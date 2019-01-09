Being somewhat interested and amused by New Year’s resolutions from the past, I decided to settle in on a cold snowy day, brew more than a few cups of coffee prepared with freshly ground coffee beans received as a Christmas gift, then curl up with Sarah Ban Breathnach’s book, “Mrs. Sharp’s Traditions,” to learn more about how a new year back in the late 1890s differed from what is expected in today’s world.

Relying back then that “a good beginning makes a good ending” encouraged people to hold open houses throughout the first day of a brand new year which was well received and celebrated in fine fashion. Favorite beverages and food items drew family, friends, neighbors, and business associates throughout the day with expectations for a great new year.

The gaiety of it all continued for many years until families suddenly found themselves preferring to stay home and relax in the privacy and comfort of whatever home offered. And much later, as many of us can relate to, especially so if it still included favorite beverages and food to enjoy while watching football games on the family’s new television set.

And time marches on.

Today begins with yet another holiday recipe made with leftover ingredients of eggnog and a package of candied cherries. Discovered one day in a “Holiday Dessert Table” compilation, I made it immediately to enjoy with coffee the following morning. My husband enjoyed it immensely and thought it should be shared with you as another Happy New Year recipe to enjoy in the beginning of a brand new year.

Cherry eggnog quick bread

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 ¼ cups prepared dairy eggnog or half-and-half

6 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla, (See: Note)

½ cup chopped pecans

½ cup coarsely chopped candied red cherries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease three 5x3-inch mini loaf pans.

Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and nutmeg in large bowl. Combine eggnog, melted butter, eggs, and vanilla in medium bowl and stir until well blended. Add eggnog mixture to flour mixture and mix just until all ingredients are moistened. Stir in pecans and cherries. Spoon into prepared pans.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until wooden toothpick inserted into centers comes out clean. Cool in pans 15 minutes. Remove from pans; cool completely on wire racks. Store tightly wrapped in plastic wrap at room temperature.

Makes 3 mini loaves.

Note: I used ½ teaspoon vanilla and, out of curiosity, ½ teaspoon rum flavoring. Also, my loaves were fully baked in 35 minutes. Remember that a loaf of homemade bread makes a great gift, especially when it’s given in a new loaf pan. Just add a wooden spoon and the recipe, wrap it up in a festive towel, and tie it with a ribbon.

Moving on to the world of delicious memories, Isabel Hubbard, Middleton, kindly shared two favorite salad recipes that belonged to her mother down in Atlanta, Georgia. Hubbard was a Madison elementary teacher for 30 years. While her mother attended UW-Madison, she relaxed by cooking, just as Hubbard does in retirement.

Festive potato salad

2 cups of hot potatoes, sliced

1 cup grated carrots

1 cup finely diced cabbage

1 tablespoon finely chopped onion

3 tablespoons chopped green peppers

2 tablespoons pimento

2 tablespoons salad oil

1 tablespoon mustard

2/3 cup mayonnaise

Mix ingredients with hot potatoes.

Serves 4-6

Crunchy lima bean salad

16-ounce can of lima beans, drained

1 cup sliced radishes

1/3 cup diced sweet pickles

2 hard-cooked eggs, sliced

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salad greens to line a salad bowl

Combine first five ingredients. In a bowl, combine sugar, mayonnaise, and lemon juice and pour over vegetables. Cover and refrigerate. Line a salad bowl with fresh greens and place salad in the center. This also makes a nice side dish served with hot ham, beef, or other favorite meats. Serves 4

Here is a tasty vegetable and seafood dip using Lipton Recipe Secrets that is too delicious and easy not to make for a chilly January afternoon or evening gathering.

Warm vegetable and seafood dip

1 envelope Lipton vegetable soup mix

16-ounce container sour cream

6 ½ ounces imitation crabmeat, cooked shrimp or 1 cup frozen cooked crabmeat, thawed

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Preheat to 325 degrees. In 1-quart casserole, combine all ingredients. Bake uncovered 30 minutes or until heated through. Serve with your favorite dippers.

Makes 3 cups

Note: Also delicious using Lipton’s Savory Herb with Garlic or Fiesta Herb with Red Pepper Soup Mix.

If you happen to love Brussels sprouts, be sure to treat yourself to another favorite recipe from Mike Repas. It is his own creation that receives high marks from those he’s shared it with in the past. He mentions that preparation may seem a bit tedious, but your care and patience will be “rewarded.”

Braised Brussels sprouts with three cheeses

12 ounces strand pasta (linguini, fettuccini, or spaghetti)

1 stick of butter

A good splash of extra version olive oil (EVVO)

1 pound Brussels sprouts, outer leaves removed and thinly sliced horizontally

1 medium small onion thinly sliced, then cut slices into quarters (See: Notes)

1 large garlic clove, thinly sliced

¼ teaspoon black pepper, (See: Notes)

¼ cup each of shredded Parmesan, Romano and Asiago cheese, (See: Notes)

Red pepper flakes, optional

Cook pasta to just on the edge of al dente, or “to the bite.” Save at least a cup of the pasta water, drain pasta, and return to pan. Stir in about 1/3 of the butter stick. When butter has melted, cover pasta and set aside. Put sliced sprouts into a bowl of water, add a dash or two of salt and let soak for 20-30 minutes. Remove from bowl to a layer of paper towels and dry thoroughly. Mix in onions and garlic.

In a high sided skillet, or other deep pan, add remaining butter and oil and heat until butter is melted and begins to bubble. Add the sprouts and onion mixture and begin stirring. As mixture begins to wilt, begin adding the pasta water a little at a time. Keep in mind you are braising so you want a light “sauce”, not soup. After 6 to 8 minutes or so, the mix should develop a deeper color. Now, stir in cheeses, mixing continuously, adding more pasta water as needed. Finally, add pasta and mix well to incorporate all. Plate and serve immediately, sprinkling with a little pepper flakes if desired.

Note: A mandolin is a great tool for slicing the sprouts, but be very careful. Repas uses a white onion a little smaller than a tennis ball, but you can use a red onion to add a little contrasting color. Fresh-cracked black pepper has better flavor. If you don’t have shredded Parmesan or Romano cheese, use grated, but reduce the amounts of those two slightly. And, if you happen to have a salad spinner to dry the sprouts, it works great!