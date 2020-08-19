Cooks' Exchange: Spice up the summer's harvest with fresh herbs

The Greeks, who settled in Italy, combined plants and herbs growing on the land where they lived into delicious dishes. Destined to become known to Italians as contorno, meaning to surround, the dishes allowed people to socialize while dining.
Considering the abundance of produce grown in Italy, cooks added their own special touches with herbs and spices and while gathering to break bread.
When I first became acquainted with Susan Simon’s wonderful 2003 book “Contorni,” I purchased a few more to give to friends who later shared their favorites. Featured here today are some of those recipes with a few of my own favorite side dishes. Sadly, I’ll have to purchase the green beans for this since my husband’s bean plants are all stems and leaves this season.
My friend and good cook, Leanne Puglielli, brought this recipe to my attention grading it an A+ .
Garden green beans
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh tarragon
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1 ½ pound green beans, vine end removed
In a large serving bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, salt and pepper until a tight emulsion is achieved. Stir in the fresh herbs. Set aside.
In a large pot of abundant boiling water, cook green beans until tender but not mushy, about 8 minutes. Drain and immediately add to serving bowl. Toss to completely coat with dressing. Serve while still warm.
Serves 6
Puglielli also graded this an A+ commenting that you could use fresh basil instead of parsley to season the dish.
Ligurian-style mushrooms and potatoes
1 ¼ pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices
¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 ½ pounds porcino or portabella mushrooms, brushed clean, stems finely chopped and caps thinly sliced
½ cup olive oil
1 ½ teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
In a large saucepan with abundant boiling water, cook potatoes until nearly tender, about 7 minutes. Drain. In a bowl, combine parsley, garlic, chopped mushroom stems, ¼ cup of the olive oil, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
Preheat an oven to 425 degrees. Use 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to grease a ceramic or terra-cotta baking dish. Line bottom of dish with sliced potatoes. Use half of the parsley mixture to cover potatoes. Layer on sliced mushrooms. Cover with remaining parsley mixture. Drizzle remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil over the top. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake until slight crust is visible, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately or at room temperature. Serves 6-8
This method of cooking cauliflower is used everywhere in Italy. Try adding chopped green olives and anchovies instead of raisins and pine nuts at the same point in the recipe.
Cauliflower with raisins and pine nuts
1 head of cauliflower, 1 ½ to 1 ¾ pounds
1 garlic clove, smashed, then peeled
¼ cup olive oil
4 teaspoons raisins
4 teaspoons pine nuts
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
½ teaspoon salt, or more to taste
Divide cauliflower into florets. Parboil in boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain.
In a large skillet or saute pan over medium heat, saute garlic in olive oil for 1 minute to flavor the oil. Add parboiled cauliflower, raisins, and pine nuts, lower the heat, and cover. Cook, stirring occasionally, until cauliflower is tender, but not mushy, 10-15 minutes.
Remove from heat, remove and discard garlic, and stir in parsley and salt. Serve immediately.
Serves 6
Here is one of my own favorite side dishes nicely paired with any sort of grilled meat.
Baked cherry tomatoes
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
50 cherry tomatoes, about 2 pints, stemmed
2 tablespoons plain dried bread crumbs
In a large bowl, combine olive oil, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Stir to mix. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut tomatoes in half crosswise. Line them up, tightly, with cut sides up in a 17 by 11-inch baking pan. Spoon all of the olive oil mixture over the tomatoes. Keep mixing up from the bottom as you do this to ensure that you will have some of every ingredient in each spoonful. Use your fingers to sprinkle the bread crumbs evenly over the tomatoes. Bake tomatoes until the olive oil mixture is bubbly and golden and the tomatoes begin to look charred, about 1 hour. Serve immediately.
Serves 6 to 8
As a final note, with summer still in mind and wonders from our own gardens, I’m also caught up with the beauty of my round-leaf basil, flat-leaf parsley also known as Italian parsley, and Greek oregano that seems to take over patches of lawn without warning.
When Harriet Brown shared similar questions about making pesto from her own garden, she consulted Wendy Split, a horticulturist with Olbrich Botanical Gardens with a few questions about planting basil, then harvesting for making pesto. Here are a few tips with Brown’s pesto recipe.
Basil
Wet soil and sprinkle seeds across surface, pressing them lightly into soil with your finger. Cover with plastic wrap. Consider planting tomatoes in the same pot as they improve each other’s growth and flavor. Mist soil two or three times a day. Remove plastic once seeds sprout. After true leaves unfurl, fertilize lightly with a half dose of fish emulsion or other organic compound. Water plants regularly, but let soil dry out between waterings to avoid overwatering. Put plants in a sunny spot; thin all but the strongest two or three. When all danger of frost is past, move plants outside. Once plants are well established, pinch off any flowers and top most leaves where they come off the stem to keep plants from going to seed and encourage them to bush out rather than grow up. If you’ve done all of this, here’s Brown’s recipe.
Perfect pesto
2 cups fresh basil
½ cup parsley
2 garlic cloves
¼ cup pine nuts
½ cup olive oil
½ cup Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper, to taste
Mix all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Spoon over warm pasta. Serves 3-4.
Recent request: A reader is searching for the pasta melanzane recipe once served at the now closed Wild Iris Cafe once located on Regent Street.
