Cooks' Exchange: Spring into the new season with dandelion greens and other recipes

Spring in Wisconsin delivers an avalanche of recipes to celebrate in delicious fashion.

While bidding farewell to snow throughout the upper sections of “up north,” April also prepares to treat us with a smile while welcoming the beginning of everything necessary for outdoor gardens to flourish.

If some of your favorite recipes thrive on certain herbs, a great trick is to use a slotted spoon when hand-picking basil, cilantro, oregano, parsley, thyme and many others. Stick a stem in one of the spoon holes before gently pulling it through, allowing the delicate leaves to come off easily to sprinkle and use as needed.

If you have some favorite Wisconsin summertime recipes to share, let me know as soon as possible.

Dandelion Greens

While searching for local perennials, a "Smithsonian Folklife Cookbook" gifted me with a perfect recipe for something that sprouts every year to prepare while others consider it being a nuisance. Before going to seed, from the time “they got as big as a saucer," they were gathered by cutting them off, leaving the root in the ground.

Dandelion greens

Bacon (or salt pork)

Salt and pepper

Wash greens several times and parboil for 15 minutes. While parboiling, fry bacon or salt pork until crisp. Remove meat from frying pan, crumble and set aside. Drain half of grease from pan. Drain greens and add to pan. Simmer until tender. Season with salt and pepper and put in a serving bowl with crumbled bacon on top.

Springtime Salad

Author Phyllis Pellman Good’s 1994 updated edition of "The Festival Cookbook: Four Seasons of Favorites" featuring favorite festive recipes has become a treasured gift to celebrate on a moment’s notice with a salad recipe using seasonal gifts from backyard gardens throughout the country.

¼ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder or 1 garlic clove, pressed

1 tablespoon chives, chopped

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

Dash of Tabasco or cayenne pepper

4-5 cups crisped garden lettuce

2 cups fresh small spinach leaves

3 small green onions, chopped (include tops)

6-8 radishes, sliced

2 eggs, hard-boiled and sliced

Combine first 10 ingredients for dressing. Arrange lettuce, spinach, onion and radishes in salad bowl. Toss greens with dressing. Garnish with 2 hard-boiled eggs, sliced.

Makes: 6 servings

Spring Onion Soup

Another springtime favorite in "Pellman Good’s Festival Cookbook."

¼ cup butter

⅔ cup green onions and tops, thinly sliced

½ cup celery, finely diced

¼ cup flour

1½ teaspoons salt

Dash of pepper

½ teaspoon of Accent

4 cups milk

1 cup chicken broth

½ cup sharp cheese, shredded

Toast squares

Melt butter in large saucepan. Add onion and celery and cook until tender, but not browned. Blend in flour, salt, pepper and Accent. Gradually stir in milk and chicken broth. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Stir in cheese. Pour soup into heated bowls and top with toasted squares.

Serves: 6

Creamed Asparagus with Peas

Another asparagus ham bake recipe, this time adding peas to stretch the amount of asparagus gardens yield to feed six people.

2 cups fresh asparagus, broken into small pieces

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

½ cup water

3 tablespoons flour

⅔ cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook vegetables in water until they are nearly tender. Shake flour and milk together in a covered jar. Stir into vegetables and continue stirring until mixture thickens. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Asparagus Chinese Style

1 tablespoon peanut or salad oil

½ cup pork, finely diced

2 cups asparagus, finely sliced on the diagonal

1½ cups chicken broth

½ teaspoon salat

1 teaspoon Accent

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

Cooked rice

Heat oil in a skillet. Add pork. Stir for 2 minutes. Add asparagus and stir for 1 minute. Bring chicken broth to a boil, then add it and seasoning to asparagus. Let cook for 3 minutes. Mix cornstarch and water. Add to asparagus and cook until slightly thickened. Serve immediately over cooked rice.

Serves: 6

Fresh Garden Pizza

Veggie lovers are not the only ones who will enjoy this pizza!

1 prepacked thin pizza crust

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

4 Roma or 2 large homegrown tomatoes, thinly sliced

¼ cup fresh grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

¼ cup fresh snipped basil

⅔ cup mayonnaise

1 garlic clove, minced

Sprinkle half mozzarella cheese on crust. Place enough sliced tomatoes to cover all of crust. Combine remaining ingredients; spread over tomatoes. Bake at 375 F for 20-25 minutes until golden brown and bubbly.

Milwaukee Beer Beef Party Stew

Milwaukee is known as the beer capital of the world, and so it is only natural that its citizens enjoy using beer in their cooking along with fresh herbs from their gardens. Here is a wonderful recipe from author Betty Evans excellent book, "Taste of America," published in 1999. This stew can be made a day ahead for a party and will taste even better as flavors have a chance to mellow.

Two pounds chuck, round or stewing beef cut in 1½ inch cubes

¾ cup flour (for dredging)

4 tablespoons oil or bacon fat

5 large onions (any variety) peeled and slice

3 cups beer

10-ounce can beef bouillon

3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon minced parsley

Pinch of thyme

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon wine vinegar

Pat meat dry with paper towels and dredge in flour. Heat oil or bacon fat in a heavy stew pot and brown beef in batches. When finished, set beef aside, put onions in the pot and lightly brown, adding more oil if needed. Return beef to pot. Add beer, bouillon, garlic, herbs, salt, and pepper. Stir well. Cover pot and bake in a 325 F oven for 2½ hours or until meat is tender. During the last 10 minutes of cooking, stir in sugar and vinegar. It may be necessary to add additional beer during cooking if liquid is not covering the beef. Serve stew with boiled potatoes and mugs of cold beer.

Serves: 6

Zucchini Nut Bread

3 eggs

1 cup oil

2 cups sugar

2½ cups grated zucchini

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2½ teaspoons cinnamon

½ cup chopped nuts

Beat eggs until light and foamy. Add oil, sugar, zucchini and vanilla. Combine dry ingredients. Add to egg mixture and mix just until blended. Stir in nuts. Pour into 2 greased and floured loaf pans and bake at 325 F for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. May be served plain or with cream cheese.

Yield: 2 loaves

