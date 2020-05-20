Cooks' Exchange: Sweet and savory ways to use rhubarb

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last week’s column featuring favorite rhubarb recipes brought a few comments from readers asking if there were other rhubarb recipes besides pies, cakes, crisps and kuchens. It was a legitimate question that found me reaching for some old rhubarb cookbooks to learn much more.

Because the month of May is when it all begins in gardens throughout Wisconsin and other similar states, it also becomes one of the first joys of summer. The Greeks called it rhabarbaron, with rha meaning the Volga River and barbaron meaning “foreign” or “barbaric” because the first rhubarbs were imported from Russia. In the late 1700s, the rhubarb plant, known as a gardener’s curiosity in England, was sent to America by Benjamin Franklin for relatives to cultivate and by the late 1880s was used mostly for pies and wine.

In 1947, U.S. Customs Court in New York declared rhubarb to be fruit. By the mid-1900s, its popularity exploded and continues today. Back in 1983, between 24-30 million tons of rhubarb were consumed in the United States. Later, the perennial, rich with vitamin C, would be declared a vegetable.