Cooks' Exchange: Some Wisconsin food trivia to get the culinary juices flowing

Memories remain vivid throughout life of what Wisconsin offered me when I was growing up, whether picking ripe apples from the backyard tree for apple pie, gathering vegetables from the garden to prepare for a Thanksgiving dinner, selecting flowers growing alongside the house to place in a vase before company arrived, and the list goes on.
To learn so much more about my beloved hometown and our four-season state recently found me curled up with Wisconsin Trivia, an exceptional adventure captured and published in 1994 by Kristin Visser with answers to 1,300 trivia questions about Wisconsin. Supported by the late Jerry Minnich, with food in mind, this is another exceptional book to have within reach that overflows with facts and figures and here are just a few regarding food:
- In 1858, Wisconsin immigrant Joseph Zettel established the first commercial apple and cherry growing orchards in Door County.
- The sugar maple is the Wisconsin state tree and produces maple syrup.
- Colby and brick cheese were developed in Wisconsin.
- Corn is Wisconsin’s number one cash crop.
A shocking non-food related fact also mentions a Wisconsin bird, the common loon, being among the oldest bird species on earth, having evolved more than 25 million years ago.
With that, here are some favorite recipes for two to enjoy when celebrating what November and Thanksgiving are all about.
Chicken with Corn Bread Stuffing
2 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (5 ounces each)
1½ cups crushed corn bread stuffing, divided
1 medium tart apple, chopped
4 green onions, chopped
2 teaspoons canola oil
¼ teaspoon celery seed
Flatten chicken up to ½-inch thickness. Finely crush ¼ cup corn bread stuffing; place in a shallow bowl. Coat chicken with crumbs; set aside. In small skillet, sauté apple and onions in oil until tender. Stir in celery seed and remaining corn bread stuffing. In a greased 11x7-inch baking dish, shape stuffing mixture into two oval mounds. Top each mound with a chicken breast. Bake, uncovered, at 350 F for 20-25 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 170 F.
Yield: 2 servings
Cranberry-Pecan Sweet Potato Casserole
1 cup mashed sweet potato
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons dried cranberries
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons beaten egg
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
In small bowl, combine sweet potato, sugar, cranberries, butter, egg and vanilla. Transfer to a greased shallow 2-cup baking dish.
Topping:
¼ cup chopped pecans
¼ cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons cold butter
Combine pecans, brown sugar and flour. Cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over top.
Bake uncovered at 350 F for 20-25 minutes or until thermometer reads 160 F.
Yield: 3 servings
Shallot and Basil Green Beans
½ pound fresh green beans, trimmed
2 shallots, chopped
1 teaspoon olive oil
¼ teaspoon sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
¹⁄8 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons minced fresh basil or
½ teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
Place beans in a small saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, for 8-10 minutes or until crisp-tender.
Meanwhile, in a small skillet, sauté shallots in oil until tender. Stir in the sugar, salt and pepper. Drain beans and add to skillet. Add basil and lemon peel; toss to coat.
Yield: 2 servings
Cinnamon-Raisin Rice Pudding
Full of flavor, this rice pudding provides a satisfying warm ending to a meal. The portions area just right for two.
²⁄³ cup evaporated milk
1 egg
½ cup water
¼ cup sugar
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup cooked rice
¼ cup chopped pecans
¼ cup raisins
In a small bowl, whisk first seven ingredients. Stir in rice, pecans and raisins. Pour into two greased 10-ounce ramekins or custard cups. Place ramekins on a baking sheet. Bake uncovered at 350 F or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.
Yield: 2 servings
Roast Goose with Apple-Raisin Stuffing
1 domestic goose, 10-12 pounds
1¼ teaspoon salt, divided
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped onion
2 tablespoons butter
3 cups chopped peeled apples
2 cups raisins
8 cups day-old white bread
2-3 tablespoons sugar
2 eggs
½ cup apple cider
½ cup water
Sprinkle inside of goose with ¼ teaspoon salt. Prick skin well. In a skillet, sauté celery and onion in butter; transfer to a bowl. Add apples, raisins, bread, sugar and remaining salt. In a small bowl, beat eggs, cider and water. Pour over bread mixture and toss lightly. Stuff into goose. Place with breast side up on a rack in a large shallow roasting pan.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 F for 3-3½ hours or until meat thermometer reads 180 F. Drain fat from pan as it accumulates. Remove stuffing before carving goose.
Serves: 10.
Crunchy Broccoli Bake
A combination of broccoli and lima beans is very nice, and water chestnuts and crispy cereal give this side dish a nice crunch.
6 cups frozen chopped broccoli, thawed
1½ cups frozen lima beans, thawed
10-ounce condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
8-ounce cup sour cream
1 envelope onion soup mix
8-ounce can water chestnuts, drained, and chopped
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
3 cups crisp rice cereal, crushed
½ cup butter, melted
Place vegetables in a greased 2-quart baking dish. Combine soup, sour cream, soup mix, water chestnuts and garlic powder. Spread over the vegetables. Combine cereal and butter; sprinkle over top. Bake, uncovered, at 325 F for 30-35 minutes or until edges begin to brown.
Serves: 9
Garlic and Chive Mashed Red Potatoes
3½ pounds medium red potatoes, cubed
2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream
½ cup 2% milk
¹⁄³ cup minced chives
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Place potatoes in a Dutch oven and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or until tender. Drain, then mash potatoes with sour cream and milk. Stir in chives, garlic, salt and pepper.
Serves: 10
Cranberry Apple Casserole
This “casserole” is a dessert that can be served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top, or as a perfect ending to a fall meal to enjoy as a dessert with steaming mugs of coffee.
3 cups peeled, chopped apples
2 cups fresh cranberries
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup sugar
3 individual packages instant oatmeal with cinnamon spices
¾ cup chopped pecans
½ cup flour
½ firmly packed brown sugar
½ cup butter, melted
Combine apples, cranberries and flour, tossing to coat. Add sugar, mixing well. Pour into a 2-quart casserole. Combine oatmeal, pecans, ½ cup flour and brown sugar; stir in melted butter and mix until crumbly. Spoon over fruit mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 350 F for 45 minutes. Garnish with additional pecan halves and more cranberries, if desired.
Nov. 10 column corrections
Amount of sugar for DiSalvo’s Cranberry Orange Bread is ¾ cup.
For the Cranberry Baked Chicken with Apple Cider, it’s missing the following:
Season the chicken with salt. Lay the parts in a roasting pan, skin side up. Spoon the cranberry mixture over the parts, then dot with the butter. Roast until chicken parts are browned around the edges and cooked through, about 40 minutes. Serve up with rice, quinoa or couscous, and enjoy.
