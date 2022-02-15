Cooks' Exchange: Some recipes passed down from family and friends

Today’s column begins by mentioning Bill Kovacs, a favorite cousin who was born in Madison a long time ago.

After graduating from Central High in 1960, Bill worked for Kayser Motors Ford for two years, followed by a few years at Oscar Mayer before enlisting in the Navy to find himself assigned to the USS Tawasa ATF-92, an “attack fleet tug boat” in San Diego whose largest tow was an unassisted aircraft carrier from San Francisco to San Diego.

He met Kathie in 1966, married in 1967 and was discharged as a Petty Officer 2nd class in February 1968 as the boat was leaving for Vietnam.

If you wonder what any of this has to do with food, Bill's daughter Chris grew up to attend The Culinary Institute of America and worked as a pastry chef for Wolfgang Puck to become an executive pastry chef for three of San Francisco’s high-end restaurants.

After retiring in 2002, Bill and Kathie decided to compile an exceptionally beautiful hard-cover 100-page cookbook titled "Family & Friends Cookbook Favorites" including family, best friends and Kathie’s mother, Maureen Ault, who passed away last year and for whom the book is dedicated with seeds of love and respect for everything she did in the kitchen, remembered forever with favorite California recipes.

The first recipe in their exceptional collection of family recipes happens to be an old favorite of Kathie Kovacs as well as Bill and Kathie’s daughters, Chris and Kim.

Hot Artichoke-Chile Mix

4-ounce can Ortega chiles, diced and drained

8-ounce can artichoke bottoms (or two 4-ounce cans of artichoke hearts)

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Mash artichokes; add chiles, mayonnaise and cheese. Bake in a small casserole for 40 minutes at 350 F. Serve hot or cold with crackers.

Western Calico Dip

One of Maureen Ault’s many favorites.

1 small can chopped green chilies, drained

1 small can chopped black olives, drained

1 bunch green onions, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 pound Jack cheese, shredded

1 package Good Seasons Italian dressing, prepared according to package directions

Make the dressing; set aside. Mix all other ingredients together, then stir in the dressing. Make the night before you plan to use it to meld flavors and have dressing blend with the cheese. This makes such a large quantity because the tomato does not lend itself to freezing. If made again, she would plan to make an Italian-style meal the following night and spread it thickly on either French bread or crusty rolls, then bake until the cheese melts and serve with an antipasto salad.

Lemon Loaf Cake

Soaking Syrup

1½ cups lemon juice

1¼ cup sugar

Whisk together and set aside.

Lemon Loaf

3 cups sugar

1 pound of butter

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon lemon extract

3 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ cup lemon rind

8 eggs

1½ cups milk

Cream together sugar, butter and lemon extract. Add eggs, one at a time. Stir in lemon rind. Sift together flour and baking powder. Add to sugar/butter mixture alternately with the milk in three additions. Line loaf pans with parchment ends extending over the long sides. Pour in mixture and bake at 350 F until toothpick comes out clean, approximately one hour. Cool on wire racks in pans. When just warm, poke holes in loaves with paring knife and pour syrup over. Let soak until absorbed. This is a delicious, moist, tart lemon loaf that Chris used to make when she worked at Postrio.

Yield: 2 9x5-inch loaves

Black Russian Cake

18-ounce package yellow cake mix

4½ ounce package instant chocolate pudding mix

4 eggs

¾ cup salad oil

¾ cup water

¼ cup Kahlua

¼ cup Vodka

Preheat oven to 350 F. Mix ingredients together; pour into greased Bundt pan. Bake 45-50 minutes. Cool for at least 15 minutes. Cut into 1-inch slices. Sift powdered sugar over slices.

