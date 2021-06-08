Cooks' Exchange: Sometimes the best recipes use ingredients you have on hand

Letters from readers during the past 29 years continue to fuel my enthusiasm.

While many have mentioned favorite recipes enjoyed from the “old” days and years that followed, many events, episodes and recipes are also shared by good friends and favorite eating establishments. Lately, a new set of comments have arrived with newer recipes requiring ingredients I don’t have on hand or never heard of before.

While recently sorting through a box of old saved mail, I found a letter from Mrs. D.J. Williams, of Monroe, written on Oct. 21, 1993, thanking me for the column and including comments about how people once used the ingredients they already had on hand, and how glad she was to have lived in that era.

She also mentioned that the recipe had recently appeared in my column for a chocolate sauce. Immediately reminding her of a Chocolate Shop Torte served at the beloved State Street location where “everyone who went to the University of Wisconsin enjoyed the recipe and wanted the recipe,” she also confessed that the recipe had been given to her long ago by a friend who worked there and took a vow never to reveal their secret.

Chocolate Shop Torte

Here is the recipe, exactly as she printed.

½ cup butter