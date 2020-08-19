Cooks' Exchange: Spice up the summer's harvest with fresh herbs

As a final note, with summer still in mind and wonders from our own gardens, I’m also caught up with the beauty of my round-leaf basil, flat-leaf parsley also known as Italian parsley, and Greek oregano that seems to take over patches of lawn without warning.

Basil

Wet soil and sprinkle seeds across surface, pressing them lightly into soil with your finger. Cover with plastic wrap. Consider planting tomatoes in the same pot as they improve each other’s growth and flavor. Mist soil two or three times a day. Remove plastic once seeds sprout. After true leaves unfurl, fertilize lightly with a half dose of fish emulsion or other organic compound. Water plants regularly, but let soil dry out between waterings to avoid overwatering. Put plants in a sunny spot; thin all but the strongest two or three. When all danger of frost is past, move plants outside. Once plants are well established, pinch off any flowers and top most leaves where they come off the stem to keep plants from going to seed and encourage them to bush out rather than grow up. If you’ve done all of this, here’s Brown’s recipe.