Cooks' Exchange: Smakeljik eten with these Dutch oven recipes

Slice brisket into thin strips. Return meat to pan, stir to combine well with sauce. Bake again at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Remove from oven, keep covered, and allow to cool enough to place in refrigerator to rest for one day. Before serving, warm at 250 degrees for 1 hour. Enjoy on sandwich buns.

Dutch Oven Dinner

Reaching for some of my favorite regional cookbooks brought many reasons to celebrate Dutch ovens by opening “Hand-Me-Down Recipes of Comfort and Joy: Family Recipes to Remember and Share,” by Carol Trimberger published in 1997 by Trim B’s Restaurant in Appleton.

Dutch oven dinner is the basic food for life on a farm family. This meal is more than meat and potatoes — it is the power and growth of life. Strong men and women are raised on beef, pork, veal and venison. To do hard physical and mental work, meat is the fuel for the muscles and the mind — not huge servings, just enough to be strong and healthy. An entire meal is ready, keeps very well for leftovers, and the beef makes excellent sandwiches.