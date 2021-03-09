Cooks' Exchange: Some recipes from Ireland to get ready for St. Patrick's Day

Skin haddock, remove any bones, and flake flesh with a fork. Set aside. Bring water to a boil in a large pan. Add rice and season with salt, freshly ground black pepper, nutmeg and cayenne pepper. Cover closely and cook over low heat for about 25 minutes or until all the water has been absorbed. Meanwhile, peel and finely chop onion and fry it gently in a little of the butter until soft and transparent. Set aside.

Roughly chop 1 hard-boiled egg and slice the other into neat wedges. Add remaining butter to the rice and stir in along with flaked haddock, the onion and the chopped egg. Season to taste and heat mixture through gently (this can be done on a serving dish in a low oven, if more convenient). To serve, pile kedgeree up on a warmed dish, sprinkle generously with freshly chopped parsley and arrange the wedges of egg on top. Place lemon wedges around the base and serve hot with fingers of buttered whole-wheat toast.