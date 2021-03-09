Cooks' Exchange: Some recipes from Ireland to get ready for St. Patrick's Day

Although St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated next Wednesday, tuning in today with Irish recipes will help prepare. The feast day might include sentimental songs, discussions about politics, being in love, sports and local gossip.
For me it ignites memories and the fun of growing up on Talmadge Street, five houses away from the McCormick family, their nine children and a dog named “Cookie.” Mr. McCormick was a barber who occasionally represented our 17th Ward while Mrs. McCormick watched over the family by making sure their children had three good meals everyday and went to Mass on Sunday.
Here are some old Irish favorite recipes using familiar ingredients.
Irish Potato Chowder
We still miss the local Ovens of Brittany eating establishments, but here is one of their recipes from local author and well-known culinary wizard Terese Allen’s Ovens of Brittany cookbook, published here in 1991.
7 tablespoons butter, divided
7 tablespoons flour
1 cup chopped onion
²⁄³ cup diced carrots
²⁄³ cup diced celery
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1 teaspoon freeze-dried chives
4 cups vegetable or chicken stock
5 cups peeled, diced potatoes, about 1¼ pounds
3 cups milk
½ cup sour cream
¹⁄8-¼ teaspoon hot pepper sauce
Salt and ground white pepper to taste
To make roux, melt 5½ tablespoons butter in a small saucepan. Stir in flour until well blended. Cook over low heat, stirring often, for 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
Melt remaining 1½ tablespoons butter in a soup pot; add onions, carrots, celery basil, parsley and chives; cook about 10 minutes. Add stock and potatoes and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 15-20 minutes. Stir in milk; return to simmer and whisk in roux until liquid is thickened and smooth. Simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add sour cream, hot pepper sauce and season to taste with salt and ground white pepper.
Serves: 6
Irish Tomato Salad
Featured in the 1989 “Central Market Cookbook,” this was described at the nation’s oldest farmer’s market in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, by authors Phyllis Pellman Good and Louise Stolzfus as being a “bright, beautiful salad with a delicious taste that goes especially well with pork, lamb or veal.”
1 small cucumber, chopped
1 small green pepper, chopped
6 scallions and tops
6 tablespoons fresh parsley
½ cup fresh mint
½ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon salt (optional)
4 large tomatoes, thinly sliced
Red leaf lettuce
Mix together cucumber, green pepper, scallions, parsley and mint in blender for several seconds. Add vegetable oil, beginning with a few tablespoons and using up to ½ cup, as preferred. Add lemon juice and salt. Blend for several seconds. Pour mixture over tomato slices and let stand for 1-2 hours. Arrange over red leaf lettuce and serve.
Irish Smoked Fish and Rice
Also known as kedgeree, this dish of Indian origin found its way into British homes in the 18th century. Primarily served as a breakfast dish, today its character and ingredients have changed somewhat, but the idea remains intact: a spicy one-dish meal of rice, onions, and smoked fish drizzled with fresh lemon juice.
1 pound of poached smoked haddock
2 cups water
1 cup long grain rice
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Pinch each of grated nutmeg and cayenne pepper
1 onion
4 tablespoons butter
2 hard-boiled eggs
Freshly chopped parsley to garnish
Lemon wedges
Skin haddock, remove any bones, and flake flesh with a fork. Set aside. Bring water to a boil in a large pan. Add rice and season with salt, freshly ground black pepper, nutmeg and cayenne pepper. Cover closely and cook over low heat for about 25 minutes or until all the water has been absorbed. Meanwhile, peel and finely chop onion and fry it gently in a little of the butter until soft and transparent. Set aside.
Roughly chop 1 hard-boiled egg and slice the other into neat wedges. Add remaining butter to the rice and stir in along with flaked haddock, the onion and the chopped egg. Season to taste and heat mixture through gently (this can be done on a serving dish in a low oven, if more convenient). To serve, pile kedgeree up on a warmed dish, sprinkle generously with freshly chopped parsley and arrange the wedges of egg on top. Place lemon wedges around the base and serve hot with fingers of buttered whole-wheat toast.
Serves: 4
Honest and True Irish Stew
“Cooking by the Calendar,” published in 1978 by Times Books, reminds us of the importance of using lamb in Irish recipes with this very simple recipe.
2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder or shank, cubed (or 2½ to 3 pounds bone-in lamb)
1 quart of cold water
2 pounds of medium potatoes, peeled and halved
1 pound of white boiling onions, peeled
1 pound of carrots, peeled, cut in 2-inch chunks
6 ribs celery, cut in 2-inch pieces
2 teaspoons salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon caraway seed
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Place meat in 8-quart Dutch oven and add water. Bring to boiling over high heat; skim off surface foam with slotted spoon. Add potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, salt, pepper and caraway seeds. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer covered 1 to 1½ hours, or until meat and vegetables are tender. Serve in large, deep soup bowls; sprinkle each serving with parsley.
Serves: 6
Red Cabbage
Second only to the potato, cabbage is the most widely grown and commonly eaten vegetable in Ireland. Red cabbage is especially valuable because it can be cooked ahead and even reheat without spoiling. The flavor and texture of red cabbage complements other hearty foods such as ham, beef and game. Here is a popular version that can be made on top of the stove or in the oven.
1 onion
Oil
1 small red cabbage
2 cooking apples
1 tablespoon red currant jelly
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
3-4 crushed allspice berries
Peel and chop onion. Heat oil in a wide-based cast-iron casserole and cook onion gently for about 5 minutes until softened. Meanwhile, shred red cabbage and peel and slice the apples. Stir all the remaining ingredients into the onion and bring to a boil. Keep stirring until red currant jelly dissolves. Cover and simmer gently or cook in a 350 degree oven for about 45 minutes or until cabbage is tender. Check seasoning before serving. Reserve some as it makes a good cold accompaniment to leftover meat.
Chocolate Potato Cake
If you happen to have cold mashed potatoes leftover in the refrigerator, you might want to give this Irish dessert a try from “The Complete Round-The-World Cookbook.”
½ pound butter
2 cups sugar
4 eggs, beaten
3 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted
1 cup cold mashed potatoes
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
2 cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup sour milk
1 cup coarsely chopped nuts
Cream butter. Add sugar gradually, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs and beat well. Add melted chocolate, potatoes, cinnamon and nutmeg. Sift flour and baking soda together and add to the chocolate mixture alternately with the sour milk. Beat well. Add nuts, mixing lightly. Pour into a deep 9-inch buttered baking or spring-form pan. Bake in a pre-heated 350 degree oven for 45 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean. Cool in the pan, then turn out.
Homemade Irish Cream Liqueur
While continuing to celebrate the flavors from Ireland, here is a “touch of blarney” discovered in “Some Enchanted Evening,” a wonderful cookbook collection of favorite recipes from the West Shore Symphony Orchestra, Muskegon, Michigan, published in 1986.
14 ounces condensed milk
1 pint half-and-half
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon chocolate syrup
1 cup whiskey or brandy
3 eggs, well beaten
Combine all ingredients and blend well. Store in covered container in the refrigerator up to two weeks. Makes 1 quart.
