Cooks' Exchange: Some authentic recipes from Kavanaugh's Esquire Club

January’s early below zero temperatures found me reminiscing about playing outside for hours wearing heavy fur-lined boots, a thickly padded snowsuit, hand-knit mittens and a warm flannel scarf wrapped around my face with nary a complaint.
It was winter in Wisconsin playing tricks to see who could last the longest before going back inside to warm up in the kitchen with a cup of cocoa. Add that to skating at Tenney Park, football games at Breese Stevens, the Loft uptown, the ice cream shop and many other wonderful places like the toboggan slide at Olbrich Park just a short distance from home.
Sharing the past with others stirred fond memories for Betty Casey and her sister who grew up on the far East Side in the Sunnyside School area. With Swiss heritage from both immigrant parents, many Swiss meals were celebrated depending on the region where family members were born, and here is one of their favorites, often served with eggs, or as a side dish with meat. Betty remembers her mother serving this with warm or cold applesauce.
Trudy’s Swiss Potatoes “Roesti”
5 or 6 medium to large potatoes (Russet or Yukon Gold work best)
1 tablespoon butter
Chopped onions
Salt and pepper to taste
Grated Swiss cheese
1 tablespoon water
Boil potatoes, then cool and peel. Slice thin with a grater or shred potatoes, if desired. If a real starchy potato is used, rinse in cold water and drain well. Put a tablespoon of butter in a hot fry pan (cast iron or heavy pan works best). Fry potatoes about 5 minutes, uncovered. Then pat down potatoes with a spatula and continue to brown and cook, covered for about 10-15 minutes. Add about 1 tablespoon of water and turn the crispy side up and brown the other side until crispy and browned.
Pineapple Date Nut Loaf
Last month, a recipe for a beer-and-cheese spread copied from a local cookbook credited John Kavanaugh’s beloved North Sherman Avenue restaurant, Kavanaugh's Esquire Club. Unfortunately, a few readers who recently attempted to prepare the spread for holiday gatherings were disappointed with the results. The same recipe also appeared in Richard J. Baumann’s wonderful book, "Foods That Made Wisconsin Famous," though it turned out not to be The Esquire recipe.
But Kavanaugh nonetheless felt a need to share hundreds of favorite recipes his mother, Jane, had written and shared through the years on her own index cards and here are just a few for others to enjoy.
2½ cups flour
2½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
¼ cup butter, softened
⅓ cup sugar
¼ cup dark molasses
2 eggs
8-ounce can of crushed pineapple, undrained
¼ cup orange juice
1 tablespoon grated orange peel
½ cup nuts, chopped
½ cup chopped dates
Sift flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder, sugar and molasses. Add eggs and beat well. Add flour mixture alternately with pineapple and orange juice. Beat and mix well. Stir in orange peel, dates and nuts. Put batter in 9x5x3-inch pan and bake at 375 F for 65 minutes. Cool 10 minutes and remove from pan. Cool completely and wrap in foil.
Note: There is no mention of greasing a pan, which I would do.
Magic Cookie Bars
This was one Jane Kavanaugh’s many favorites shared back then by Jeanne Imhoff.
½ cup butter
1½ cups graham cracker crumbs
14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
6-ounce package semi-sweet chocolate chips
3½ ounce package of flaked coconut
1 cup chopped nuts
Preheat oven to 350 F for a 9x13 inch pan (325 F if using a glass dish)
Melt butter. Sprinkle crumbs over butter. Pour sweetened condensed milk evenly over crumbs. Top evenly with remaining ingredients. Press down lightly. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool thoroughly before cutting. Store, loosely covered, at room temperature.
Yield: 24 bars
Johnson Creek Chip Dip
8 ounces cream cheese
1 package onion soup mix
Ketchup
Dash of Worcestershire sauce
If too thick, add sour cream or evaporated milk.
The Esquire’s Garlic Cheese Dip
Hilda Sewell was an exceptional cook employed for many years by The Esquire. Responsible for many favorites, this is her own recipe for a garlic cheese dip eventually known throughout town as the Owl Nest’s cheese dip, nicely saved in her own handwriting.
3 pound package of cream cheese
1 pound or 1½ cups Woody’s cheddar cheese. Blend well together. Add 1 cup of mayonnaise and ½ cup milk. Blend well with cheese. Add 2 or 3 teaspoons garlic powder and blend well. Add more cheddar for stronger cheese flavor.
Jane Kavanaugh’s Teriyaki Sauce
1 quart of soy sauce
2½ cups sugar
4 ounces of beer
4 ounces of white wine
1 tablespoon ground ginger or ginger root
1 tablespoon garlic powder
½ cup finely diced onion
Heat to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Marinate steaks for 2 hours, and for chicken, ½ hour.
Will keep refrigerated.
Jane’s White Wine Sauce for Fish or Chicken
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon chopped green onion
½ cup fresh sliced mushrooms
½ cup dry wine
1½ tablespoons flour
1½ tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons light cream
Place meat on top of onions and mushrooms in buttered pan. Pour wine over meat or fish and boil in liquid slowly until fish is done. Add thickening and stir in cream. Serve over fish.
Serves: 2
Sauerkraut Chop Suey
1 pound ground beef
1 large onion, chopped
1 large can (3 cups) sauerkraut, drained
½ cup water
½ cup uncooked rice
1 can tomato soup
1 cup chow mein noodles.
Brown meat and onion. Add sauerkraut, water, rice and soup and pour into greased casserole. Top with noodles.
Bake in a 375 F oven for 1 hour.
Serves: 4-6
Marinated Chicken Wings
6 pounds chicken wings (3 good packages)
¾ cup soy sauce
¾ cup granulated sugar
½ to 1 teaspoon garlic salt (the more, the better)
Cut wings in 2 joints. Soak in salted water for one hour. Rinse and dry on paper towels. In large bowl, with cover, place chicken wings. Add soy sauce mixed with sugar and salt.
Cover, and let soak 24-hours turning upside down once (soak 12 hours right-side up, and twelve hours upside-down). Then place chicken wings in baking pan (will need two 9x13-inch pans). Bake at 350 F for one hour, or until desired brown-color and crispiness.
Beef in Wine Sauce
4 pounds cubed chuck
Garlic powder
2 cans cream of mushroom soup
¾ cup dry Sherry
1 can sliced, drained, mushrooms
1 bag sliced frozen carrots
Sprinkle meat lightly with garlic powder and place in heavy casserole. Mix soup, dry soup, sherry and mushrooms and pour over meat. Mix and cover. Bake at 325 F for 2 hours. Add carrots last 20 minutes. Serve over rice or noodles. Can use cream of celery soup, if desired.
Many thanks to Jack and Jane Kavanaugh’s son John, Esquire owner of one of Madison’s favorite restaurants.
