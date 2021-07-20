Cooks' Exchange: Sharing recipes from friends over the years has been super easy

Writing this column since 1993 has not only supplied me with favorite recipes requested and shared by readers, but also established friendships with readers who love to cook. Mike Repas happens to be just one of those often mentioned through the years.

In fact, he has shared so many of his favorite recipes, there is a Mike Repas folder within reach at all times with recipes waiting to fit in somewhere along the way prompting me to suggest that he should consider giving serious thought to writing a cookbook.

Also known as “Jammer,” Mike's most recent recipe possessed a title: Supreezee. I questioned and asked for help pronouncing it wondering if it had anything to do with my age. Rather politely, he assured me that he had recently prepared and served the “supreezee” recipe to his wife, Kitty, their two daughters and their husbands, and complemented each serving with a “fine” Sauvignon. So, here is one of his own favorite “super easy” recipes promising to become “one to remember.”

Jammer's Favorite

2 eggs, lightly beaten

¾ cup soft bread crumbs

½ cup tomato juice

2 teaspoons fresh parsley, chopped