Ortega Fiesta Bake

1 pound ground round

1 small chopped onion (1 cup)

¾ cup Ortega garden-style salsa

1 package taco seasoning mix

¼ cup water

1 cup whole kernel corn

1 small can sliced ripe olives, drained

1 small box Jiffy corn muffin mix

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4-ounce can diced green chiles

Cook ground beef and onion until beef is no longer pink; drain. Stir in salsa, seasoning mix and water. Bring to boil, reduce heat and cook for 5 minutes or until mixture is thickened. Stir in corn and olives. Spoon into ungreased 8-inch square baking dish. Prepare corn muffin mix batter according to package directions. Stir in cheese and green chiles until smooth; spread over meat mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 350 F for 30-35 minutes or util crust is golden brown. Top with additional salsa, if desired.

Serves: 6

Portuguese Fisherman Salmon Steaks

6 thick salmon steaks

6 thick slices of fresh tomatoes

3 green onions sliced

Fresh oregano to taste (dry is acceptable)

4 ounces Sauterne

Salad oil to coat baking dish

Place salmon steaks in oiled Pyrex pan. Place a nice large tomato slice on each steak. Sprinkle green onions and oregano over salmon. Pour wine over all. This preparation may be done early in the day. Place foil over pan and poach in 350 F oven for about 25 minutes. Remove foil and poach another 5 to 10 minutes.

Serves: 6

Teriyaki Flank Steak

2 flank steaks

1½ teaspoons ginger

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon vinegar

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup molasses

¼ cup dry white wine

1 large garlic clove, mashed

Mix together ginger, sugar and vinegar. Add soy sauce, molasses, wine and garlic. Pour into Ziploc plastic bag and add meat. Marinate several hours or overnight. Best if grilled on high heat with grill closed for 3-5 minutes per side. Should be seared crisp for 3-5 minutes per side, seared crisp and burnt on outside, but rare or medium on inside. Slice on the diagonal. This is a family favorite from Auntie June, marinating steaks in the morning, then grilling them at night.

Family Favorite Spaghetti Sauce

1 pound ground round

½ pound sweet Italian sausage

2 cans of tomato paste

2 #2 cans of tomatoes (4 cups)

Sliced fresh mushrooms, sautéed

1 garlic clove

½ cup onions

1 tablespoon sugar

1½ teaspoons each salt and pepper

Add a large jar of Ragu to extend it if you want.

Sauté mushrooms in separate pan. Cook meat, onion and garlic in about 3 tablespoons oil until tender, but not too brown. Stir in other ingredients and cook 30 minutes. Stir often. Make a day early for best flavor. Bill usually doubles this recipe then freezes the sauce to have it around for a while. His mother, Verna, usually served this on Father’s Day and his birthday.

Kahlua Pecan Pie

2 tablespoon butter

⅓ cup sugar

3 large eggs

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup dark corn syrup

¼ cup coffee-flavored liqueur

¾ cup pecans

8-inch unbaked pie shell

Kahlua cream

Cream butter and sugar well. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then stir in salt, corn syrup and Kahlua. Arrange pecans in pie shell and gradually pour in liqueur mixture. Bake at 375 F for 30 minutes or test for doneness. Cool thoroughly. Serve with Kahlua Cream.

Kahlua Cream

½ cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons coffee-flavored liqueur

Combine cream and liqueur and beat until soft peaks form.

Mom’s Cheese Spread

This is what you do if you have cheese left over from a recipe, or hard boiled eggs you want to do something with other than making egg salad. Believe it or not, this is quite good.

½ pound American cheese

3 hard cooked eggs

Pimiento, whole or to taste

As per Maureen, "grind all ingredients together in an old-fashioned heavy metal meat grinder… if you still have one. Probably now you could do it in your Cuisinart, but we always used the meat grinder. Anyway, then add mayonnaise and mustard to taste and add a half teaspoon sugar, then salt to taste.”

Correction

In the Feb. 9 column, a Stuffed Green Pepper "soup" recipe should have been labeled a "sauce." Thanks to reader Linda Stolen for catching the error and also suggesting that adding 6 cups of water to the recipe turned it into a soup that tasted great!

Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.