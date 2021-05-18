Cooks' Exchange: Summer is almost here. Time for a dip!

Trying to shift gears from one season to the next is forever fun and exciting, but never easy, especially when one is a year older and the weather doesn't cooperate as it should on a certain day.

Hours and days are spent sorting through updated clippings as to what should be planted in the backyard garden as rainy day hours tick away down in the basement while looking through old scrapbooks bulging with East High's sporting events during the 1950s, clipped from the Capital Times the day after games with Central, West, and other Big Eight schools. And because I am a saver, other memorable moments to remember from the past are two autographs from the late, great Alan Ameche, one including my nickname “Trip” without a clue where our paths crossed twice so many years ago.