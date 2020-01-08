Cooks' Exchange: Special touches make simple beans memorable

Cooking by the calendar allows for a whole new year of stirring up something we hope will be special enough to become yet another family tradition. The new year for me also becomes a gift of leftovers, not those waiting in refrigerator to be warmed up tonight for supper, but instead recipes and requests patiently waiting to be shared in a brand new year of columns and many include exciting recipes for baked beans.
The big deal about baked beans has everything to do with being easy to prepare and something most people truly enjoy. Years ago a baked bean dish was short, simple and delicious. Through the years, as with many other old favorites, modern touches were added, some American, others with ethnic touches.
But first, because I happen to have a lifetime sweet tooth, what better way to begin today’s brand new year than with hot fudge sauce made with baking cocoa as requested by Dorothy Baker and somehow misplaced along the way. There are three more if this isn’t what she’s been so patiently waiting for.
Hot fudge sauce
2 cups sugar
¼ cup baking cocoa
5-ounce can evaporated milk
½ cup butter, cubed
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a small saucepan, combine sugar and cocoa. Stir in the milk; add butter. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Reduce heat; cook and stir for 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.
To reheat; Place sauce in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring until smooth.
Yield: 2 cups
If you are wondering why baked beans are requested in January, baked beans reign throughout the year for various reasons and are perfect to prepare and serve when friends and family gather. The first recipe to arrive tugged at my heartstrings because my husband, Dick, is a retired Air Force/Wisconsin Air National Guard fighter pilot whose life continues to revolve around those he proudly flew with for so many years. The recipe belonged to an unknown retired fighter-pilot Stine as his all-time favorite served at military potlucks and was submitted by his wife, Julie Stine, in Del Rio, Texas.
USAF fighter pilot bean bake
28 ounce can pork and beans
16-ounce can of lima beans, drained
16-ounce can of kidney beans, drained
½ pound bacon, cut into pieces
1 pound ground beef
1 onion, chopped
Mix together beans in a large casserole dish. Fry bacon pieces and drain fat. Then brown hamburger and onion. Add bacon with beef mixture to beans.
Sauce
1 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon prepared mustard
½ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons vinegar
¼ cup molasses
Several dashes Worcestershire sauce
Mix ingredients well and add to beans.
Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Not sure if this is an old-fashioned New England baked bean recipe, but hope the additions of tomatoes, brown sugar, maple syrup and unsulphured molasses spark your interest as it has mine. Also, whether or not molasses is sulphured or unsulphured depends on whether sulphur was used in the processing. In general, unsulphured molasses is lighter and has a cleaner sugar-cane flavor, according to my treasured third edition Food Lover’s Companion.
Here is a recipe from “The Best Slow Cooker Recipes” published by Publications International in 2005.
Slow-cooked New England baked beans
4 slices uncooked bacon, chopped
3 15-ounce cans Great Northern beans, rinsed and drained
¾ cup water
1 small onion, chopped
1/3 cup canned diced tomatoes, well drained
You have free articles remaining.
3 tablespoons each packed light brown sugar, maple syrup and unsulphured molasses
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon dry mustard
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1 bay leaf
Cook bacon in large skillet until almost cooked but not crispy. Drain on paper towels. Combine bacon and remaining ingredients in slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW 6 to 8 hours or until onion is tender and mixture is thickened. Remove bay leaf before serving.
Serves 4 to 6
Another delicious baked bean dish with a touch of Italy offers a vegetarian option. The recipe is from “Nonna’s Italian Kitchen: Delicious Home-Style/Vegan Cuisine” by Bryanna Clark Grogan.
Vegetarian Italian baked beans
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 garlic cloves, chopped
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
½ teaspoon dried crushed thyme (or ½ teaspoon fresh)
¼ teaspoon dried basil (or 1 teaspoon fresh)
4 cups cooked cannellini (white kidney or Great Northern) beans, or 2 ½ 15-ounce canned beans, drained)
1 cup vegetarian broth
1 pound ripe plum tomatoes, chopped, or a 14-ounce can diced tomatoes
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
In medium pot or skillet, heat the olive oil. Saute garlic until almost starting to brown. Stir in herbs with salt and pepper. Add the beans, broth, and tomatoes, and pour into a bean pot or deep casserole and bake at 350 degrees for about 60 minutes. Add some broth if the casserole gets too dry. Serve with crusty bread.
Serves 6
Now it’s time for dessert. If you happen to have leftover eggnog from the holidays, here is a delicious cheesecake made for an 8x8x2-inch baking pan. The recipe is from “Midwest Living Recipes for All Seasons, Volume 4.”
Eggnog cheesecake bars
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
3 tablespoons sugar
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
12 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup sugar
1 egg
¾ cup eggnog
1 tablespoon bourbon (optional)
Graham cracker crumbs
Crystalized ginger, optional
For crust: In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, 3 tablespoons sugar, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix in melted butter with a fork. Transfer crumb mixture to an 8x8x2-inch baking pan lined with foil or parchment paper. Press flat and even. Bake in a 375 degree oven for 5 minutes. Remove from oven; reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees.
For filling: In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese on medium-high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add 1/3 cup sugar; beat 1 minute more. Add egg; beat until smooth. Add eggnog and, if you like, bourbon. Beat on medium speed 1 minute more until light and smooth. Pour filling over crust and bake in 325 degree oven for 28 to 30 minutes or until center is just set. Cool in pan on wire rack for 1 hour. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours. If you like, garnish with graham cracker crumbs and/or crystallized ginger.
Make 16 bars
Recent requests: 6 quart Instant Pot recipes, brown-eyed Susan cake (not cookies), and “the old” Cathay House egg foo yung recipe
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.