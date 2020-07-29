Cooks' Exchange: Spice up summer by drying herbs

1/3 teaspoon black pepper

3 ounces spaghetti, broken, boiled and drained

Brown hamburger and chopped onion together; drain. Add remaining ingredients; stir occasionally and simmer 1 hour. In the meantime, break spaghetti in desired lengths. When cooked, rinse and add to chili. Makes 1 gallon.

While my basil, Italian parsley, and Greek oregano also keep me smiling during these special summer months, the search continues for recipes including them along with instructions to follow, making sure they remain happy and healthy before drying them for the months that follow. A neighbor recently asked me about the drying process of such herbs and I shared with her the following, which avoids the old-fashioned way of hanging them from in bunches to dry naturally:

Speed up the drying process in the microwave by placing herbs on a paper towel-covered paper plate. Start with one to two minutes on high. Repeat for 30 seconds as needed until the herbs are brittle. Store dried herbs in an airtight plastic or glass jar.

I’m not sure where I found this recipe, but will be making it as soon as possible.

Basil butter

1 cup (2 sticks) room temperature butter