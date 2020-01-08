Cooks' Exchange: Special touches make simple beans memorable

Cooking by the calendar allows for a whole new year of stirring up something we hope will be special enough to become yet another family tradition. The new year for me also becomes a gift of leftovers, not those waiting in refrigerator to be warmed up tonight for supper, but instead recipes and requests patiently waiting to be shared in a brand new year of columns and many include exciting recipes for baked beans.

The big deal about baked beans has everything to do with being easy to prepare and something most people truly enjoy. Years ago a baked bean dish was short, simple and delicious. Through the years, as with many other old favorites, modern touches were added, some American, others with ethnic touches.

But first, because I happen to have a lifetime sweet tooth, what better way to begin today’s brand new year than with hot fudge sauce made with baking cocoa as requested by Dorothy Baker and somehow misplaced along the way. There are three more if this isn’t what she’s been so patiently waiting for.

Hot fudge sauce

2 cups sugar

¼ cup baking cocoa

5-ounce can evaporated milk

½ cup butter, cubed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract