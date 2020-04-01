Cooks' Exchange: Spring brings thoughts of salads and dessert

In April, trees and bushes tease us with hints of green buds reassuring us that winter has indeed ended and in its place is another spring to plant seeds for colorful annuals and perennials. Grow favorite garden vegetables to guarantee a delicious season for special salads.

The West Koshkonong Lutheran Church women in Stoughton have been compiling Salad Luncheon Cookbooks through the years and I was recently gifted with a copy of their April 13, 2019 soft cover compilation filled with fruit, vegetable and meat salads plus a few special desserts to sweeten any occasion.

Tyna Swatek’s delicious fresh fruit salad will please everyone.

Fast fruit salad

½ cup Breakstone’s or Knudsen sour cream

2 tablespoons honey

¼ teaspoon zest and 1 tablespoon juice from 1 lime or lemon

1 cup seedless red grapes

4 kiwis, peeled and sliced

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 ½ cups fresh pineapple chunks, 1-inch size

3 navel oranges, peeled, quartered and sliced

3 cups halved fresh strawberries