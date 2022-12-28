Cooks' Exchange: Slow-cooked, hot dishes for chilly days ahead

It’s time to relax. If you’ve been wondering during the holiday season what to serve, how much you should buy, and what to cook it in, remove your slow-cooker from its hiding place and read on. Back in 2010, New York Times bestselling author Phyllis Pellman Good published an exceptional Fix-it and Forget-it Christmas Cookbook packed with 600 tested crockpot recipes. In awe of the spiral bound, soft-cover 280-page compilation, many were purchased to give as gifts. Considering how busy the holiday season can become, today’s slow cooker recipes will be quick and simple using ingredients you probably already have within reach … or just round the corner. Happy New Year!

Hot Crab Dip

½ cup milk

1⁄3 cup salsa

3 8-ounce packages cream cheese, cubed

2 8-ounce packages imitation crabmeat, flaked

1 cup thinly sliced green onions

4-ounce can chopped green chilies, drained

Assorted crackers and/or bread cubes

Grease interior of slow cooker. Combine milk and salsa in slow cooker. Stir in cream cheese, crabmeat, onions and chilies. Cover and cook on low 3-4 hours, stirring every 30 minutes if you are home and able to do so. Serve with crackers and/or bread.

Ideal slow cooker size: 3 quart

Cooking time: 3-4 hours

Makes: 6-7 cups

***

Cheesy Hot Bean Dip

16-ounce can refried beans

1 cup salsa

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Jack and cheddar cheeses, mixed

1 cup sour cream

3 ounce package cream cheese, cubed

1 tablespoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

Tortilla chips

Combine all ingredients except chips in slow cooker. Cover and cook on high 2 hours. Stir 2-3 times during cooking time. Serve warm from cooker with chips.

Ideal slow cooker size: 2 quart

Cooking time: 2 hours

Makes: 4-5 cups

Note: This is a favorite recipe. Once you start on it, it’s hard to leave it alone. It’s also been known for dipping into it even when it’s cold.

***

Easy Cheese Soup

2 10-ounce cans cream of mushroom, or cream of chicken soup

1 cup beer or milk

1 lb. cheddar cheese, grated

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon paprika

Croutons

Combine all ingredients except croutons in slow cooker. Cover. Cook on low 4-6 hours. Stir thoroughly 1 hour before serving to make sure cheese is well distributed and melted. Serve topped with croutons or in bread bowls.

Ideal slow cooker size: 31⁄2 quart

Cook: 4-6 hours

Serves: 4

***

Country-Style Ribs and Sauerkraut

16-ounce bag of sauerkraut, rinsed and drained

1 onion, diced

1 red-skinned apple, chopped

2-3 lbs. country-style pork ribs

1 cup beer

Combine sauerkraut, onion, and apple in slow cooker. Layer ribs over sauerkraut mixture. Pour beer over ribs just before turning on slow cooker.

Cover and cook on low 8-10 hours.

Ideal slow cooker size: 5 quart.

Makes: 4-6 servings

***

Chicken ala Orange

8 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

½ cup chopped onion

12-ounce jar orange marmalade

½ cup Russian dressing

1 tablespoon dried parsley, or to taste

Arrange chicken and onion in slow cooker. Combine marmalade and dressing in bowl. Pour over chicken. Sprinkle with parsley. Cover. Cook on low 6-7 hours, or until chicken is just tender. Nice served with rice.

Ideal slow cooker size: 4 quart

Cooking time: 6-7 hours

Serves: 8

***

Ham and Hash Browns

28-ounce package frozen hash brown potatoes

2 ½ cups cubed cooked ham

2-ounce jar of pimentos, drained and chopped

10-ounce can cheddar cheese soup

¾ cup half-and-half or milk

Dash of pepper

Salt to taste

Combine potatoes, ham and pimentos in slow cooker. In a bowl, combine soup, half-and-half and seasonings. Pour over potatoes and ham. Stir well. Cover and cook on Low 6-8 hours. (If you turn the cooker on when you go to bed, you’ll have a wonderfully tasty breakfast in the morning.)

Variation:

Add a 4-ounce can of mushrooms, drained, or ¼ lb. sliced fresh mushrooms to Step 1.

Ideal slow cooker size: 5 quart

Cooking time: 6-8 hours

Serves: 6-8

***

Easy Ravioli

25-ounce bag frozen beef ravioli

45-ounce jar spaghetti sauce of your choice

1 cup Monterey Jack or mozzarella cheese grated

Place ravioli ingredients into slow cooker. Pour in spaghetti sauce and stir to distribute sauce evenly. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours.

Note: This has been a favorite recipe for a potluck or fellowship meal, or supper on a busy day.

Ideal slow cooker size: 3 or 4 quart

Cooking time: 4 hours

Serves: 4

***

Pizzaburgers

1 pound ground beef

½ cup chopped onions

¼ teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon pepper

8 ounces pizza sauce

10-ounce can cream of mushroom soup

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Brown ground beef and onion in skillet. Drain off drippings. Place in slow cooker, stir in remaining ingredients and mix well. Nice served on hamburger buns.

Slow cooker size: 4 quarts

Cover and cook on low 1-2 hours.

***

This is the full version of a partial recipe for Guerilla cookies originally printed in the Wednesday, Dec. 14 edition of the State Journal.

Madison’s Guerrilla Cookies

3 cups old-fashioned oatmeal

½ cup Thompson seedless raisins

½ cup honey

3 tablespoons barley malt syrup

3 tablespoons molasses or sorghum

½ cup vegetable oil or melted unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon fresh-ground peanut butter

¼ cup unsalted toasted sunflower seeds

¼ cup walnuts

2 large eggs

1⁄3 cup dry milk powder or whey powder

1⁄3 cup wheat germ

2 tablespoons millet seeds

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon brewer’s yeast

1⁄3 cup, plus up to ½ cup more, whole wheat flour

Combine first 10 ingredients in the work bowl of a food processor. Pulse on and off for a minute until you’ve chopped the raisins, nuts, seeds and oatmeal a bit. Whisk the eggs in a bowl and combine with the previous ingredients. Mix next seven ingredients; add to the first 10 you’ve just combined with the eggs.

Stir in whole wheat flour to produce a wettish cookie dough. (You may add more whole wheat flour if the dough is too wet.) Refrigerate the dough for 1 to 2 hours to firm it up well.

Preheat oven to 375. Line a half-sheet pan with parchment paper. Using an ice cream scoop, scoop portions of dough a little smaller than a golf ball. Place balls on the parchment-lined pan, press each down to flatten it a bit. Bake 17-18 minutes.

Recipe results will vary depending on which of the “or” options you choose. Using sorghum instead of molasses makes a sweeter, slightly less pliable cookie. The variety of honey you choose changes the flavor. Adding extra flour to make the dough easier to work with yields a cakier/drier cookie. Using vegetable oil instead of melted butter alters the flavor and texture a bit and using whey protein instead of dry milk will too. Good Luck!