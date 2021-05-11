Cooks' Exchange: Smakeljik eten with these Dutch oven recipes

When a request arrived from Nancy Stillwell for Dutch oven recipes, it was the first for this column.
She mentioned a friend from the Netherlands expressing curiosity about Dutch ovens after Stillwell’s husband posted a picture on Facebook of a double batch of spaghetti sauce he made in a cast iron Dutch oven. She had also learned that in the Netherlands, a Dutch oven is called a braadpan.
Responding to the request was my friend, Sharon Quale, with many Cottage Grove and Stoughton friends, one being Juelaine Druckrey who immediately shared her favorite beef brisket Dutch oven recipe for today’s column.
Dutch Oven Beef Brisket
4 pound beef brisket
As much garlic as you desire
15-ounce package of dried apricots, chopped
2 packets of dry onion soup mix
15-ounce can whole berry cranberry sauce
2 cups of water
Sear brisket in Dutch oven on high heat, 5-10 minutes on each side. Sprinkle with generous amount of garlic, chopped apricots and dry onion soup mix. Pour cranberry sauce over top. Gently pour 2 cups water over all. Cover tightly and bake at 350 degrees for 3-4 hours. Remove from oven, keep covered and allow to cool. Remove meat and place on cutting board.
Slice brisket into thin strips. Return meat to pan, stir to combine well with sauce. Bake again at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Remove from oven, keep covered, and allow to cool enough to place in refrigerator to rest for one day. Before serving, warm at 250 degrees for 1 hour. Enjoy on sandwich buns.
Dutch Oven Dinner
Reaching for some of my favorite regional cookbooks brought many reasons to celebrate Dutch ovens by opening “Hand-Me-Down Recipes of Comfort and Joy: Family Recipes to Remember and Share,” by Carol Trimberger published in 1997 by Trim B’s Restaurant in Appleton.
Dutch oven dinner is the basic food for life on a farm family. This meal is more than meat and potatoes — it is the power and growth of life. Strong men and women are raised on beef, pork, veal and venison. To do hard physical and mental work, meat is the fuel for the muscles and the mind — not huge servings, just enough to be strong and healthy. An entire meal is ready, keeps very well for leftovers, and the beef makes excellent sandwiches.
1 beef roast, about 4 pounds
Salt and pepper
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 medium onion, chopped
4 stalks celery, chopped
2½ cups water, divided
4-6 potatoes, peeled and quartered
4 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place roast in Dutch oven or roasting pan and season with salt and pepper. Add garlic, onion, celery and 2 cups of the water. Cover and roast 1 hour. Check roast for liquid, adding remaining ½ cup water if bottom of pan appears dry. Add potatoes and carrots. Cover and roast another hour or until meat is tender. Remove roast from oven. Juices may be thickened with roux or cornstarch. Serve at once.
Hunters Venison Stew
When hunters gather to tell their tales on opening day of deer hunting, this is the traditional stew served for 25 years by Trimberger’s Aunt Lenore Sprangers who made this every year for many hunters. A black cast-iron Dutch oven is ideal for this stew. Unavailable, a heavy roasting pan will work. Serve with hot, fresh homemade bread.
2 tablespoons vegetable shortening
2 pounds venison, cut in 2x2-inch cubes
4 cups water
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 medium onions, sliced
½ cup tomato juice, or 1 tomato, quartered
2 stalks of celery, chopped
2 bay leaves
2 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
6 carrots, cut into 3x3-inch pieces
2 rutabagas, quartered
6 medium red potatoes, quartered
½ cup frozen peas
In Dutch oven melt shortening. Sauté meat until brown. Scrape bottom of pan. Add water, keeping meat and liquid in pot. Add Worcestershire, onions, tomato, celery, bay leaves, salt and pepper. Cover tightly with lid.
Simmer on low for about 2 hours. Stir occasionally and check that liquid is 1 inch deep in pot; add additional liquid as needed. After 2 hours, remove bay leaves. Add carrots and rutabagas. Cook 15 minutes. Add potatoes and peas. Cook an additional 30 minutes. Stew is done when meat and vegetables are fork-tender. If gravy is desired, thicken with roux or cornstarch.
Serves: 8
Edith’s Cabbage Rolls
Thelma L. Carlile collected fond reflections of family, friends and food to compile “Mealtimes & Memories” published in 1995. Packed with “Fond Reflections of Family, Friends and Food,” a second edition was printed in 2001. Remembering Edith Wood and her late husband, Bob, from Plymouth, Michigan. Carlile claims the cabbage rolls being THE BEST with happy memories of sitting around their table eating them with mashed potatoes. This is a real homestyle dish, perfect for the cool days of autumn or chilly days of winter. Besides mashed potatoes, cornbread becomes a nice addition to this meal.
1 large, solid head of cabbage
1½ pounds lean ground beef
1 large onion, finely chopped
A handful of rice (not instant)
Salt and pepper to your liking
1 large jar sauerkraut (about a quart)
28-ounce can tomatoes, slightly chopped
Remove outer leaves from cabbage, core and carefully peel the leaves away from the head. Place in a large pan, cover with water and boil 3 to 4 minutes until wilted and pliable. Drain. Combine ground beef, onion, rice, salt and pepper. Place half the sauerkraut in a large Dutch oven. Shape meat mixture into balls and wrap each in a cabbage leaf; secure with a toothpick. Place cabbage rolls on top of the sauerkraut; cover with the remaining kraut and pour the tomatoes over all. Cover the pan, bring to a boil; reduce heat, simmer 2-3 hours.
Note: It would be wise to warn your family and friends that they will find a toothpick in their cabbage roll.
Dutch Oven Texas-Style Chili
As seen on food network, Paula Deen compiled and published “a whole new batch of recipes from Savannah” in 2000 in a book titled “The Lady & Sons, Too!” She dedicated it to three wonderful men in her life who have given their unconditional love and support: her sons,, Jamie and Bobby Deen, and her brother, Earl H.W Hiers, Jr. (Bubba).
3 pounds ground beef
1 pound hot bulk sausage
3 medium onions, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup chili powder
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
Two 28-ounce cans whole tomatoes chopped, with their juice
Three 16-ounce cans kidney beans, or Bush’s hot chili beans, drained
Combine ground chuck, sausage, onions, and garlic in a Dutch oven. Cook over medium heat until meat is browned; stir in the meat to break it up as it cooks. Drain off pan drippings. Stir in chili powder, flour, sugar, oregano, and salt and stir well to mix. Cover, and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes, beans, and simmer for 20 minutes longer.
Yield: About 5 quarts
Baked Rice Pilaf
Author Andrea Chesman’s compilation, “Mom’s Best Crowd-Pleasers,” published in 2009, reflects on the enjoyment of hosting a potluck every Sunday by preparing five recipes for guests to bring. Note that a heavy Dutch oven easily goes from the oven to the table, and retains heat in the car and on a buffet table. Here is a baked pilaf that allows you to fix it and forget it while tending to other necessary preparations.
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup white long-grain rice
1 cup brown long-grain rice
¼ cup wild rice
4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, cilantro or basil
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté until softened, 3-4 minutes. Add white, brown and wild rice and sauté until toasted, 3-4 minutes. Stir in broth and bring to a boil. Cover, transfer to the oven, and bake for 35 minutes until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Remove from the oven, mix in parsley and fluff with a fork. Serve immediately, or replace the cover and hold for up to a half hour without much loss in heat or texture.
Serves: 6 to 8
Note: If you are serving the rice with Middle Eastern or Mexican foods, replace parsley with cilantro. For an Italian menu, you might want to add some basil to the parsley or use basil only.
