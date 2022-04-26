Cooks' Exchange: Spring is in full swing so it's time to review recent recipe requests

Spring has delivered some wonderful thoughts and ideas of what to plant as soon as the weather cooperates which, in turn, also demands a certain degree of patience along the way.

Relishing time-changing thoughts and ideas in a four-season state isn’t always easy to celebrate, often requiring smidges of patience along the way. The beauty of it all and what it offers often makes everything worthwhile in its own delicious manner.

As April begins to disappear with May waiting to blossom, today is a perfect time to reflect on the past season with recipe requests that have arrived along the way beginning in 1973 with a $2.50 Central Colony Service Auxiliary cookbook described as being “a different kind of a cookbook” shared by my friend, Dorothy Borchardt, on Madison’s North Side where we both reside.

Shrimp Salad Cantonese

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 cup walnut halves

1 cup diagonally sliced celery

½ cup sliced green onions

5-ounce can water chestnuts, drained and sliced

11-ounce can mandarin oranges, drained

3 4½ ounce cans cooked shrimp

Sweet Sour Dressing

Lettuce or endive

Combine butter, soy sauce and walnuts in saucepan. Cook at a low heat about 10 minutes or until walnuts are lightly toasted. Stir occasionally. Cool.

Chill remaining ingredients until ready to serve. Combine celery, onions, chestnuts, oranges and shrimp. Add enough Sweet-Sour Dressing to coat ingredients. Fold in walnuts. Line a salad bowl with lettuce or endive. Spoon salad over greens. Serve with additional dressing, if desired.

Serves: 8

Sweet-Sour Dressing

3 eggs

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons seasoned salt

⅛ teaspoon curry powder

⅓ cup lemon juice

⅓ cup cider vinegar

1 tablespoon butter

14-ounce can evaporated milk

Beat eggs slightly. Mix in sugar, flour, seasoned salt and curry powder. Blend in lemon juice and vinegar. Cook at a medium heat until mixture thickens, about 10 minutes. Stir constantly. Add butter. Remove from heat. Blend in milk gradually. Mix until smooth. Chill.

My own notes remind me to “coarsely chop ½ of the walnuts for folding in ”and use thawed frozen shrimp instead of canned cooked shrimp.”

Shrimp Salad in Avocado Halves

One of Fran Keshishian’s many favorite recipes includes one longtime reader Isabel Hubbard has requested including avocados.

3 cups cooked shrimp, preferably fresh or uncooked, unpeeled frozen

1 cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons chopped stuffed green olives

1 tablespoon capers

Peel and chop shrimp. Mix with celery, olives and capers.

Mix together:

⅓ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chili sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

⅛ teaspoon dry mustard

Combine with shrimp. Halve avocado. Peel, pit and brush with lemon juice. Fill with salad and serve on lettuce.

Baby Beets

1 bunch small spring beets

Sour cream, to taste

Salt and pepper

½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Cut off beet leaves, but leave 1-inch stems and root ends. Steam beets until just tender; then cool in cold water. Cut off stems and slip off skins and roots. Cube cooked beets. Add sour cream to taste, salt and pepper as needed, and a little squeeze of lemon juice. Heat and serve.

Serves: 2

Scrambled Eggs and Green Onions

This recipe appears in From Our House to Your House: Recipes from the Madison Curling Club, shared by Anita Strobel. Begin the day with recipes using green onions freshly picked from the garden. Here are a few from "A Midwest Gardener’s Cookbook" by Marian K. Towne.

8 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons butter

6 eggs

Salt, pepper, and paprika

Sauté onions in butter in skillet for about 2 minutes. Beat eggs slightly with fork and season with salt and pepper. Add to onions and cook over low heat, stirring as egg sets. When all is set, sprinkle with paprika.

Serves: 4

Green Onion Soup

1 quart chicken broth

2 teaspoons oil

2 eggs, well beaten

¾ cup sliced green onions, including green tops

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Heat broth. Using medium skillet, heat oil and pour in eggs. Cook omelet-style until lightly browned on bottom, then turn and gently cook other side. Turn out on plate and cut into thin strips about 2 inches by ¼ inch. Add with onion and soy sauce to boiling chicken broth, simmer 1 minute, and serve.

Serves: 3 to 4

Chives and Sour Cream Dip

1½ cups sour cream, plain yogurt or combination

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

2 tablespoons minced parsley leaves

Salt and pepper to taste, if desired

Mix ingredients and chill for at least 1 hour before serving. Serve with cut raw vegetables, crackers, or chips.

Asparagus and Beet Salad

Being reminded that asparagus is the first crop harvested in many areas, it has become a universal symbol of spring. While being attractive, it is also highly nutritious while being low in calories and is also high in vitamins A, B and C. Four stalks have only 10 calories and a cup of chopped asparagus only 30 calories

Leftover steamed asparagus spears

Canned sliced or diced beets, drained

Spicy French dressing

Bib or other leaf lettuce

Pour French dressing over cooked asparagus spears and beets which have been placed in separate dishes. Chill in refrigerator for several hours. Remove asparagus from marinade and place on lettuce in salad plates. Top with beets and pass additional dressing, if desired.

Macaroni and Egg Salad

6 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

2 cups cooked, drained and cooled elbow macaroni (about ¾ cup uncooked)

½ cup chopped carrots

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup thawed frozen peas

⅓ cup thinly sliced green onion

¾ cup cottage cheese

¼ cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¾ teaspoon celery salt

½ teaspoon dried marjoram

½ teaspoon ground pepper

In large mixing bowl combine eggs, macaroni, and vegetables. Toss lightly until thoroughly mixed. Measure remaining ingredients into blender container and process until smooth. Stir into egg-macaroni mixture until moistened throughout. Chill. Serves 6 as a main dish salad.

Rhubarb Coffee Cake

1 stick (½ cup) butter at room temperature

2 cups brown sugar, divided

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup milk

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 cup milk

2 cups chopped rhubarb

½ teaspoon cinnamon

With an electric mixer, cream together butter and 1½ cups brown sugar. Add egg and vanilla and mix thoroughly. In a separate mixing bowl, stir together flour, baking soda and salt. Add dry ingredients to creamed ingredients alternately with milk. When well blended, mix in rhubarb by hand. Pour batter into greased 9x13-inch glass baking pan. Sprinkle with ½ cup reserved brown sugar and cinnamon. Bake at 350 F for 40 minutes.

Yield: 12 servings

Contact the Cooks' Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.