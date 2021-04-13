Cooks' Exchange: Shortcut ingredients make for quick, delectable cuisine

Clementine Paddleford claimed that being young back in 1966 meant everything including … food.

Reflecting on a new young generation, Padddleford, as food editor of THIS WEEK Magazine and well-known columnist of “How America Eats,” decided to select the best quick-and-easy recipes using shortcut ingredients for women who prepared three meals a day taking a total of five hours.

The response brought an avalanche of letters containing over 50,000 recipes using shortcut ingredients taking only a mere total of 90 minutes to prepare instead.

Claiming that cooking from “scratch” no longer was worth bragging about, she compiled a clever Cook Young cookbook with every recipe title handwritten on the cover. After six months of testing and tasting, 153 recipes were chosen as being “speedy specials." They are not considered to be “great cuisine," but work out great with a minimum of fuss while encouraging creativeness by adding or substituting.

Tipsy Weiners

1 pound frankfurters

12-ounce can of beer

2 dashes hot pepper sauce