While Mother’s Day approaches, wonderful memories seem to blossom overnight like the favorite flowers Daddy planted for her every spring in our backyard garden on Madison’s East Side. I also recall the culinary favorites she’d create with love to serve us on our small screened-in backyard porch when the weather cooperated, and how our hearts continue to beat with other wonderful memories. We were also treated to something sweet to enjoy, whether it was a freshly baked cookie, a favorite dessert or sweet leftovers from the night before.

At a recent CIAO! (Cultural Italian American Organization) meeting in preparation of the Italian Workmen’s Club annual Italian Festa to be held June 2-4 in Fitchburg, CIAO! member Nancy Urso served a dessert that her daughter, Nicki Urso, made to be shared by those attending the meeting. Being a dessert lover, it is one of the best desserts I’ve ever had, and I am happy to share it with you in this Mother’s Day column.

Nicki Urso’s No Bake Raspberry Cream Cheese Dessert

Crust

2 ½ cups Nilla wafers, crushed into crumbs

2⁄3 cup chopped pecans

½ cup melted butter

Filling

12 ounces softened cream cheese

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

1 ¼ teaspoon lemon juice

1 ¼ teaspoon vanilla

1 pint heavy whipping cream

Raspberry Topping

1 ½ cups sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons water

12 ounces fresh raspberries (can use frozen)

Combine Nilla wafers crumbs, pecans, and butter. Press into bottom of glass cake pan. Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, lemon juice and vanilla with electric mixer until light and fluffy. In separate bowl, beat heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Fold into the cream cheese mixture and spread onto crust evenly. Chill while preparing raspberry topping.

In small saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, water and raspberries. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Cook and stir for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate until chilled. Spread raspberry topping over cream cheese filling. Refrigerate until firm.

***

Here is one of Mother’s simple favorite quick dips for gatherings …

Garlic Dip

8 ounces cream cheese

¼ grated onion

½ grated clove of garlic

2 bouillon cubes in 3 tablespoons hot water.

Beat all ingredients together thoroughly. If too stiff add a little water.

***

If Mother was still with us, I’d prepare this Hungarian appetizer to enjoy tonight before supper was served.

Liptauer Garnierte Kase (Cheese Spread)

2 3-ounce packages cream cheese

1⁄8 pound butter

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon sardellan butter (or anchovy paste)

1 teaspoon chopped chives

1 teaspoon chopped capers

Salt and paprika (be generous)

Serve on crackers or rye toast

***

I have lived in Brentwood for the past 58 years, and I recently shared some memories with two of my Brentwood neighbors, Carol Hanson Rohde, who has lived next door for the past 57 years, and Jane Allen Jauch, a house away on the other side for the past 40 years. While recently chatting about the past, we shared memories about our beloved mothers and their culinary expertise, which led to sharing their favorites recipes.

Carol grew up on a family farm near Edgerton where her mother, Helen Hanson, became a tobacco farmer’s wife who enjoyed cooking and whatever else was required on a daily basis. Farm ladies would often gather at their home for birthday parties and their favorite lunch was a hot chicken salad.

Hot Chicken Salad

4 cups cooked chicken, cut up with 1 teaspoon salt mixed in

1 can water chestnuts, sliced

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 large jar pimientos, cut up

2 cups celery, cut fine

1 teaspoon chopped onion

4-ounce can mushroom pieces

¾ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Mix all together, put in a baking dish, top with ½ cup shredded cheese and crushed potato chips. Refrigerate overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes, or until heated through.

***

Jane grew up in Maple Bluff. She misses her mom, Shirley Allen, and describes her as the consummate homemaker, being the glue that held the family of five together. Most nights were spent gathered around a large dining room table to enjoy each other’s company, conversation and another delicious meal replete with relish tray.

Turkey & Wild Rice Casserole

1 cup wild rice

6 tablespoons butter

1 lb. fresh sliced mushrooms

½ cup finely chopped onion

Salt and pepper

3 cups cooked turkey (or chicken)

½ cup slivered almonds

3 cups turkey/chicken broth

1 ½ cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons white wine

Cover rice with water and bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let sit for 1 hour and then drain. Saute mushrooms and onions in 3 tablespoons of butter. Mix with all remaining ingredients (except butter) into buttered casserole dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 75 minutes. Remove cover and dot with 3 tablespoons butter. Bake, uncovered, for 20 more minutes.

***

I’m not sure where I found this recipe, but know my mother would have loved making this when we were growing up with the snow apples from our backyard tree. I just made it with a large Granny Smith apple and my husband, Dick, can’t seem to get enough of it.

Apple Brownies

½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 cup flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 small apples, peeled and finely chopped

½ cup coarsely chopped walnuts

Cream butter, sugar and egg in bowl and beat until creamy. Stir in flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon and mix until well-blended. Fold in apples and nuts and mix until well-blended. Spoon into sprayed and floured 9-inch square baking pan and bake 40-45 minutes. Let cool completely until cutting into squares to enjoy. Our three sons (Mike, Bill and Bob) also enjoy these.