Cooks' Exchange: Shortcut ingredients make for quick, delectable cuisine

Clementine Paddleford claimed that being young back in 1966 meant everything including … food.
Reflecting on a new young generation, Padddleford, as food editor of THIS WEEK Magazine and well-known columnist of “How America Eats,” decided to select the best quick-and-easy recipes using shortcut ingredients for women who prepared three meals a day taking a total of five hours.
The response brought an avalanche of letters containing over 50,000 recipes using shortcut ingredients taking only a mere total of 90 minutes to prepare instead.
Claiming that cooking from “scratch” no longer was worth bragging about, she compiled a clever Cook Young cookbook with every recipe title handwritten on the cover. After six months of testing and tasting, 153 recipes were chosen as being “speedy specials." They are not considered to be “great cuisine," but work out great with a minimum of fuss while encouraging creativeness by adding or substituting.
Tipsy Weiners
1 pound frankfurters
12-ounce can of beer
2 dashes hot pepper sauce
Cut frankfurters into bite-size pieces. Add beer and hot pepper sauce. Cook, uncovered, about 15 minutes or until most of liquid has evaporated into a sauce. Stir occasionally. Serve hot.
Yield: 6 to 8 appetizer portions
Salmon Stew
3 medium potatoes
1 medium onion, chopped
16-ounce can of salmon, drained and flaked
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
3 cups milk
2 14-ounce cans evaporated milk
2 tablespoons butter
Pare potatoes. Cut into bite-size pieces. Cook potatoes and onion in water to cover until tender. Add remaining ingredients. Simmer 30 minutes.
Yield: 6 portions
Quick Corn Chowder
16-ounce can cream-style corn
10-ounce can condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1½ cups evaporated milk or light cream
½ cup sauterne wine, optional
1½ teaspoons instant minced onion
½ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
Combine all ingredients and blend well. Heat until piping hot, stirring occasionally.
Yield: About 1 quart chowder
Tuna Bun Buster
6-ounce can of tuna fish, drained and flaked
2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped
2 tablespoons instant minced onion
2 tablespoons minced green pepper
2 tablespoons diced black olives
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
8 buttered frankfurter rolls
½ cup grated Cheddar cheese
Combine all ingredients except rolls and cheese; mix well. Spoon mixture into buttered hot dog rolls. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Wrap each roll in foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Yield: 8 portions
Chili Beef Supreme
Meat pokes the biggest hole in the food budget so when it comes to entertaining company once a week, here are a few meat dishes quickly done economically. This is one of the finest chili dishes we have ever forked into.
1 pound ground round
1 tablespoon butter
1 envelope (1⅜ ounces)onion soup mix
2 11-ounce cans condensed chili beef soup
2 soup cans of water
1 tablespoon flour
1 cup dairy sour cream
1 tablespoon chili powder
Brown ground round in butter. Add onion soup mix, chili beef soup and water. Bring to a boil. Simmer for 5 minutes. Stir flour into soup cream. Stir into chili mixture along with chili powder.
Simmer for 5 minutes. Do not boil.
Yield: 6 portions
Electric Skillet Stew
This is prepared in a favorite piece of kitchen equipment — an electric skillet.
1 pound ground beef
1 large onion, chopped
2 tablespoons cooking oil
1 cup precooked rice
1 cup boiling water
16-ounce can of tomatoes
1 pound, 4 ounces canned kidney beans
1¼ teaspoons salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon chili powder
Brown meat and onion in oil. Add rice and cook until golden. Stir in remaining ingredients. Simmer 15 minutes.
Yield: 6 portions
Creole Pork Chops
Another dish with good flavor from faraway places.
6 pork chops, cut ½-inch thick
3 tablespoons shortening
6 thin slices of lemon
6 thin slices of onion
6 teaspoons dark brown sugar
½ cup ketchup
½ cup water
In a skillet, brown chops on both sides in the shortening. On each chop place a lemon slice, onion slice and 1 teaspoon brown sugar. Mix together ketchup and water and pour over chops. Cook, covered, for 1 hour or longer.
Yield: 6 portions
Chicken Breasts in Wine
Needn't worry about the budget because chicken happens to be the number-one economy food.
