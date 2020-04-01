Cooks' Exchange: Spring brings thoughts of salads and dessert

In April, trees and bushes tease us with hints of green buds reassuring us that winter has indeed ended and in its place is another spring to plant seeds for colorful annuals and perennials. Grow favorite garden vegetables to guarantee a delicious season for special salads.
The West Koshkonong Lutheran Church women in Stoughton have been compiling Salad Luncheon Cookbooks through the years and I was recently gifted with a copy of their April 13, 2019 soft cover compilation filled with fruit, vegetable and meat salads plus a few special desserts to sweeten any occasion.
Tyna Swatek’s delicious fresh fruit salad will please everyone.
Fast fruit salad
½ cup Breakstone’s or Knudsen sour cream
2 tablespoons honey
¼ teaspoon zest and 1 tablespoon juice from 1 lime or lemon
1 cup seedless red grapes
4 kiwis, peeled and sliced
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 ½ cups fresh pineapple chunks, 1-inch size
3 navel oranges, peeled, quartered and sliced
3 cups halved fresh strawberries
Mix sour cream, honey, zest and juice. Refrigerate until ready to use. Arrange fruit in circular pattern on a round plate, starting at the center of the plate. Serve with sour cream dressing. Serves 8
Sharon Quale’s veggie salad ingredients intrigue me because I keep a can of cannellini beans on hand at all times.
Cannellini white bean salad
2 15-ounce cans of white cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
1 13-ounce can sliced ripe (black) olives, rinsed and drained
1 pint of cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half
1 sweet green pepper, thinly sliced and chopped
½ cup chopped red onions
¼ cup chopped fresh dill
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon liquid honey
¼ teaspoon salt
Black pepper
Drain and rinse beans and olives, and place in a large bowl; add tomatoes, green peppers, and onions. Carefully fold everything together to blend. Add chopped dill and fold to blend.
Whisk together olive oil, fresh lemon juice, honey, coarse salt and black pepper. Drizzle over all and continue to fold until nicely blended. Cover bowl and refrigerate. Serve chilled, but it is even better when served the next day. If made ahead, refrigerate for 8 hours. Allow to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving. Serves 8-10.
Kathy Dahlen’s coleslaw stirs in the favorite flavors of Mexico.
Mexican-style coleslaw
1 14-ounce bag of coleslaw mix
½ red bell pepper, diced
½ orange bell pepper, diced
¾ cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup sour cream
1 13.75 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 13.75 ounce can corn, rinsed and drained
1/3 cup fresh cilantro, minced
¼ cup lime juice
1 jalapeno, seeds removed, minced (optional)
1 package taco seasoning
In medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice and taco seasoning until combined. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Combine all other ingredients (coleslaw mix, bell peppers, black beans, corn, cilantro and jalapeno) in a large bowl. Toss with taco seasoning mixture until everything is thoroughly coated, then top with more cilantro, if desired.
Harriet Hanson’s meat salad shines using chicken with dried apricots and other favorite vegetables.
Almond apricot chicken salad
1 package (12 to 16 ounce) spiral pasta, cooked according to package
16 ounces dried apricots, thinly sliced
3 cups chopped broccoli
2 ½ cups diced cooked chicken
½ cup grated onions
½ cup chopped celery
Dressing
1 cup sour cream
¾ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoon grated lemon peel
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 ½ teaspoons salt
¾ teaspoon dried savory
½ teaspoon pepper
¾ cup toasted almonds
Mix first six ingredients in large bowl, add dressing and gently toss to coat.
Here is Jenny Hanson’s refreshing light pasta salad with a delicious Asian flair. Tastes great right away, and even better if allowed to marinate for a while.
Sesame pasta chicken salad
¼ cup sesame seeds
16 ounce package bowtie pasta
½ cup vegetable oil
1/3 cup light soy sauce
1/3 cup rice vinegar
1 teaspoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
3 tablespoons white sugar
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
3 cups shredded, cooked chicken breast meat
1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1/3 cup chopped green onion
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add sesame seeds and cook, stirring frequently, until lightly toasted. Remove from heat and set aside. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8-10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain pasta and rinse under cold water until cool. Transfer to a large bowl.
In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine vegetable oil, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, sesame seeds, ginger and pepper. Shake well. Pour sesame dressing over pasta and toss to coat evenly. Gently mix in chicken, cilantro, and green onions.
Jennifer Layton’s seafood salad calls for a tasty assortment of ingredients to season imitation crabmeat.
Caribbean crabmeat salad
3 cups uncooked, tricolor spiral pasta
20-ounce can pineapple tidbits, drained
¾ pound imitation crabmeat, chopped
1 large sweet red pepper, diced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
3 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon grated lime peel
½ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
Cook pasta according to package direction. Meanwhile, in serving bowl, combine pineapple, crab, red pepper, jalapeno pepper and cilantro. Drain and rinse pasta in cold water; add to crab mixture. In a small bowl, whisk remaining ingredients. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Chill until serving.
Joanne and Pete Peterson were happy to share their favorite dessert recipe.
Chocolate cheesecake pie
8 ounce package softened cream cheese
¼ cup softened butter
1/3 cup sugar
1 ½ teaspoon vanilla
1 ½ cups milk chocolate chips (or another flavor) melted and cooled
8 ounce container of Cool Whip, thawed
9 inch graham cracker crust
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Beat in cooled chocolate, and fold in Cool Whip. Spoon into crust and refrigerate.
Barb Furseth’s pie should please everyone in the neighborhood.
Peanut butter pie
1/3 cup peanut butter
8 ounce package of cream cheese
1 cup powdered sugar
12 ounces Cool Whip
Fudge sauce
Crushed salted peanuts
Beat together peanut butter, cream cheese, and powdered sugar. Add Cool Whip. Put in a graham cracker crust; top with fudge sauce and peanuts and refrigerate.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.
