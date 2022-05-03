Cooks' Exchange: Some local rhubarb favorites to sweeten up Mother's Day

A long time ago, when Baraboo resident Donna Brooks gave thought to wanting a porch, the price became well beyond her imagination.

Already established in the area as being an outstanding cook, she decided instead to spend time piecing together a simple cookbook with favorite family and friend recipes. The finished product created so much interest and applause within and beyond where she resided that money earned from cookbook sales eventually paid for the porch she had always wanted.

Today’s Mother’s Day column shares what can be accomplished in our lives when certain seasons or special moments arrive to be celebrated and enjoyed with favorite recipes. Other notes of interest worth remembering include immediately removing rhubarb leaves and discarding because they are toxic, then trimming rhubarb stalk bottoms to rinse before cutting them into ¾-inch chunks for future recipes. Frozen rhubarb can be easily stored in the freezer for up to 12 months, before thawing and draining for recipes.

Giving thought to rhubarb being a perennial spring plant also reminds me of an afternoon many years ago when I was just a child sitting by myself in my father’s backyard garden with a salt shaker in hand to become suddenly aware that salt should never be sprinkled on raw rhubarb stalks to nibble on, but instead sweetened with plenty of sugar for mother’s delicious desserts.

Today’s column features only hometown favorite rhubarb favorites including rhubarb recipes from Brooks' wonderful “Home Cookin” soft cover cookbook first published in 1988 followed by additional printings no longer available.

Rhubarb Bread

⅓ cup butter

1¼ cup brown sugar

2 eggs

¼ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1½ cups chopped rhubarb

½ cup chopped nuts

Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, milk and vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir into creamed mixture. Fold in rhubarb and nuts. Grease and flour 2 regular size bread pans. Spoon batter evenly in pans. Bake at 325 F for 45-50 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans. Cool completely; wrap in foil and serve the next day.

Rhubarb Pie

1 baked piecrust

1¼ cups sugar

2 eggs, separated

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup cream

2 cups cut up rhubarb

Melt butter in saucepan; add 1 cup sugar and 2 cups rhubarb. Cook until done. Beat egg yolks; add ¼ cup sugar, cornstarch and cream. Beat together and add to rhubarb; cook until thickened. Pour into baked shell. Use the 2 egg whites for meringue.

Meringue

Beat egg whites until stiff. Fold in 4 tablespoons sugar. Top pie filling and brown in moderate oven.

Rhubarb Royal

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 egg, beaten

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons milk

2½ cups rhubarb, cut up

3-ounce package strawberry Jell-o

1 cup sugar

½ cup flour

¼ cup melted butter

Sift flour, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter; stir in milk and egg. Pat pastry in bottom of greased 10-inch square pan. Spread rhubarb over pastry; sprinkle with Jell-o. Top with mixture sugar, flour and butter. Bake at 350 F for 35-40 minutes. Good with whipped topping.

Rhubarb Cake

½ cup shortening

1½ cups white sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 teaspoon baking soda in 1 cup buttermilk

2 cups flour

2 cups rhubarb, cut fine

Topping

⅓ cup white sugar

⅓ cup nutmeats

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Cream shortening; add sugar and mix well. Add salt and egg. Add soda and buttermilk alternately with the flour. Fold in rhubarb. Pour into greased and floured 9x13-inch pan. Sprinkle topping over batter and bake 45 minutes at 350 F. Brooks mentions liking to use glass cake pans for rhubarb desserts. If so, reduce heat to 325 F.

Marshmallow Rhubarb Dessert

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

½ cup water

4 cups cut up rhubarb

Red food coloring

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

2 tablespoons sugar

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1½ cups Cool Whip

1½ cups mini marshmallows

1 package instant vanilla pudding

Mix sugar, cornstarch, water and rhubarb. Cook until thick and rhubarb is tender. Add food coloring and cool. Mix the crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Reserve 2 tablespoons and pat the rest in a 9-inch square pan. Bake at 350 F for 10 minutes; cool. Spread rhubarb mixture over crust. Top with a mixture of Cool Whip and marshmallows. Prepare pudding mix according to directions and pour over all. Top with reserved crumbs and refrigerate.

Good and Easy Rhubarb Dessert

5 cups rhubarb, cut in small pieces

2 cups sugar

1 package yellow cake mix

1 cup whipping cream (not whipped)

Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan. Mix rhubarb and sugar together and pour into pan. Sprinkle the dry cake mix over rhubarb. Drizzle cream over all. Let stand for 1 hour. Bake at 350 F for 45 minutes.

Lori’s Rhubarb Dessert

And here is the Grand Final labeled as being Donna Brooks' favorite:

Crust

1 cup flour

5 tablespoons powdered sugar

½ cup butter

Mix together flour, powdered sugar, and butter until crumbly. Pat into 7x11-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 F for about 15 minutes. Watch closely.

Filling

2 eggs, beaten

1½ cups sugar

¼ cup flour

Pinch of salt

2 cups diced rhubarb

While crust is baking, mix filling ingredients together and pour over hot crust. Bake at 350 F for another 35 minutes.

