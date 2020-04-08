Cooks' Exchange: Sweet and savory Easter memories

As a religious holiday commemorating the resurrection of Christ, Easter also becomes a rebirth of the nature surrounding us and memories from the past that began for me as child attending St. Bernard’s School on Atwood Avenue and the nuns we prayed with during Mass every morning and later, in our classrooms.
When arriving home from school on Friday, thoughts also included the finishing touches being made on the new dress Mother made for me to wear to Mass on Easter Sunday, the basket filled with candy and colored eggs from the Easter Bunny, and the delicious meal she was preparing to serve when company arrived later in the day. They were wonderful holiday weekends to remember forever.
While special times continue to warm my heart with memories from the past, what better way to begin than to offer simple recipes for a ham to serve this Sunday.
This recipe is from “Foods from Harvest Festivals and Folk Fairs” by Anita Borghese.
Maple baked ham
1 whole or ½ a smoked (cured) ready-to-eat ham
Whole cloves
1 cup maple syrup
Preheat oven at 325 degrees. Trim off any rind from the ham. Score the fat by crisscrossing with a knife to make a diamond pattern, and stud with the cloves, 1 in each diamond. Brush all over with the maple syrup, and set on a rack in a baking pan. Place in the oven and bake uncovered, allowing 10 minutes per pound, basting every 10 minutes with about ¼ cup of the maple syrup until you have used up the 1 cup. Continue basting with the pan drippings every 10 minutes until the ham is done.
Not sure what a new generation would enjoy serving on Easter or anytime of the year, here is a ham loaf to serve 6. It’s from “The Church Supper Cookbook” by David Joachim.
Pineapple upside-down ham loaf
3 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup light brown sugar
Canned pineapple slices
Maraschino cherries, optional
1 pound (4 cups) ground cooked ham
2/3 pound freshly ground raw pork
2 cups bread crumbs
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon dry mustard
Melt butter with brown sugar and place in bottom of 8x8x2 inch pan. Place layer of pineapple slices (with a cherry in the middle of each, if desired) on top of sugar mixture. Mix together ham, pork, bread crumbs, eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and mustard, and spread evenly on top of fruit. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 ½ hours. Turn out onto platter and cut into squares. Serves 6.
Here is a simple sauce to serve with ham any time of the year. It’s from “Down on the Farm Cooking II” by reader Doris Streiff, New Glarus, WI.
Raisin sauce for ham
1 cup raisins
1 cup water
1 cup orange juice
½ cup orange marmalade
¼ cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
¼ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon cloves
Combine raisins, water, orange juice and marmalade in saucepan and cook for 15 minutes. Add sugar, cornstarch, salt and cloves and cook 5 minutes longer.
If there’s any leftover ham, here is a luncheon dish described as being a delicious combination of ham and chicken enhanced by just a touch of curry. It’s also from “The Church Supper Cookbook.”
Ham and chicken luncheon dish
¼ cup butter
¼ cup flour
1 ¼ cups milk
½ cup chicken broth
¼ cup white wine
½ teaspoon curry powder
Salt and pepper
1 cup diced cooked chicken
1 cup diced cooked ham
¼ pound sliced fresh mushrooms, or 1 4-ounce can, drained
2 tablespoons diced pimiento, optional
Melt butter and blend in flour. Add milk and broth gradually, stirring constantly.
Bring to boil, still stirring, and cook until thickened. Lower heat and stir in one at a time wine, curry powder, salt and pepper to taste, chicken, ham, mushrooms and pimiento, if using. Simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until heated through. Serve in pastry shells or toast cups or over rice. Serves 6
Remembering how special green vegetables become when served along side ham, asparagus comes to mind. Reader Donna Brooks, Baraboo, shares her asparagus casserole recipe.
Creamy asparagus bake
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/3 cup sour cream
1 cup shredded cheese
1 tablespoon parsley flakes
3-4 cups asparagus
Buttered crumbs, optional
Combine soup, sour cream, cheese and parsley flakes. Mix well and set aside. Place asparagus in a greased 1 ½ quart casserole. Top with sauce. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Topping with buttered crumbs is optional.
An Easter dessert? Cheesecake topped with pie filling is easy and delicious, especially when buying one already made. However, if you have time, give this recipe a thought. It’s from my “Ultimate Philly Cheesecake Cookbook” and can be made, refrigerated, and stored overnight.
Philly 3-step raspberry swirl cheesecake
2 8-ounce packages Philadelphia Cream Cheese, softened
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla
2 eggs
1 6-ounce or 9-inch premade graham cracker pie crust
3 tablespoons red raspberries preserves
Whipped topping and fresh raspberries for topping, optional
Mix cream cheese, sugar and vanilla at medium speed with electric mixer until well blended. Add eggs; mix until blended. Pour into crust. Dot top of cheesecake with preserves. Cut through batter with knife several times for marble effect. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool. Refrigerate 3 hours or overnight. Garnish with whipped topping and fresh raspberries is optional.
Happy Easter!
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.
