I found myself recently celebrating fond memories with a vast collection of Better Homes and Garden Test Kitchen favorites, which were clipped and saved from 1955 to 1969, when countless 6-by-9-inch recipe pages from their outdated magazines came together in a final resting place on a table at a garage sale. Clipped from BH&G publications, this had been one of my own favorites made often through the years when expecting company for a special event.
Swiss Turkey-Ham Bake
January 1968 WSJ
½ cup chopped onion
2 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
3-ounce can sliced mushrooms, about 2⁄3 cup
1 cup light cream
2 tablespoons dry sherry
2 cups cubed cooked turkey
1 cup cubed cooked ham
5-ounce can water chestnuts, drained and sliced (2⁄3 cup)
½ cup shredded process Swiss cheese
1 ½ cups soft bread crumbs
3 tablespoons butter, melted
Cook onion in the 2 tablespoons butter until onion is tender, but not brown. Blend in flour, salt and pepper. Add undrained mushrooms, cream and sherry; cook and stir until thickened. Add turkey, ham and water chestnuts. Pour into 1 ½ quart casserole; top with cheese. Mix crumbs and the melted butter; sprinkle around edge of casserole. Bake in hot oven (400 degrees) 25 minutes, till lightly browned. Makes 6 servings.
***
The rest were favorite recipes shared by Wisconsin cooks/readers ...
Applesauce Loaf
½ cup shortening
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 ¾ cups sifted enriched flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon soda
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup sweetened applesauce
½ cup chopped California walnuts
1 recipe Sugar Glaze
Stir shortening to soften; gradually add sugar, creaming until light. Add eggs; beat till light and fluffy. Sift together dry ingredients; add to creamed mixture alternately with applesauce, beating after each addition. Stir in nuts; pour into paper-lined 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan. Bake in moderate oven (350 degrees) for 1 hour, or until done. Cool in pan 10 minutes; remove. While still warm, spread top with Sugar Glaze: Combine ½ cup confectioners’ sugar and 1 tablespoon water.
Mrs. T. F. Schepis, Jericho, Vermont WSJ, October 1955 ***
Fruitty Freeze
¾ cup sugar
2 cups water
2 cups sweetened crushed fresh peaches
6-ounce can frozen orange-juice concentrate
3 tablespoons lemon juice, fresh, frozen or canned
2 egg whites
¼ cup water
1 cup heavy cream, whipped
Combine ¾ cup sugar and the water; bring to boiling, simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat; add peaches, concentrate and lemon juice. Pour into refrigerator tray. Freeze until firm; break in chunks and beat with an electric beater until smooth* Beat egg whites till soft peaks form; gradually add ¼ cup sugar, beating till soft peaks form. Fold egg whites and whipped cream into fruit mixture. Return to tray; freeze until firm. Makes about 12 servings. * Or freeze till partially frozen; beat smooth with rotary beater.
Mrs Wm. Ribelin, Madison, Wisconsin August 1956 WSJ ***
Yuletide Chocolate Dessert
2 cups fine vanilla wafer crumbs
1⁄3 cup melted butter
½ cup butter
1 1⁄2 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar
2 eggs
¼ cup sugar
2 tablespoons cocoa
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup chopped California walnuts
1 fully ripe banana, mashed
¼ cup sliced maraschino cherries
Mix together crumbs and melted butter; reserve 2 tablespoons for top. Press remainder in bottom of 1-quart refrigerator tray. Cream together ½ cup butter and confectioners’ sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Spread over crumbs. Combine sugar, cocoa and cream; whip. Fold in nuts and fruits; pile atop mixture in pan. Sprinkle reserved crumbs over. Chill 24 hours or freeze. Cut in wedges. Makes 9-12 servings.
Loreen Jacobson, Madison, Wisconsin December 1956 WSJ ***
Hungarian Noodle Bake
4 ounces (2 ½ cups) fine noodles
1 cup cream-style cottage cheese
1 cup dairy sour cream
¼ cup finely chopped onion
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Dash Tabasco sauce
½ tablespoon poppy seed
½ teaspoon salt
Dash pepper
Cook noodles in boiling salted water till tender; drain. Combine noodles with remaining ingredients. Bake in greased 10-by-6-by-1 inch baking dish in 350 degree oven 25-30 minutes or until hot. Sprinkle with paprika. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese. Makes 6 servings.
If desired: add 9-ounce can (1 ½ cups) tuna, flaked. Makes 8 servings.
Mrs. H.R. Flemming, Madison, Wisconsin April 1959 WSJ ***
Party Chicken Salad
A peppy salad that’s snowy white with flecks of stuffed green olives and celery …
1 envelope (1 tablespoon) unflavored gelatin
1 can (1 3⁄4 cups) chicken broth
1 cup dairy sour cream
1 teaspoon grated onion
¼ teaspoon salt
Dash pepper
1 cup diced cooked or canned chicken
¼ cup chopped stuffed green olives
¼ cup chopped celery
Soften gelatin in 1 cup chicken broth; heat and stir until gelatin dissolves. Add remaining broth. Beat in sour cream till smooth. Add onion, salt and pepper. Chill till partially set; add chicken, olives and celery. Turn into 3 ½ cup mold. Chill till firm.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Mrs. H. Robt. Flemming, Madison, Wisconsin May 1963 WSJ ***
Raspberry Meringue Squares
1 ½ cups vanilla wafer crumbs (about 30 small wafers)
4 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons sugar
4 egg whites
½ cup sugar
1 pint red raspberries, slightly sweetened
2-ounce package dessert topping mix
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Combine crumbs, butter and 2 tablespoons sugar; mix well. Press firmly in bottom of 9-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan. Beat egg whites till soft peaks form; gradually add the ½ cup sugar, beating till stiff peaks form. Swirl meringue over crumb crusts; bake in slow oven (325 degrees) 12 to 15 minutes; cool. Spread berries over meringue. Prepare dessert topping mix according to package directions; gently stir in lemon juice. Spread over berries; chill. Cut in squares to serve.
Makes 9 servings.
Mrs. A. E. Schroeder, Monroe Wisconsin July 1966 WSJ ***
Choco-Date Cake
Combine 1 cup chopped dates and 1 cup boiling water; cool to room temperature. Stir 2/3 cup shortening to soften; gradually add 1 cup sugar creaming till fluffy. Blend 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add 2 eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Sift together 1 ¾ cups sifted cake flour, 2 tablespoons cocoa, 1 teaspoon soda, and ½ teaspoon salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with date mixture, beating after each addition. Spread in greased 9-by-13 inch baking pan. Sprinkle a 6-ounce package (1 cup) semisweet chocolate pieces and 1 cup chopped California walnuts on top. Bake in moderate oven (350 degrees) 40-45 minutes or until done. Cool in pan. Cut in squares and top with whipped cream.
Mrs. Harold G. Nelson, Holmen, Wisconsin October 1995 WSJ
