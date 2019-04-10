When Jeff Robinson first contacted me it was to share his wife Teri’s’s favorite carbonara recipe from the “Salute to Italy Celebrity Cookbook.” He also confessed that she could eat pasta every day of the week especially if he prepared Cardinal Bernardin’s carbonara recipe featured in the cookbook.

The Archbishop of Chicago described the word carbonara having derived from the word pepper which, grated generously over the top, is thought to resemble charcoal and suggested that after preparing the recipe several times, one might decide to alter the amounts of the ingredients to suit one’s taste.

After reading the recipe, confidence set in that if Robinson often makes carbonara for Teri, he must be a pretty good cook. I then learned about his culinary passion, preparing 99% of meals at home and treasuring his Emeril Lagasse cookbooks from The Gumbo Shop in New Orleans. He has been to the famed restaurant twice and is anxious to return as soon as possible. He excels when making Creole, Mexican and Italian recipes, and has been given many of his mother’s recipes as well as those passed down by other family members.

Here is the recipe for Cardinal Bernardin’s carbonara that Robinson often makes for his wife.

Spaghetti carbonara

¼ pound bacon

1 pound thin spaghetti

4 eggs

¼ cup heavy cream

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper, freshly ground

8 tablespoons butter (1 stick)

Fry bacon crispy, break into small pieces and set aside. Cook spaghetti al dente, drain and have piping hot at the time the egg, cream and cheese mixture ready. Put eggs in a bowl and beat them for a few minutes with a fork. Add cream, most of the cheese, salt and pepper. Make sure the mixture is well stirred before it is poured into the hot butter (next step). In a pan or pot large enough to hold the cooked spaghetti, heat butter until it turns golden, but not brown. Then pour in the egg mixture. Over low heat allow the egg mixture to cook partially in the heated butter. Make sure the egg mixture does not cook too much; the hot spaghetti (next step) will complete the cooking process. When the egg mixture is ready, pour in the hot spaghetti and crumbled bacon and stir thoroughly. Keep it over low heat while stirring. Then serve immediately right from the pan in which the spaghetti and egg mixture were mixed. Serve with the remaining Parmesan cheese.

About 6 servings

Robinson’s appreciation for old family recipes dates back to his maternal grandparents, both from small farms in eastern Austria called Burgenland, a part of Hungary before World War I. They arrived in Chicago in the 1920s as “old country, old school immigrants from Austria,” his grandmother being the “best” cook making poppy seed and walnut strudels, German potato salad, coleslaws, schnitzels, chicken noodle soup, sauerkraut casseroles, plum dumplings, apple crescents, and apricot linzer cookies. She never wrote down any recipe to pass on except for a goulash recipe Robinson’s mother, Rose, recorded and passed down to Robinson who often makes it using pork tenderloin or boneless skinless chicken thighs. He describes it as “awesome.”

Szekely goulash

2 large onions, minced

Butter

2 pounds of pork loin or shoulder

Flour

3-4 teaspoons butter and oil

1 cup warm soup stock

1 crush garlic clove

Sauerkraut

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon paprika

1 cup sour cream

Saute onions in a little butter until soft. Do not burn and remove from pan.

Dust meat with a little flour and brown in butter and oil. Combine onions and meat. Add warm soup stock a little at a time. Add garlic, cover and cook about 1 hour while watching to prevent sticking. Add another ½ cup broth if necessary. Add well-rinsed sauerkraut and add salt and paprika. Cook until pork is tender, about ½ hour or more. Lastly, reduce heat and add 1 cup sour cream. “When browning meat, the pot gets the butter and oil black so wipe it clean before adding the onions which have already been sautéed in a separate pan,” Robinson advises.

Another recipe passed down by Robinson’s mother, Rose, is for plum dumplings. It’s from her “Jolly Burgenlander Social Club Cookbook” published in Chicago with this recipe submitted by Fran Radostits.

Plum dumplings

6 medium Idaho potatoes

2 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

About 1 cup all-purpose flour

6 fresh blue plums, pitted

6 sugar cubes

Boiling, salted water

½ cup butter

2 cups dry bread crumbs

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Cinnamon and sugar

Cook potatoes until tender. Peel and press through food mill into a bowl. Stir in eggs, salt and enough flour to make a soft elastic dough. Knead dough on lightly floured surface. Roll out and cut in squares large enough to put around 2 plum halves with a sugar cube. Drop dumplings in gently boiling salted water, simmer 15-20 minutes and drain. Brown bread crumbs in butter and then add sugar. Add dumplings and gently turn them until they are coated with bread crumbs. Serve hot. A mixture of cinnamon and sugar may be sprinkled over the dumplings.

Betty Casey shared a favorite recipe for a raisin rice pudding found in the “Favorite Recipes of America’s Dairyland” cookbook edited by the late, famous, and forever missed Luella Mortenson. It’s described by Casey as tasting wonderful any season of the year.

Raisin rice pudding

½ cup rice

4 cups milk

3 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup raisins

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup sugar

3 eggs, beaten

Cinnamon and nutmeg

Cook rice. Add remaining ingredients except cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour into a buttered casserole and set in hot water. Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg. Bake in a moderate oven of 350 degrees for about 1 to 1 ½ hours until it looks “set”. Cool.

Serves 6-8

If the cookie jar in your family is always filled, everyone who lives there must be smiling.

Sharon Brainerd Whitney recently shared this cookie recipe from The Ladies Auxiliary of the Winthrop Fire Department in Winthrop, Minnesota that I plan to make to fill my Smiley the Pig cookie jar.

Grandmother’s cookies

1 ¾ cups flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 cup oatmeal

1 cup cornflakes

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1 cup raisins

1 cup dates, cut up

2 cups chocolate chips

¼ cup oil

1 cup honey

6 tablespoons molasses

3 well-beaten eggs

Measure all dry ingredients and sift twice. Add oatmeal, cornflakes, nuts, raisins, dates and chocolate chips. Combine oil, honey, molasses and beaten eggs; mix thoroughly. Mix wet ingredients with the dry ingredients. Add more flour if needed to make a stiffer batter. Drop by teaspoons about 2 ½ inches apart. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 325 degrees. Watch.

Submitted by Mrs. Lillian Walz (Note: there is no mention of using a non-stick spray on the cookies sheets, but you might consider doing so)