2 whole chicken breasts
⅓ cup flour
1½ teaspoons sat
1½ teaspoons garlic salt
1½ teaspoons paprika
¼ cup cooking oil
1 can (1 pound, 1 ounce) pitted dark sweet cherries
1 cup sauterne wine
4 cups hot cooked rice
Cut each chicken breast in half. Mix together flour, salt, garlic salt and paprika. Coat chicken breasts with flour mixture. Brown in oil.
Drain cherries. Measure ½ cup of the cherry syrup. Add cherries, cherry syrup and wine to chicken. Cover and simmer until chicken is tender, about 1 hour. Serve over hot cooked rice.
Yield: 4 portions
Turkey Loaf
Here is an elegant way to use the tag ends of the noble bird. And the leftovers make it economical.
8-ounce package of herb-seasoned stuffing mix
2 eggs, beaten
¼ cup butter, melted
3 cups chopped cooked turkey
¼ cup finely chopped green pepper
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 tablespoon instant minced onion
1½ cups canned chicken broth
10-ounce can of condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted
½ cup milk
Combine stuffing mix, eggs, and melted butter; mix well. Stir in remaining ingredients except celery soup and milk. Turn mixture into a greased 9x5x3-inch loaf pan. Cover top with foil. Bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes. Heat together celery soup and milk. Serve over loaf.
Yield: 6 portions
Tuna Vegetable Supper
Casseroles invite ingenuity. Whether being a one-dish meal or a dinner's hot spot, everyone has their own favorite to share with others. This one is described as being “just about the best tuna dish ever tasted in our Kitchen.”
1 medium cauliflower
1 cup sliced carrots
2 tablespoons chopped onion
1 tablespoon butter
10-ounce can of condensed cream of mushroom or celery soup, undiluted
2 tablespoons milk
7-ounce can of tuna fish, drained and flaked
Dash of nutmeg
½ cup crumbed crackers
Separate cauliflower into small flowerettes. Cook with carrots in boiling salted water until tender-crisp. Drain. Meanwhile, sauté onion in butter until tender. Combine onion, soup, milk, tuna and nutmeg; mix well. Turn cauliflower and carrots into a 1½ quart casserole. Pour soup mixture over vegetables. Sprinkle with cracker crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until slightly browned.
Yield: 4 portions
Sweet and Sour Glazed Onions
2 cans (1 pound each) small whole onions
½ cup dark molasses
¼ cup white vinegar
¼ cup butter
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
½ teaspoon grated orange rind
2 tablespoons toasted slivered almonds
Drain onions. Combine remaining ingredients, except almonds; mix well. Simmer 15 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly.
Add onions, spooning with syrup until onions are well coated. Remove onions to shallow baking dish. Broil for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with toasted almonds.
Yield: 6 portions
Chicken-Pecan Salad
3 cups cubed cooked chicken
1 cup diced celery
1 cup seedless raisins
½ cup toasted pecans or toasted almonds, coarsely chopped
¼ cup shredded coconut
¼ cup heavy cream
¾ cup mayonnaise
Salad greens
Combine first 5 ingredients and mix well. Whip cream. Fold in mayonnaise. Add to chicken mixture, mixing gently, but thoroughly. Chill. Serve on salad greens.
Yield: 4 portions
Sauerkraut Salad
Serve with smoked pork tenderloin, barbecued hot dogs, German sausage or cold cuts.
16-ounce can of sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
4-ounce can pimiento, drained and chopped
1 cup chopped onions
1 green pepper, diced
½ cup vinegar
½ cup sugar
Combine all ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate overnight.
Yield: 2 ½ cups salad
”Hello Dolly” Cake
A chapter of Teenage Favorites completes the cookbook with favorites among the 12- to 19-year-olds with a recipe submitted by a teen in Dallas.
¼ pound butter
1 cup graham-cracker crumbs
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup semisweet chocolate pieces
1 cup chopped nuts
15-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk
Melt butter in a 9x9x2-inch pan. Sprinkle in a layer each of crumbs, coconut, chocolate and nuts. Pour condensed milk over nuts. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool in pan.
Yield: 16 squares
Reader request: Dutch oven recipes.
Contact the Cooks’ Exchange in care of the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email at greenbush4@aol.com.