleeping in tan canvas tents for four, and attending meetings as members of Mrs. Derra’s St. Bernard’s Girl Scout troop while proudly wearing our green uniforms with all the trimmings.

Many thanks to Christy Gibbs, chief marketing officer of Badgerland’s Girls Scouts of America, from whom I’ve recently learned more about the camp made possible in 1942 by the Brandenburg family who donated 178 acres of property near Dane County’s Springfield Corners and Middleton with Lake Katrine complementing their generous offering.

How well I remember early morning hikes sweetened by wild black raspberries picked along the way, learning to recognize what nature and a small lake offered along with so much more including the many bonfires we sat around at night telling stories and singing songs.