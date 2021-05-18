Cooks' Exchange: Summer is almost here. Time for a dip!

Trying to shift gears from one season to the next is forever fun and exciting, but never easy, especially when one is a year older and the weather doesn't cooperate as it should on a certain day.
Hours and days are spent sorting through updated clippings as to what should be planted in the backyard garden as rainy day hours tick away down in the basement while looking through old scrapbooks bulging with East High's sporting events during the 1950s, clipped from the Capital Times the day after games with Central, West, and other Big Eight schools. And because I am a saver, other memorable moments to remember from the past are two autographs from the late, great Alan Ameche, one including my nickname “Trip” without a clue where our paths crossed twice so many years ago.
Following last week's column packed with big hearty Dutch Oven recipes, today's features “small plate” dips, spreads and salsas discovered in an old stapled 30-page Taste of Home supplement “Hot Nibbles.” Included are names of the readers whose recipes received recognition.
Baked Reuben Dip
Sylvia Metzler, Chillicothe, Ohio, claimed that she loved a good Reuben sandwich and this recipe combines all of its flavors into a great party dip. Takes 10 minutes to prepare, then baked for 25 minutes.
1 32-ounce jar sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
10-ounces sliced deli corned beef, chopped
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup Russian salad dressing
1 teaspoon caraway seeds, optional
Rye crackers
In a large bowl, mix the first six ingredients; stir in caraway seeds, if desired. Transfer to a greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until bubbly. Serve dip with rye crackers.
Yield: 8 cups
Hot Artichoke Spinach Dip
Candy Jensen, of Marrero, Lousiana, recommends "to avoid last-minute fuss, assemble the night before and bake the next day."
½ cup chopped green onions
2 tablespoons butter
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 10-ounce packages frozen creamed spinach, thawed
1 14-ounce can water-packed artichoke hearts, rinsed, drained, and chopped
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning
½ teaspoon minced fresh thyme
½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1 garlic clove, minced
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Toasted baguette slices or pita chips.
In a small skillet, cook onions in butter until tender; set aside. In a bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Stir in the onion mixture, spinach, artichokes, Monterey Jack and Swiss cheeses, Worcestershire sauce, Cajun seasoning, thyme, hot pepper sauce and garlic. Transfer mixture to a greased 1½ quart baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees 25-30 minutes or until bubbly around the edges. Top with Parmesan. Broil 4-6 inches from the heat for 3-5 minutes. Serve warm with baguette slices or pita chips.
Yield: 5 cups
German Beer Spread
Angela Spengler, Tampa, Florida, reports, “We love the bold flavors of our German heritage. Cheddar and beer make a tangy spread to serve with pretzels, crackers, pumpernickel and sausage. Pick your favorite beer. Its flavor comes through in the spread. Preparation time from start to finish is only 15 minutes.”
1 pound sharp cheddar cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1½ teaspoons prepared mustard
1 small garlic clove, minced
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
⅔ cup German beer or nonalcoholic beer
Assorted crackers
Place cheese in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped, about 1 minute. Add Worcestershire sauce, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper. Gradually add beer, while continuing to process, until mixture is smooth and spreadable, about 1½ minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl or gift jars. Refrigerate, covered, up to 1 week. Serve with crackers.
Yield: 2½ cups
Hot Italian Sausage & Bean Dip
Mandy Rivers, of Lexington, South Carolina, said she loves taking this dip to gameday parties — "no one else brings anything like it!”
1 pound bulk hot Italian sausage
1 medium onion, finely chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
½ cup dry white wine or chicken broth
½ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
6-ounce package fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped
15-ounce can white kidney or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup chopped seeded tomatoes
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Assorted crackers or toasted French bread baguette slices
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet, cook sausage, onion and garlic over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink, breaking up sausage into crumbles; drain. Stir in wine, oregano, salt and thyme. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is almost evaporated. Add cream cheese; stir until melted. Stir in spinach, beans and tomatoes; cook and stir until spinach is wilted. Transfer to a greased 8-inch square or 1½ quart baking dish. Sprinkle with cheeses. Bake 20-25 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with crackers.
Yield: 16 servings (¼ cup each)
Pepperoni Pizza Dip
Lisa Francis, of Elba, Alabama, said this dip is easy to make and transport. "You won't have to keep it warm long because it will be gone in a flash. It's a great appetizer for any party."
4 cups shredded cheddar cheese
4 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
1 6-ounce jar sliced mushrooms, drained
2 2¼-ounce cans sliced ripe olives, drained
3½ ounce package pepperoni slices, quartered
1 tablespoon dried minced onion
Assorted crackers
In a 3-quart slow cooker, combine the cheeses, mayonnaise, mushrooms, olives, pepperoni and onion. Cover and cook on low for 1½ hours; stir. Cover and cook 1 hour longer or until heated through.
Serve with crackers.
Yield: 5 cups
Warm Bacon Cheddar Spread
Cara Langer, of Overland Park, Kansas, describes this as "my go-to recipe when I have people over. The warm, luscious dip never disappoints."
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
⅛ teaspoon pepper
1 4-ounce cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
3 green onions, chopped
8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled, divided
½ cup crushed Ritz crackers
Assorted crackers
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, thyme and pepper. Stir in cheese, green onions and half the bacon. Transfer to a greased 3-cup baking dish. Bake, uncovered, 13-15 minutes or until bubbly. Top with crushed crackers and remaining bacon. Serve with assorted crackers.
Yield: 3 cups
BLT Dip
“Fans of bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches will fall for this dip. It always draws recipe requests," said Emalee Payne, of Eau Claire.
2 cups sour cream
2 cups mayonnaise
2 pounds sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled
6 plum tomatoes, chopped
3 green onions, chopped
Additional crumbled cooked bacon and chopped green onions, optional
Assorted crackers or chips
In a large bowl, combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, bacon, tomatoes, and onions. Refrigerate until serving. Garnish with bacon and onions. Serve with crackers or chips.
Yield: 6 cups
Avocado Shrimp Salsa
Maria Riviotta-Simmons, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, said salsa gets a southern twist when you add avocado and shrimp. "It's delicious with tortilla chips, spooned over grilled chicken breasts or pork chops, or as a chunky side dish to your favorite entree.” This is for Madison reader Isabel Hubbard.
1 pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp, chopped
2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped
2 medium avocados, peeled and chopped
1 cup minced fresh cilantro
1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped
¾ cup thinly sliced green onions
½ cup chopped seeded peeled cucumber
3 tablespoons lime juice
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Tortilla chips
In a large bowl, combine the first 11 ingredients. Serve with tortilla chips. Note: wear disposable gloves when cutting hot peppers; the oils can burn skin. Avoid touching your face.
Recent requests: Rhubarb recipes, particularly crustless diabetic rhubarb pie.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.