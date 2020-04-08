Cooks' Exchange: Sweet and savory Easter memories

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a religious holiday commemorating the resurrection of Christ, Easter also becomes a rebirth of the nature surrounding us and memories from the past that began for me as child attending St. Bernard’s School on Atwood Avenue and the nuns we prayed with during Mass every morning and later, in our classrooms.

When arriving home from school on Friday, thoughts also included the finishing touches being made on the new dress Mother made for me to wear to Mass on Easter Sunday, the basket filled with candy and colored eggs from the Easter Bunny, and the delicious meal she was preparing to serve when company arrived later in the day. They were wonderful holiday weekends to remember forever.

While special times continue to warm my heart with memories from the past, what better way to begin than to offer simple recipes for a ham to serve this Sunday.

This recipe is from “Foods from Harvest Festivals and Folk Fairs” by Anita Borghese.

Maple baked ham

1 whole or ½ a smoked (cured) ready-to-eat ham

Whole cloves

1 cup maple syrup